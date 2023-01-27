ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, NY

Manhattan at Niagara odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZS5bh_0kT1YAY800

The Manhattan Jaspers (6-12, 4-5 MAAC) and Niagara Purple Eagles (10-9, 5-5) meet Friday in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference game. Tip at Gallagher Center in Niagara Falls is at 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Manhattan vs. Niagara odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Manhattan is coming off 67-65 loss at Rider on Sunday as an 8-point underdog, and the Jaspers have won 4 in a row against the spread (ATS). Manhattan held the Broncs to a 2-of-10 mark on 3-pointers. Over their last 5 games, the Jaspers have held 3-point-shooters to a 29.1% mark.

The Purple Eagles play at 1 of the slowest tempos in NCAA-I, and tend to play in a lot of close games. Niagara is 1-4 in its last 5 games, and all 5 were decided by 6 points or less. Rebounding has been a problem area as the Eagles have outrebounded only 1 opponent in the last 10 games.

: USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Stream select live college basketball games and full replays: Get ESPN+

Manhattan at Niagara odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:01 qa.m. ET.

  • Moneyline: Off the board
  • Against the spread (ATS): Manhattan +6.5 (-115) | Niagara -6.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 127.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Double Down, Ohio! Deposit $200, Get $250. Bet now!

In Colorado and New Jersey, claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 now. Bet now!

Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Manhattan at Niagara picks and predictions

Prediction

Niagara 68, Manhattan 62

Not available at the time of publication.

Manhattan beat Niagara 64-59 on Jan. 8 as a 3.5-point underdog at home as the Under cashed. The Eagles led for the better part of 25 minutes, but eventually fell. This time around, look for the Eagles to outpace the Jaspers from beyond the arc and come through by 2-to-3 scores in this revenge spot.

Peg a slight lean on Niagara, but its not an actionable lean unless the spread were to drop to 4.5 or less. PASS.

Niagara is 4-2 at home. The Over is 9-2 in the Jaspers’ last 11 road games against teams winning 60% of their games at home.

Both teams have schedules that have had them facing slightly tougher defensive teams. And both have been trending the right way in their offensive efficiency numbers.

TAKE THE OVER 127.5 (-105).

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this basketball game or any other sports contest? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Buffalo Bert predicts six more weeks of winter

It's not Groundhog Day yet but in Buffalo, New York, they checked in early with their local groundhog "Buffalo Bert" at the 10th annual Buffalo Groundhog Day celebration on Saturday and got some bad news: six more weeks of winter. Buffalo Bert, the local groundhog, saw his shadow during the...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Woman shot in Buffalo overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a woman was injured after a shooting overnight. Just after 2 a.m., officers were called to the Sweets Lounge on Schreck Avenue on reports of a fight. When police arrived at the scene they found a 49-year-old woman that had been...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Wedding Gets the Most Buffalo Late Night Catering Ever

Wedding season is typically from May until September, with October being another popular month for weddings in Western New York. Winter weddings are becoming popular lately and there are plenty of awesome indoor venues to hold your special day here in Buffalo. I was married last summer and did a...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo’s Lake Effect Snow Machine Not Done Anytime Soon

Snow is one of those things that are essentially synonymous with Buffalo. If you travel around the country and tell people you're from the 716, you can all but guarantee they say something like "how do you guys deal with all of that snow?" Which of course is often a valid question, considering that we live in one of the snowiest cities in America.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

U.S., Buffalo react to Tyre Nichols bodycam footage

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo NAACP president Mark Blue shares the same feelings as most who watched videos released of five Memphis police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. "I was shocked and appalled," Blue said. "And to make it even more egregious, beat by five black cops. Did you think...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

How Does The Blizzard of 77 Compare to The Blizzard of 22

From the moment that Winter Storm Elliott started to blow into Western New York, so many people started immediately compare that storm to the Blizzard of 1977. This is not unique to the blizzard that smacked Buffalo a few weeks ago, just about every major storm that arrives in Buffalo often receives the same comparison.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two shootings at Buffalo locations Saturday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police were present at the intersection of Schreck and Olympic Avenues, as well as on Michigan Avenue, overnight Saturday into Sunday. The first presence was in response to an overnight shooting incident that, per BPD, took place at Sweets Lounge on Schreck Avenue just after 2 a.m. Officers reportedly responded […]
BUFFALO, NY
Hot 99.1

Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs

A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

210K+
Followers
261K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy