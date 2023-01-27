ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BoxingNews24.com

Yarde was ahead of Beterbiev on 2 scorecards at time of stoppage

By Dan Ambrose: Artur Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs) was losing the fight to Anthony Yarde (23-3, 22 KOs) through seven rounds before coming on in the eighth round to stop him, thus retaining his IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight titles in a tougher than expected match on Saturday night at the OVO Arena in London, England.
Boxing Scene

Beterbiev Felt He Was Just Getting Started When Yarde Stoppage Came

Artur Beterbiev admitted he was not at his best during his eight-round shootout with Anthony Yarde. The WBO, WBC and IBF light heavyweight champion maintained his 100 per cent KO record by forcing Yarde’s trainer, Tunde Ajayi, to request the end of the fight with 59 seconds left of the 8th.
sportszion.com

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk undisputed heavyweight clash set for the “biggest purse in boxing history”: Bob Arum

The British fighter Tyson Fury and the Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk have agreed to a title unification bout in the coming months. In an interview with SkySports, Bob Arum, CEO of Top Rank, which promotes Fury in America, confirmed the anticipated fight, stated that the event could take place in one of the Middle Eastern countries, and also cited that the event will experience a huge payday.
BBC

Rory McIlroy beats Patrick Reed to win Dubai Desert Classic

-19 R McIlroy (NI); -18 P Reed (US); -16 L Herbert (Aus); -15 C Shinkwin (Eng) Selected: -13 T Pieters (Bel), I Poulter (Eng); -12 H Stenson (Swe), R Bland (Eng) Rory McIlroy emerged victorious after a tense tussle with Patrick Reed in the last round of the Dubai Desert Classic.
BoxingNews24.com

Anthony Yarde surprised fight was stopped: “They’re seeing something I’m not”

By Charles Brun: Anthony Yarde didn’t want his fight with IBF/WBC/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev to be stopped in the eighth round last Saturday night after he’d been knocked down, then bombarded with shots one after another, resulting in him needing to be saved by his corner.
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder says fans want knockouts, not titles from him

By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says his fans don’t come to see him fight for world title straps as they want to see him knock out his opponents, not win useless trinket belts that have lost whatever meaning they once had in this era. The titles are now meaningless...
BBC

Hannah Warren: Woman died at docks after failings by Met Police

The family of a woman from London found dead in disused docks in Wales has told the Met to make "significant changes" after it made mistakes in the case. Hannah Warren, 28, drove her car into a quay in February 2016, after being reported missing the day before. An inquest...
BBC

I became a wigmaker after my hair fell out

Alcohol abuse left Will Venus so malnourished that they lost their hair, and started looking for a way to cover it up. But the 34-year-old thought the wigs available online looked "fake" - so decided to find out how to make them instead. Now Will, who uses the pronoun "they",...
BBC

Finn handler PC David Wardell investigated over dog welfare

An officer whose police dog was almost killed when confronting an armed teenager is under investigation over police dog welfare issues. PC Dave Wardell was stabbed in the hand but protected by German shepherd Finn, now retired, during the attack in 2016. Finn won several bravery awards and the incident...
BBC

The family that bought the King's bed for £100

When Wendy Martin bought a mysterious old bed, elaborate but in pieces, she and her family knew it was special. But it took 30 years for them find out its true purpose - to accommodate the monarch the night before their coronation. King Charles will likely sleep in his own...
BBC

Harpole Treasure reveals medieval garnet on 'unique' cross

A large garnet has been found at the centre of a "unique" silver cross uncovered by archaeologists at an ancient burial site. It is the latest discovery at Harpole, near Northampton, where a 1,300-year-old grave, thought to be of a woman of high status, has been uncovered. The Museum of...
BBC

Widespread response to Nesscliffe Hill sandstone carving puzzle

Two archaeologists say they have been inundated with suggestions after an appeal to solve the meaning of mysterious sandstone carvings. The stone piece was found last summer at Nesscliffe Hill, near Shrewsbury, by Dr Paul Reilly and Gary Lock. They recently asked for the public's ideas about the carvings that...

