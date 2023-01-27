ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

WTHI

State Reps hope for Project Lifesaver span all counties in Indiana

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - State representatives have presented a bill to make Project Lifesaver available to all counties in the state. Vigo County's Project Lifesaver helps find the cognitively disabled. Police use a wristband to help those who may wander off. However, only 33 counties are being served. State...
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Lafayette lawmaker wants to invest $30M in mental heatlh

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A lawmaker from Lafayette's top priority this year is to invest in mental health resources in Indiana. Republican state Sen. Ron Alting is co-author of SB 1, which sets aside $30 million over the next two years to create community mental health centers and mobile crisis teams across the state, as well as bolster Indiana's 988 suicide and crisis lifeline.
LAFAYETTE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Secretary Of Commerce Says Indiana A 'Strong Competitor' Economically

WINONA LAKE - Bradley B. Chambers is paid $0.99 a year to serve as the secretary of commerce for the state of Indiana. “When Governor (Eric) Holcomb asked him to do the job, I think he said no a dozen times or so, but then when he said yes, he said just pay me a dollar a year, preserve the state’s assets,” Lake City Bank President and CEO David Findlay said when introducing Chambers. “And then, the most important thing and value to us in the business community is that he is a lifelong entrepreneur.”
INDIANA STATE
Jake Wells

Billions available to help Indiana homeowners and renters

Are you a homeowner whose primary residence is in Indiana? Did you experience a hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic? If so, now is the time to apply for assistance through the Indiana Homeowner Assistance Fund. You may be eligible if you struggled to pay your mortgage, property taxes, and other home-related expenses during the crisis.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

This has been Named the Most Historic Landmark in Indiana

Indiana has a lot of history and quite a few historical landmarks scattered throughout the state, but which landmark was named the most historic?. When you think of historical landmarks in Indiana, what comes to mind first? For me, living in southern Indiana, Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial, West Baden Springs Hotel, and Angel Mounds are the first to come to mind. Some of these landmarks are more historically significant than others, but recently one was named the most historic landmark in the state of Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Bucshon: Big tech should be held responsible for online fentanyl sales

Big tech needs to be held responsible for sales of fentanyl on their platforms, so says an Indiana representative in Congress. “I want to say this: it’s not only young children, but adult children that are at risk not only on social media but texting,” said Representative Larry Bucshon, Republican from Indiana, discussing online fentanyl sales at a House Energy and Commerce Committee Republican roundtable Wednesday.
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Kid vaccination rates are down across the state of Indiana

INDIANA (WTHI) - Vaccination rates are down for children across the state of Indiana. It's pushing the Vigo County Health Department to take action. Just over half of kids between 19 and 35 months old are not caught up on their vaccines. That number has decreased by 3% since 2021.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Opponents of controversial tax referendum pleased by IPS board delaying vote

INDIANAPOLIS — Some Hoosiers believe the IPS school board did the right thing Saturday by delaying the vote on a controversial tax referendum. "It was high emotion today, but it's a good jumping-off point. As we move forward for the district community, educators, the business community to all come together and put together a plan that would work for all public-school students, " said Jen Wagner Chartier, the vice president of communications and marketing at RISE INDY.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Hundreds rally for Public Health Day

Health care workers from across the state gathered at the Statehouse Thursday to push the General Assembly on public health funding – an ask that has repeatedly given legislators pause.  The Governor’s Public Health Commission, spurred by the role local public health departments played in the COVID-19 pandemic, sought to analyze the state’s shortfall and […] The post Hundreds rally for Public Health Day appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

This Was Named Indiana's Most Popular Breakfast Spot

Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Throwing star ban challenged in Indiana

INDIANA (WEHT) — In Indiana, you can legally own an array of guns, but carrying a throwing star could land you some time in jail. Two Indiana lawmakers are working to change that. Owning, selling, manufacturing or importing a throwing star in Indiana is a currently a Class C misdemeanor offense. Proposed by Sen. Liz […]
INDIANA STATE
city-countyobserver.com

Lt. Gov. Crouch, IHCDA Announce Affordable Housing iInvestment

INDIANAPOLIS (Jan. 26, 2023) – Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) Board of Directors today announced the recipients of the 2023 Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program, which is used to incentivize private developers to fund the construction, acquisition, and rehabilitation of affordable housing communities throughout Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Nieshalla elected president of ICCA

The Association of Indiana Counties announced Jan. 18 that Boone County Council President Elise Nieshalla has been elected president of the Indiana County Councils Association. Nieshalla, a Republican and Zionsville resident, has served on the Boone County Council since 2016. She became president in 2021. She is also chairwoman of...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Bill would make secretly tracking someone illegal in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — State legislators have filed multiple bills that would make tracking someone with a GPS device without their knowledge a crime in Indiana. The legislation is motivated by escalating cases of stalking and domestic violence using tracking devices like Apple AirTags. Senate Bill 83 would create the crime...
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Ascension St. Vincent closing even more operations

HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) — After shutting down eleven immediate care centers less than a year ago, Ascension St. Vincent announced they’ll be closing an additional eleven operations across Indiana. Some of the locations even fall within the Tri-State area. Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch 1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, […]
INDIANA STATE
Ted Rivers

5 Movies Set in Indiana You Won't Want to Miss

Indiana isn’t just home to the Indianapolis 500 and a world-famous college basketball team—it’s also been the backdrop to some of Hollywood’s most iconic films. From romantic comedies to baseball dramas, these five movies perfectly capture the magic of The Hoosier State.
INDIANA STATE

