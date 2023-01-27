ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan State players making deals in fall tunnel incident

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — At least four more Michigan State football players facing misdemeanor charges for a skirmish inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel will likely have their cases dismissed in exchange for community service and other conditions, lawyers said Friday. “It’s going to happen outside of court," said...
EAST LANSING, MI
Video shows police repeatedly warn armed man before firing

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Seven police officers shot and killed a man holding a rifle after he walked toward them and raised the gun despite their repeated calls for him to drop it, body-camera footage released Friday showed. The officers fired within seconds of each other at the 47-year-old...
TOLEDO, OH

