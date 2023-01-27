Manhattan at Niagara odds, picks and predictions

The Manhattan Jaspers (6-12, 4-5 MAAC) and Niagara Purple Eagles (10-9, 5-5) meet Friday in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference game. Tip at Gallagher Center in Niagara Falls is at 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Manhattan vs. Niagara odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Manhattan is coming off 67-65 loss at Rider on Sunday as an 8-point underdog, and the Jaspers have won 4 in a row against the spread (ATS). Manhattan held the Broncs to a 2-of-10 mark on 3-pointers. Over their last 5 games, the Jaspers have held 3-point-shooters to a 29.1% mark.

The Purple Eagles play at 1 of the slowest tempos in NCAA-I, and tend to play in a lot of close games. Niagara is 1-4 in its last 5 games, and all 5 were decided by 6 points or less. Rebounding has been a problem area as the Eagles have outrebounded only 1 opponent in the last 10 games.

Manhattan at Niagara odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:01 qa.m. ET.

Moneyline: Off the board

Off the board Against the spread (ATS): Manhattan +6.5 (-115) | Niagara -6.5 (-105)

Manhattan +6.5 (-115) | Niagara -6.5 (-105) Over/Under (O/U): 127.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Manhattan at Niagara picks and predictions

Prediction

Niagara 68, Manhattan 62

Not available at the time of publication.

Manhattan beat Niagara 64-59 on Jan. 8 as a 3.5-point underdog at home as the Under cashed. The Eagles led for the better part of 25 minutes, but eventually fell. This time around, look for the Eagles to outpace the Jaspers from beyond the arc and come through by 2-to-3 scores in this revenge spot.

Peg a slight lean on Niagara, but its not an actionable lean unless the spread were to drop to 4.5 or less. PASS.

Niagara is 4-2 at home. The Over is 9-2 in the Jaspers’ last 11 road games against teams winning 60% of their games at home.

Both teams have schedules that have had them facing slightly tougher defensive teams. And both have been trending the right way in their offensive efficiency numbers.

TAKE THE OVER 127.5 (-105).

