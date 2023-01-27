Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
State Reps hope for Project Lifesaver span all counties in Indiana
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - State representatives have presented a bill to make Project Lifesaver available to all counties in the state. Vigo County's Project Lifesaver helps find the cognitively disabled. Police use a wristband to help those who may wander off. However, only 33 counties are being served. State...
WLFI.com
Lafayette lawmaker wants to invest $30M in mental heatlh
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A lawmaker from Lafayette's top priority this year is to invest in mental health resources in Indiana. Republican state Sen. Ron Alting is co-author of SB 1, which sets aside $30 million over the next two years to create community mental health centers and mobile crisis teams across the state, as well as bolster Indiana's 988 suicide and crisis lifeline.
Times-Union Newspaper
Secretary Of Commerce Says Indiana A ‘Strong Competitor’ Economically
WINONA LAKE - Bradley B. Chambers is paid $0.99 a year to serve as the secretary of commerce for the state of Indiana. “When Governor (Eric) Holcomb asked him to do the job, I think he said no a dozen times or so, but then when he said yes, he said just pay me a dollar a year, preserve the state’s assets,” Lake City Bank President and CEO David Findlay said when introducing Chambers. “And then, the most important thing and value to us in the business community is that he is a lifelong entrepreneur.”
Billions available to help Indiana homeowners and renters
Are you a homeowner whose primary residence is in Indiana? Did you experience a hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic? If so, now is the time to apply for assistance through the Indiana Homeowner Assistance Fund. You may be eligible if you struggled to pay your mortgage, property taxes, and other home-related expenses during the crisis.
This has been Named the Most Historic Landmark in Indiana
Indiana has a lot of history and quite a few historical landmarks scattered throughout the state, but which landmark was named the most historic?. When you think of historical landmarks in Indiana, what comes to mind first? For me, living in southern Indiana, Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial, West Baden Springs Hotel, and Angel Mounds are the first to come to mind. Some of these landmarks are more historically significant than others, but recently one was named the most historic landmark in the state of Indiana.
95.3 MNC
Bucshon: Big tech should be held responsible for online fentanyl sales
Big tech needs to be held responsible for sales of fentanyl on their platforms, so says an Indiana representative in Congress. “I want to say this: it’s not only young children, but adult children that are at risk not only on social media but texting,” said Representative Larry Bucshon, Republican from Indiana, discussing online fentanyl sales at a House Energy and Commerce Committee Republican roundtable Wednesday.
WTHI
Kid vaccination rates are down across the state of Indiana
INDIANA (WTHI) - Vaccination rates are down for children across the state of Indiana. It's pushing the Vigo County Health Department to take action. Just over half of kids between 19 and 35 months old are not caught up on their vaccines. That number has decreased by 3% since 2021.
Opponents of controversial tax referendum pleased by IPS board delaying vote
INDIANAPOLIS — Some Hoosiers believe the IPS school board did the right thing Saturday by delaying the vote on a controversial tax referendum. "It was high emotion today, but it's a good jumping-off point. As we move forward for the district community, educators, the business community to all come together and put together a plan that would work for all public-school students, " said Jen Wagner Chartier, the vice president of communications and marketing at RISE INDY.
Hundreds rally for Public Health Day
Health care workers from across the state gathered at the Statehouse Thursday to push the General Assembly on public health funding – an ask that has repeatedly given legislators pause. The Governor’s Public Health Commission, spurred by the role local public health departments played in the COVID-19 pandemic, sought to analyze the state’s shortfall and […] The post Hundreds rally for Public Health Day appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
Throwing star ban challenged in Indiana
INDIANA (WEHT) — In Indiana, you can legally own an array of guns, but carrying a throwing star could land you some time in jail. Two Indiana lawmakers are working to change that. Owning, selling, manufacturing or importing a throwing star in Indiana is a currently a Class C misdemeanor offense. Proposed by Sen. Liz […]
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Solar advocates condemn utility influence on Indiana lawmakers at Renewable Energy Day
Solar advocates said the Indiana legislature is helping utilities eliminate their competition by making independent solar less affordable. That was the message at this year’s Renewable Energy Day at the Statehouse. Minutes before the event, Democratic state representatives tried again and failed to pass amendments that would have made...
city-countyobserver.com
Lt. Gov. Crouch, IHCDA Announce Affordable Housing iInvestment
INDIANAPOLIS (Jan. 26, 2023) – Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) Board of Directors today announced the recipients of the 2023 Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program, which is used to incentivize private developers to fund the construction, acquisition, and rehabilitation of affordable housing communities throughout Indiana.
Current Publishing
Nieshalla elected president of ICCA
The Association of Indiana Counties announced Jan. 18 that Boone County Council President Elise Nieshalla has been elected president of the Indiana County Councils Association. Nieshalla, a Republican and Zionsville resident, has served on the Boone County Council since 2016. She became president in 2021. She is also chairwoman of...
WNDU
Indiana bill would update laws for crimes committed by HIV-positive people
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, Hoosiers advocated for a bill that seeks to update how the state handles criminal cases involving someone who is HIV-positive. Indiana’s laws that deal with HIV were written over three decades ago at a time when the medical understanding of HIV was still vastly under-researched.
WTHR
Indiana's lieutenant governor testifies before committee in support of bill to expand mental health services
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch appeared before a committee Thursday to show support for Senate Bill 1, which would expand mental health services across the state. "We know that 1 out of 5 Hoosiers struggles with mental illness or addiction," Crouch told the Senate Appropriations Committee. "We...
Bill would make secretly tracking someone illegal in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — State legislators have filed multiple bills that would make tracking someone with a GPS device without their knowledge a crime in Indiana. The legislation is motivated by escalating cases of stalking and domestic violence using tracking devices like Apple AirTags. Senate Bill 83 would create the crime...
WTHI
Proposed Indiana bill would improve mental health treatment in the Hoosier state
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana Senate bill aims to improve mental health treatment. Hoosier health researchers say untreated mental illness is costing the state at least $4 billion annually. That's according to 2019 data from the IU Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health. Researchers were tasked with finding...
Ascension St. Vincent closing even more operations
HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) — After shutting down eleven immediate care centers less than a year ago, Ascension St. Vincent announced they’ll be closing an additional eleven operations across Indiana. Some of the locations even fall within the Tri-State area. Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch 1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, […]
5 Movies Set in Indiana You Won't Want to Miss
Indiana isn’t just home to the Indianapolis 500 and a world-famous college basketball team—it’s also been the backdrop to some of Hollywood’s most iconic films. From romantic comedies to baseball dramas, these five movies perfectly capture the magic of The Hoosier State.
Comments / 0