Filson Mackinaw Wool Cruiser Review: Is Filson's Flagship Wool Coat Worth $500?
In my opinion, menswear's Mount Rushmore has a few shoe-ins: the Levi's 501, the Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star and, drum roll please, Filson's Mackinaw Wool Cruiser. Sure, there are a number of others — Brooks Brothers' Oxford Cloth Button-Down, to name one — but these are first ballot Hall-of-Famers. And while the others have changed considerably since their debut, the Wool Cruiser has not.
10 Watches and Trends We Expect to See in 2023
It’s that time of year again — you know what I mean: the time when we read the horological tea leaves and try to get a bead on what exciting new watch releases are coming down the pike. Of course, we’re not prophets — we have absolutely no idea what’s up the sleeves of the great and all-powerful Swiss. (And Germans. And Japanese.) But we do have some context clues…
Keep Your Feet in Training Mode with the Best Athletic Socks
Okay, so when it comes to setting up your ideal workout wardrobe, there is a bit of a tier system. Of course, you need your trusty gym shoes, followed by a quality pair of shorts. A fitness-centric top is nice, along with a handful of accessories and wearables to really round out the ensemble. The question at bay, though, is this — when's the last time you thought about your go-to gym socks?
Want Top-Notch Winter Gear at Super Affordable Prices? Score an Extra 20% Off at Backcountry
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. When it comes to all things outdoor gear, there are few shops (either brick-and-mortar or online) as fully stocked as Backcountry. But did you know that the retailer also has a collection of exclusive in-house brands that make top-notch technical gear you can get for far less than big-name labels? Whether you're well aware or just finding out, right now is the best time to score some winter apparel and equipment from Backcountry's brands (Stoic, Basin and Range and Backcountry), as the retailer is offering an extra 20 percent off already discounted gear, meaning the savings shave off as much as 70 percent.
Rolex Oyster or Jubilee Bracelet: Which Is Best?
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Oyster v Jubilee: Which Rolex Bracelet is Right for You?. Oyster v Jubilee: Which Rolex Bracelet is Right for You?. What's the difference between the two most iconic watch bracelets in...
Our Favorite Fleece, the Patagonia Retro X, Is a Rare 40% Off
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. If you're in the market for a go-to fleece for layering up this winter (and into spring), now is the time to buy. Our favorite fleece, the Patagonia Retro X, is on sale right now at Backcountry for a whopping 40 percent off — savings we rarely see on in-season Patagonia gear. Better yet, it's on sale in five different colors, all of which have decent sizing left, including medium and large in all five. Don't want the jacket? The Retro X Vest is on sale, too, also marked down by 40 percent.
Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here
On the heels of Rolex’s recent announcement, Jaeger-LeCoultre has launched its own certified pre-owned program, called ‘The Collectibles.’ The new program commemorates the brand’s 190th birthday and has kicked off with a new book under the same name. Chronicling key moments across the brand’s history, the book celebrates some of the brand’s most iconic models – and gives readers an excuse to find them online. Of course, the watches featured throughout its pages went live with the book’s release, and can now be found online at Jaeger LeCoultre’s The Collectibles page. Going forward, every timepiece purchased from The Collectibles will arrive with a new watch strap and box, two-year warranty and a copy of The Collectibles book.
