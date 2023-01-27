ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawfordsville, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Journal Review

MCPA offers scholarship

Montgomery County Pioneer Association is offering a $500 scholarship to graduating seniors, a student enrolled in an accredited college, agricultural or vocational school. Applicants may also hold a 2023 GED certificate. Students pursuing any course of study are welcome to apply. Deadline is May 1. An application may be picked...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

St. Vincent Closing Frankfort Facilities

Ascension St. Vincent announced this past week that it is closing 11 immediate care clinics around Indiana, including Frankfort Primary Care and Frankfort Heart Care on East Wabash Street. Ascension St. Vincent said it will start notifying patients of the closures in the coming weeks and that most of the...
FRANKFORT, IN
readthereporter.com

Sheriff Moving Services now open in Cicero

On Friday, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office patrol Deputies from Nights B Squad (specifically Deputies Moe, Abbitt, Wilcox, and Lt. Niec) helped an elderly Cicero resident move some heavy furniture that she would have otherwise been unable to move due to her current situation. Her husband passed away and has...
CICERO, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: 7 drivers arrested in saturation patrol

PERU, Ind. (WANE) — Seven people have been arrested on 12 criminal charges following a saturation patrol Friday night. According to a release, Indiana State Police troopers conducted the patrol “targeting aggressive and impaired drivers” across Miami, Cass and Howard counties. This is done to discourage drivers from operating vehicles while being impaired.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Westfield considers purchase of land

City leaders in Westfield have approved a resolution authorizing the city’s chief of staff to pursue the purchase of land that recently hit the auction block. Three parcels of land at 2510 E. 171st St. totaling a little more than 25 acres went up for auction at 10 a.m. Jan. 26 at the Prairie Waters Event Center in Westfield. Details regarding the purchase price and winning bidder at the auction held by Pendleton-based Don Smock Auction Company, Inc., were not available by Current’s publishing deadline.
WESTFIELD, IN
Current Publishing

Convicted felon sentenced for illegal firearm possession

Desmond Breaziel, 33, of Indianapolis, was sentenced Jan. 23 to 75 months in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm. According to court documents, on March 7, 2022, Lawrence Police Dept. officers responded to a report of two men passed out in a parked Ford Explorer at a Waffle House parking lot. The driver, Breaziel, was unresponsive upon the officers’ arrival. When Breaziel woke up and exited the vehicle, he appeared confused and disoriented. Officers found a loaded Taurus .38 caliber handgun and approximately 81 pills containing methamphetamine on Breaziel’s person. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered a fanny pack containing marijuana and a digital scale.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Journal Review

Noah Edward Boswell

Noah Edward Boswell, 24, of Crawfordsville passed away Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2023, from injuries sustained in a car accident. He was born Sept. 17, 1998, at Greencastle, to Delbert “Ed” and Debra “Debbie” (Dufner) Boswell. He was a 2017 graduate of Southmont High School, where he...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Dr. Mimms' license suspended

Cyclists, runners frustrated with icy Monon days …. Two days after a winter storm left a few inches of snow across Indianapolis, many parts of the Monon Trail remained icy Friday morning. Devour Indy Winterfest. More than 130 restaurants are participating in Devour Indy this year. Car crashes into house...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
tourcounsel.com

Castleton Square | Shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana

Castleton Square shopping center is small compared to others that we can find on the list. On the other hand, this place has a very good environment to explore, a wide variety of shops, restaurants, and entertainment areas. In addition, the prices are very favorable and the discounts are unmissable.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Who keeps cashing fake checks from Tippecanoe County government?

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are trying to figure out who is depositing fake checks with Tippecanoe County as the payor. Lt. Brian Lowe with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office says local banks report receiving the phony checks almost every day. Investigators believe the checks are being deposited digitally...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Two Parke County dogs doing better, owner charged

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two Parke County dogs are reportedly on the mend, and their original owner has been charged with cruelty to animals after deputies discovered them in need of shelter this week. Tuesday, just before the winter weather arrived to the area, Parke County deputies reported finding two dogs in need of […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Local Record: Jan. 28, 2023

• Warrant served in the 500 block of West Main Street — 12:50 a.m. • Slide off at 2600 Industrial Blvd. — 7:33 a.m. • Domestic disturbance in the 500 block of South Grace Avenue — 10:18 a.m. • Hit and run at 115 W. Market St....
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Community Corrections Enlists Help of K9 Officer 19-Month-Old German Shepherd

The Clinton County Community Corrections Program has a new four-legged officer reporting for duty. Kyzer is a 19-month-old male Belgian Malinois German Shepherd mix. He was born and raised in Belarus. He was partnered with Officer Nick Hillman last week. Kyzer replaces Officer Hillman’s previous K9 partner, Rocco, who was medically retired early in his career.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
KISS 106

This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana

If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot

Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

IMPD chief: Beating death of Tyre Nichols a 'despicable act'

INDIANAPOLIS — The chief of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department called the beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers a "despicable act." IMPD Chief Randal Taylor issued a statement Friday night, shortly after the city of Memphis released video of the assault. “As a police officer and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Ted Rivers

5 Movies Set in Indiana You Won't Want to Miss

Indiana isn’t just home to the Indianapolis 500 and a world-famous college basketball team—it’s also been the backdrop to some of Hollywood’s most iconic films. From romantic comedies to baseball dramas, these five movies perfectly capture the magic of The Hoosier State.
INDIANA STATE

