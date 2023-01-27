ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SportsbookWire's NFL Conference Championship picks: ML, ATS and O/U predictions for all games

By SportsbookWire Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Unders cleaned up during Divisional Round play.

Before taking a look at SportsbookWire staff’s Championship Games picks, here’s a recap of last weekend.

Unders claimed a 4-0 sweep — following an ugly 1-5 showing in Wild Card Games.

The Kansas City ChiefsJacksonville Jaguars game opened last weekend with K.C. winning 27-20 — the Over/Under (O/U) line was 51.5,

The Philadelphia Eagles followed by routing the New York Giants 38-7 — the O/U was 47.5.

Sunday saw the Cincinnati Bengals upset the Buffalo Bills 27-10 — with an O/U of 48.5 — and the San Francisco 49ers knocking off the Dallas Cowboys 19-12 — the O/U was 46.5.

While the sweep evened up the O/U playoff scoreboard at 5-5, favorites went 3-1 straight up in the Divisional Round to increase its playoff lead to 7-3.

As for the spread, favorites and underdogs split 2-2, leaving favorites with a 4-2 advantage in that department. Cincinnati was an outright winner as a 6-point dog at Buffalo, and Jacksonville covered as a 10-point underdog with a late field goal to only lose by 7.

It should be interesting to see which tickets cash in the AFC and NFC Championship Games.

Sunday’s schedule (all games ET):

NFC: 49ers (15-4) at Eagles (15-3), 3 p.m. (FOX)

AFC: Bengals (14-4) at Chiefs (15-3), 6:30 p.m. (CBS)

NFL Conference Championship staff picks

