Read full article on original website
Related
BoxingNews24.com
Yarde was ahead of Beterbiev on 2 scorecards at time of stoppage
By Dan Ambrose: Artur Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs) was losing the fight to Anthony Yarde (23-3, 22 KOs) through seven rounds before coming on in the eighth round to stop him, thus retaining his IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight titles in a tougher than expected match on Saturday night at the OVO Arena in London, England.
Boxing Scene
Beterbiev Felt He Was Just Getting Started When Yarde Stoppage Came
Artur Beterbiev admitted he was not at his best during his eight-round shootout with Anthony Yarde. The WBO, WBC and IBF light heavyweight champion maintained his 100 per cent KO record by forcing Yarde’s trainer, Tunde Ajayi, to request the end of the fight with 59 seconds left of the 8th.
Artur Beterbiev ends brawl vs. Anthony Yarde with 19th-straight KO, calls out Dmitry Bivol
There are few, if any, boxers in the light heavyweight division who could survive a prolonged firefight with unified champion Artur Beterbiev. Anthony Yarde gave it an admirable shot on Saturday at Wembley Arena in London, but still couldn't make it out of the eighth round. Yarde punched back at...
sportszion.com
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk undisputed heavyweight clash set for the “biggest purse in boxing history”: Bob Arum
The British fighter Tyson Fury and the Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk have agreed to a title unification bout in the coming months. In an interview with SkySports, Bob Arum, CEO of Top Rank, which promotes Fury in America, confirmed the anticipated fight, stated that the event could take place in one of the Middle Eastern countries, and also cited that the event will experience a huge payday.
Artur Beterbiev overcomes spirited effort from Anthony Yarde, keeps KO streak alive
Light heavyweight titleholder Artur Beterbiev stopped a competitive Anthony Yarde in the eighth round Saturday at OVO Arena Wembley in London, the Russian-Canadian’s 19th knockout in as many fights. The official time of the stoppage was 2:01. Beterbiev didn’t have an easy night. Yarde, making his second attempt to...
BBC
Rory McIlroy beats Patrick Reed to win Dubai Desert Classic
-19 R McIlroy (NI); -18 P Reed (US); -16 L Herbert (Aus); -15 C Shinkwin (Eng) Selected: -13 T Pieters (Bel), I Poulter (Eng); -12 H Stenson (Swe), R Bland (Eng) Rory McIlroy emerged victorious after a tense tussle with Patrick Reed in the last round of the Dubai Desert Classic.
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Yarde surprised fight was stopped: “They’re seeing something I’m not”
By Charles Brun: Anthony Yarde didn’t want his fight with IBF/WBC/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev to be stopped in the eighth round last Saturday night after he’d been knocked down, then bombarded with shots one after another, resulting in him needing to be saved by his corner.
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder says fans want knockouts, not titles from him
By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says his fans don’t come to see him fight for world title straps as they want to see him knock out his opponents, not win useless trinket belts that have lost whatever meaning they once had in this era. The titles are now meaningless...
msn.com
Which retired boxers are in Undisputed boxing game? Muhammad Ali, Roy Jones Jr., Sugar Ray Leonard, & more headline list
Boxing’s past, present, and future will collide when the Undisputed boxing video game is released. For the first time since 2011, fight fans can play with or against their favorite boxer. Undisputed, the first boxing video game since Fight Night Champion, has an Early Access date of January 31...
BBC
Hannah Warren: Woman died at docks after failings by Met Police
The family of a woman from London found dead in disused docks in Wales has told the Met to make "significant changes" after it made mistakes in the case. Hannah Warren, 28, drove her car into a quay in February 2016, after being reported missing the day before. An inquest...
BBC
I became a wigmaker after my hair fell out
Alcohol abuse left Will Venus so malnourished that they lost their hair, and started looking for a way to cover it up. But the 34-year-old thought the wigs available online looked "fake" - so decided to find out how to make them instead. Now Will, who uses the pronoun "they",...
BBC
Finn handler PC David Wardell investigated over dog welfare
An officer whose police dog was almost killed when confronting an armed teenager is under investigation over police dog welfare issues. PC Dave Wardell was stabbed in the hand but protected by German shepherd Finn, now retired, during the attack in 2016. Finn won several bravery awards and the incident...
BBC
The family that bought the King's bed for £100
When Wendy Martin bought a mysterious old bed, elaborate but in pieces, she and her family knew it was special. But it took 30 years for them find out its true purpose - to accommodate the monarch the night before their coronation. King Charles will likely sleep in his own...
BBC
Harpole Treasure reveals medieval garnet on 'unique' cross
A large garnet has been found at the centre of a "unique" silver cross uncovered by archaeologists at an ancient burial site. It is the latest discovery at Harpole, near Northampton, where a 1,300-year-old grave, thought to be of a woman of high status, has been uncovered. The Museum of...
Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde: LIVE updates, results, full coverage
Artur Beterbiev made it 19 knockouts in as many fights by stopping Anthony Yarde in the eighth round Saturday at OVO Arena Wembley in London. The back-and-forth fight seemed to be close when Beterbiev hurt Yarde with a straight right and then put him down with another right hand midway through Round 8.
BBC
Widespread response to Nesscliffe Hill sandstone carving puzzle
Two archaeologists say they have been inundated with suggestions after an appeal to solve the meaning of mysterious sandstone carvings. The stone piece was found last summer at Nesscliffe Hill, near Shrewsbury, by Dr Paul Reilly and Gary Lock. They recently asked for the public's ideas about the carvings that...
Comments / 0