Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Austin Theory Wants No DQ WrestleMania Match Against Top WWE Star
This past Monday during the 30th anniversary of "WWE Raw," Austin Theory successfully retained his United States Championship in a No Disqualification match against Bobby Lashley. Of course, it didn't play out in a particularly straightforward manner. After "The Almighty" had seemingly gained the upper hand, a returning Brock Lesnar took to the ring and delivered an F-5 to both competitors — with Theory landing on top of Lashley rather fortuitously before securing the pinfall. Still, "The Now" holds a major title as we continue on the Road to WrestleMania, which is worth noting.
wrestlinginc.com
Funeral Service For Jay Briscoe Being Streamed Live On YouTube
The wrestling world is still mourning the untimely passing of former Ring of Honor World Champion Jay Briscoe (real name Jamin Pugh), with numerous tributes coming from both WWE and AEW. Today his family will say one final goodbye. For family, friends, and fans that cannot attend in person, the...
wrestlinginc.com
MLW Reportedly Sent A Cease And Desist Letter To WWE Regarding Raw XXX Show
About one year ago, Major League Wrestling filed a lawsuit against WWE alleging that the company pressured executives at the Vice TV network to end negotiations to air MLW's programming. For a while, it seemed as though the status of whether or not the lawsuit would proceed was up in the air, but a judge recently ruled that the suit would proceed in the months to come.
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Apologizes For Throwing A Bottle At The Rock's Face
Brandi Rhodes recently tweeted a semi-cryptic reminiscence about a conversation she had with her now-husband Cody Rhodes 11 years ago, before they both left WWE. Brandi didn't expand on her memory but Cody Rhodes did in a new interview with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani. "For whatever reason, I was drinking...
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Interviewer Explains How Tony Khan Brought Him Into AEW
RJ City has been a pro wrestler since 2006, but his in-ring prowess did not end up being what brought him to major promotions. Instead, it's been his comedy that brought him to a role producing internet content, first as part of "The Bump" in WWE and, starting last year, with his own YouTube show, "Hey! (EW)," in AEW.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Stars And Others React To Cody Rhodes Winning WWE Royal Rumble
We are now officially on the Rhodes to WrestleMania!. Cody Rhodes realized a lifelong dream Saturday night by winning the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match in front of nearly 52,000 live fans at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. "The American Nightmare" entered the battle royal at the coveted #30 spot and last eliminated GUNTHER, punching his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39.
wrestlinginc.com
Teddy Long Comments On The Undertaker And Bray Wyatt In Wake Of Raw XXX
The recent "RAW is XXX" episode saw an interesting moment between the Undertaker and Bray Wyatt. The Undertaker came out as his "American Badass" persona and helped Wyatt take out his current rival, LA Knight. Before leaving the ring, the Undertaker said something privately to Wyatt, seemingly symbolizing a passing of the torch. But Hall of Famer Teddy Long isn't sold on that theory just yet.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Personality Comments On The Career Progression Of Danhausen
One AEW personality recently reflected on seeing Danhausen evolve in the wrestling industry. RJ Skinner, known to wrestling fans as "RJ City," knew Danhausen before he slapped on the face paint and became a popular star. During an interview with Stephanie Chase, Skinner discussed sharing the ring with Danhausen before his career truly took off.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Commentators Discuss The Magic Of The Spanish Announce Table
WWE's Spanish commentary team of Carlos Cabrera and Hugo Savinovich were the iconic voices for a generation of fans that enjoyed their enthusiastic commentary as well as their announce table being destroyed. "We were like the Kenny's of the WWE," said Savinovich in a co-interview with Cabrera on the "Ten...
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Teases Lots Of Unique WWE Merchandise
Cody Rhodes has said that there will be a lot of his merchandise that will be released soon in WWE which will be based on the injury he sustained last year. Rhodes announced at WWE's press conference following the 2023 Royal Rumble that there are plans to release merchandise themed around his pectoral injury and requested fans to not be annoyed by it.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Writer Details How The Brand Draft Works
There are certain events in WWE that promise to deliver surprises, one being the WWE draft that takes place on occasion. The most recent iteration happened in 2021, and saw top stars like "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and "WWE Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair jump to their current home brands. One of WWE's former writers, Chris Dunn, recently appeared on the "Behind Enemy Lines" podcast to give some backstage details on how the draft is handled in the creative department.
wrestlinginc.com
Details Of The OC's WWE Contracts Reportedly Revealed
After being included in the massive roster cuts in April 2020, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows made their WWE return in October 2022 to reform The O.C. and assist A.J. Styles in his battle against Judgement Day. Since then, Anderson and Gallows have been on quite a roller coaster ride, with the former even competing at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, making him the first-ever WWE-contracted talent to wrestle at the Japanese promotion's annual pay-per-view. However, despite a few setbacks that have relegated the team to backstage segments in recent weeks, Gallows and Anderson are reportedly in it for the long haul in WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Former AEW Personality Holds MJF In High Regard
Despite exiting AEW last summer, Dan Lambert expressed his acclaim for the company's current world champion, MJF. "I think [he] is one of the few people who could've gotten over in any era of professional wrestling since I started watching until now and fifty years from now, I think he'd still be in the position to get over if he was wrestling at that point in time," Lambert told Bill Apter on WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda. "He's that good."
wrestlinginc.com
Elon Musk Reacts To Logan Paul - Ricochet Spot At WWE Royal Rumble
Saturday night's Royal Rumble event caught the attention of several people even Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who in the past Triple H joked about wanting to have a match with him on Mars. Musk had reacted to the spot between Logan Paul and Ricochet. The spot was when...
wrestlinginc.com
Blue Blood Is Thicker Than Water: Examining William Regal And Triple H's Bond
William Regal is one of the most influential and respected figures in the industry. Even after spending his first year outside the confines of WWE in more than 20 years, Regal managed to have a renaissance as an on-screen character as the manager and leader of the Blackpool Combat Club in All Elite Wrestling. Now part of WWE again, Regal returns to working alongside his friend and confidant, Triple H, who took over as the chief content officer where he oversees talent relations, talent development, and live events in addition to leading the company's creative vision.
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Wasn't Medically Cleared When WWE Announced His Return Date
When Cody Rhodes suffered a torn pec in June 2022, fans were quick to predict that he would make a triumphant return in the 2023 Royal Rumble match. WWE began airing vignettes for his return at the start of January before formally announcing the "American Nightmare" would indeed take part in the 30-man bout. Despite the announcement, Rhodes wasn't fully cleared.
wrestlinginc.com
New Merchandise Provides Possible Update On Nia Jax's WWE Status
At the 2023 Royal Rumble, a former champion and member of the Anoa'i dynasty made a shocking return to WWE in the titular Rumble match, just not the one fans had been expecting. Nia Jax entered number 30, her first time back in WWE since she was released in November 2021, and according to a new item on the WWE Shop, she might be sticking around.
wrestlinginc.com
Kip Sabian Calls AEW Tag Team 'One Of The Most Underrated'
One of the signature components of AEW programming is the emphasis on tag team wrestling and the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Teams such as The Young Bucks, FTR, the Lucha Brothers, Swerve in our Glory, and others have found success in AEW. However, other teams such as The Butcher and The Blade have not reached the same heights.
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Felt This Was 'The Coolest Moment' At WWE Royal Rumble
Cody Rhodes booked his ticket to WrestleMania 39 by winning the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match, giving him the chance to point at the 'Mania sign, which he admitted in the WWE press conference is something that is seen as "a joke" when you're not working in the company. The...
wrestlinginc.com
'Only 29' Trends As Fans React To WWE Royal Rumble Angle
For fans keeping count, only 29 superstars actually entered the 30-man Royal Rumble Match on Saturday. Rey Mysterio was initially revealed to be the #17 entrant after his music played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. However, the legendary luchador never actually stepped out of the curtain, as cameras cut back to the ring where Seth Rollins tossed Bobby Lashley over the top rope to eliminate The All Mighty. It's worth noting that the announcers never made a mention of Rey not entering the match.
Comments / 0