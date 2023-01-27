After being included in the massive roster cuts in April 2020, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows made their WWE return in October 2022 to reform The O.C. and assist A.J. Styles in his battle against Judgement Day. Since then, Anderson and Gallows have been on quite a roller coaster ride, with the former even competing at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, making him the first-ever WWE-contracted talent to wrestle at the Japanese promotion's annual pay-per-view. However, despite a few setbacks that have relegated the team to backstage segments in recent weeks, Gallows and Anderson are reportedly in it for the long haul in WWE.

17 HOURS AGO