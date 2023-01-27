Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
Inglewood homeless count numbers appear to be skewed2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
The Oldest House In CaliforniaTonicmudLos Angeles, CA
Assault With A Deadly Weapon Suspect Surrenders To Authorities After Brief Pursuit In East LA AreaWestmont Community NewsMontebello, CA
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Sacramento puts road win streak on the line against Minnesota
Sacramento Kings (27-20, third in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (26-25, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento visits Minnesota aiming to extend its three-game road winning streak. The Timberwolves have gone 17-16 against Western Conference teams. Minnesota is eighth in the league with 54.0 points in the...
Hurricanes bring 5-game win streak into matchup against the Kings
Los Angeles Kings (28-18-6, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (32-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -210, Kings +180. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes will try to keep a five-game win streak going when they host the Los Angeles Kings. Carolina has a...
Monmouth beats NC A&T 79-64 to snap 12-game losing streak
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Tahron Allen scored 23 points and Monmouth snapped a 12-game losing streak with a 79-64 victory over North Carolina A&T on Saturday. Allen added nine rebounds for the Hawks (2-20, 1-8 Colonial Athletic Association). Jack Collins had 16 points and Klemen Vuga scored 14. Marcus...
Florida brings losing streak into game against Boston
Boston Bruins (38-6-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (23-22-6, fifth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Bruins -164, Panthers +139; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers take on the Boston Bruins after losing three in a row. Florida has a 23-22-6 record overall...
Grambling plays Alcorn State, aims for 9th straight home win
Alcorn State Braves (9-11, 6-2 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (13-7, 6-2 SWAC) BOTTOM LINE: Grambling hosts Alcorn State looking to prolong its eight-game home winning streak. The Tigers are 7-0 on their home court. Grambling has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer. The Braves are...
Is Creighton back? Bluejays topple No. 13 Xavier, win 4th in row
After one of its roughest first-half shooting performances of the season, No. 13 Xavier recovered in the second half against Creighton. Problem was, the Bluejays also got better in the final 20 minutes, and rolled to an 84-67 home victory Saturday. Xavier (17-5, 9-2 Big East) entered the game with...
Indiana's Jalen Hood-Schifino has a HUGE game and carries the Hooisers to a blowout win over Ohio State
The Indiana Hooisers' guard Jalen Hood-Schifino has a HUGE game and carries the Hooisers to an 86-70 blowout win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Hood-Schifino led all scorers with 24 points while hitting on six of his nine 3-point attempts.
Paolo's diary: The Magic are figuring out what it takes
(EDITOR’S NOTE — Orlando Magic rookie and No. 1 overall draft pick Paolo Banchero is doing a periodic diary with The Associated Press this season to chronicle his first year in the NBA. This is his third installment. The Magic had the worst record in he league through the first 25 games of his rookie campaign, then won 14 of their next 25 games. He’s averaging 20.5 points and 6.3 rebounds.)
Reinhart scores 17 seconds into OT, Panthers beat Bruins 4-3
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak scored to give the Bruins the lead with 48.6 seconds left in regulation,...
Milwaukee plays Charlotte after Antetokounmpo's 50-point game
Charlotte Hornets (15-36, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (33-17, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on the Charlotte Hornets after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 135-110 win against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Bucks are 19-13 against Eastern Conference opponents....
Brooklyn hosts Los Angeles after James' 41-point game
Los Angeles Lakers (23-27, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (30-19, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Brooklyn Nets after LeBron James scored 41 points in the Lakers' 125-121 overtime loss to the Boston Celtics. The Nets are 14-8 on their home court....
Sooners' Robertson breaks Division I women's career 3-point record
Oklahoma guard Taylor Robertson is the new career 3-point champ in Division I women's basketball. The senior guard broke the record with her first shot on Saturday during the No. 14 Sooners' contest against No. 18 Iowa State. It was her 498th 3-pointer, breaking the mark set by Ohio State star Kelsey Mitchell set from 2014 to 2018.
Reynolds leads Saint Joseph's over George Mason 79-76
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Erik Reynolds II scored 30 points to lead Saint Joseph's to a 79-76 victory over George Mason on Sunday. Reynolds was 9-of-18 shooting, including 5 for 12 from distance, and went 7 for 10 from the free-throw line for the Hawks (10-11, 4-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Lynn Greer III pitched in with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Ejike Obinna made all seven of his shots and scored 15.
Kris Murray leads Iowa Hawkeyes past Rutgers 93-82 with a game-high 24 points
The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 93-82. Iowa's Kris Murray led all scorers with 24 points.
Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder take on the Warriors
Golden State Warriors (25-24, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (24-25, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Golden State. He ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points per game. The Thunder have gone 11-13 against Western...
Cleveland and Miami meet in battle of top defenses
Miami Heat (28-23, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat square off in a matchup between the NBA's top two defenses. The Cavaliers are 18-9 in conference games. Cleveland scores 111.5 points while outscoring...
Hopkins, No. 23 Providence Friars square off against the Villanova Wildcats
Providence Friars (16-5, 8-2 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (10-10, 4-5 Big East) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Villanova -1.5; over/under is 139.5. BOTTOM LINE: Bryce Hopkins and the No. 23 Providence Friars take on Caleb Daniels and the Villanova Wildcats on Sunday. The Wildcats have gone 6-2 at home. Villanova ranks...
