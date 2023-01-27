ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Purdue Fort Wayne at Cleveland State odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qzfNo_0kT1XqDV00

The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-8, 6-5 Horizon League) and Cleveland State Vikings (12-9, 7-3) meet Friday in Cleveland. Tip at the Wolstein Center is at 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Cleveland State odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Purdue Fort Wayne is 4-3 this month, but over that stretch the Mastodons have gone 1-6 against the spread (ATS). In a league that fires a lot of 3s, PFW has done a credible job in limiting the damage done from distance. The Mastodons have held foes to a 28.2% 3-point accuracy mark since Dec. 3.

The Vikings are back at home after going 3-1 in 4 straight road games. One of the victories came against PFW as Cleveland State downed the Mastodons in Fort Wayne 72-60 on Jan. 16 as 5.5-point underdogs. CSU has won of its last 6 meetings with PFW.

: USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Stream select live college basketball games and full replays: Get ESPN+

Purdue Fort Wayne at Cleveland State odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:36 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline: Off the board
  • Against the spread (ATS): Purdue Fort Wayne +4.5 (-110) | Cleveland State -4.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 137.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Double Down, Ohio! Deposit $200, Get $250. Bet now!

In Colorado and New Jersey, claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 now. Bet now!

Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Cleveland State picks and predictions

Prediction

Purdue Fort Wayne 73, Cleveland State 72

Not available at time of publication.

The Mastodons have been quite good on the road in recent weeks, but they are coming off a stumble in their last test away from home — a 74-54 loss at Northern Kentucky Jan. 21 as 3.5-point underdogs.

Look for a solid effort from a veteran PFW squad. This is a revenge spot for a Fort Wayne team which is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games against Cleveland State.

BACK PURDUE FORT WAYNE +4.5 (-105).

PFW plays at a top-3rd pace, while CSU plays at a bottom-3rd pace. That’s overall. Of late, Cleveland State’s pace has been faster. And the Over is 6-1 in the Vikings’ last 7 home games following 3-or-more consecutive road games.

TAKE THE OVER 137.5 (-105).

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this basketball game or any other sports contest? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Winning Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Indiana

AUBURN, Ind. — One ticket bought in Indiana for Saturday night’s $572 million Powerball drawing has earned the ticketholder $50,000. The winning $50,000 ticket matched four out of the five numbers plus the Powerball. Hoosier Lottery officials say it was bought at the Speedway located at 1004 W. 7th St. in Auburn. The winning numbers are 2-18-23-27-47 with the Powerball of 15. Hoosier […]
AUBURN, IN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, definitely give them a try.
INDIANA STATE
wfft.com

Boys High School Wrestling: Sectional Tournaments (1/28)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Garrett boys wrestling team took home the sectional (11) title for the fourth year in a row, finishing with 240.5 team points. The Carroll Chargers placed second with 195 team points. Full individual results. Full team results. Sectional 10 (West Noble) full team and...
GARRETT, IN
WANE-TV

Zillow listing shows Fort Wayne estate for just under $3.7M

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A recent listing on Zillow shows a large estate near Homestead High School going for a hefty sum of just under $3.7 million. The estate, located at 3333 W. Hamilton Road S., consists of 6,846 square feet and features a plethora of rooms and amenities along with two ponds.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Huntington family keeps igloo tradition alive

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — A wet, packy snow opens up all kinds of creative opportunities. Snow forts, snowmen, and yes, even igloos. And the latter is exactly what Christopher Gibbons and his son, 10-year-old Wade Gibbons, built Wednesday. “First southern boy to build an igloo up north,” Christopher said...
HUNTINGTON, IN
WANE-TV

Sweetwater names Mike Clem as new president

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sweetwater recently announced the promotion of current employee Mike Clem to president of the company. Clem has worked at Sweetwater for over 20 years and previous served as the company’s chief growth officer where he oversaw and implemented strategic growth plans in all areas of the business, Sweetwater said in a release.
FORT WAYNE, IN
indiana105.com

Travel Advisories Continue, Winter Storm Included ‘Thundersnow’

Travel advisories remain in effect for most of Indiana, including locally LaPorte, Starke and Pulaski counties after snowfall Wednesday that continues this morning. That’s according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security County Travel Status Map. Some counties in central and northeast Indiana were in the higher “travel watch” category. Here is a link to the map (refresh to update).
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Auburn Councilman Michael Walter suddenly passes away

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE)- The office of Auburn Mayor Michael Ley shared that long-serving Auburn Common Councilman Michael Walter died Saturday afternoon. According to a release, Dr. Mark Souder and Mayor Ley found Walter in his home while checking on Walter Saturday afternoon. Both had done a welfare check on Walter earlier in the week.
AUBURN, IN
WANE-TV

Construction underway for new Parkview facility off Illinois Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview is expanding further into southwest Fort Wayne. The new outpatient center will be located at Illinois Road and Glencarin Boulevard. The new facility will have an emergency room and urgent care, with the latter being a brand new service for that part of Fort Wayne. It will also have outpatient services with imaging and lab services.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Philharmonic musicians to perform free concert in downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians announced they will be hosting another free concert while the musicians are on strike. The concert will be held at 7:00 p.m. Feb. 4 at Plymouth Congregational Church at 501 W. Berry St. in downtown Fort Wayne and will feature “chamber orchestra favorites,” including Bach, Vivaldi and Holst.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

1 dead, 1 critically hurt in shooting at north Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting on the north side of Fort Wayne that left one dead and one in critical condition Saturday morning. Police told WANE 15 they found two people with gunshot wounds at a home on Dartford Court in the Hickory Hill subdivision just after 11 a.m. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Firefighter hurt battling house fire in southeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a house fire in southeast Fort Wayne Thursday night. It started just before 10:30, at a home in the 2800 block of Stinson Drive. That’s near the intersection of Hessen Cassel and Tillman roads. When fire...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Union Street Market to add 3 more vendors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The list of companies who call Union Street Market home will soon be adding three more to the ledger. Buyamba Sandwich Company, Kateen’s Floral Designs and Grabill Amish Pastries have each started setting up their own kiosks as they prepare for their grand openings.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Farewell to Bandidos: Restaurant set to close after Jan. 31

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The owner of Bandidos Mexican Restaurant announced Saturday afternoon that the popular spot on Winchester Road will close its doors after serving its final customers on Jan. 31. The current owner, Jimmie Schindler II, broke the news in a three-minute video on the restaurant’s...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

I-469 reopens following car fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A car fire closed a portion of I-469 Monday morning. Dispatchers confirmed to WANE 15 that I-469 northbound lanes were closed between mile markers 7 and 8 due to a car fire. That’s in between the Bluffton Road and Winchester Road exits. INDOT...
FORT WAYNE, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

210K+
Followers
261K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy