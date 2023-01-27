Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Buckeyes comeback falls short, lose to Purdue 73-65The LanternColumbus, OH
Addressing the Semiconductor CrisisBuilding Indiana BusinessWest Lafayette, IN
Retail Giant Maurices Shuttering Two of Its Stores PermanentlyTy D.Danville, IN
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Journal Review
MCPA offers scholarship
Montgomery County Pioneer Association is offering a $500 scholarship to graduating seniors, a student enrolled in an accredited college, agricultural or vocational school. Applicants may also hold a 2023 GED certificate. Students pursuing any course of study are welcome to apply. Deadline is May 1. An application may be picked...
clintoncountydailynews.com
St. Vincent Closing Frankfort Facilities
Ascension St. Vincent announced this past week that it is closing 11 immediate care clinics around Indiana, including Frankfort Primary Care and Frankfort Heart Care on East Wabash Street. Ascension St. Vincent said it will start notifying patients of the closures in the coming weeks and that most of the...
readthereporter.com
Sheriff Moving Services now open in Cicero
On Friday, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office patrol Deputies from Nights B Squad (specifically Deputies Moe, Abbitt, Wilcox, and Lt. Niec) helped an elderly Cicero resident move some heavy furniture that she would have otherwise been unable to move due to her current situation. Her husband passed away and has...
WANE-TV
ISP: 7 drivers arrested in saturation patrol
PERU, Ind. (WANE) — Seven people have been arrested on 12 criminal charges following a saturation patrol Friday night. According to a release, Indiana State Police troopers conducted the patrol “targeting aggressive and impaired drivers” across Miami, Cass and Howard counties. This is done to discourage drivers from operating vehicles while being impaired.
Current Publishing
Westfield considers purchase of land
City leaders in Westfield have approved a resolution authorizing the city’s chief of staff to pursue the purchase of land that recently hit the auction block. Three parcels of land at 2510 E. 171st St. totaling a little more than 25 acres went up for auction at 10 a.m. Jan. 26 at the Prairie Waters Event Center in Westfield. Details regarding the purchase price and winning bidder at the auction held by Pendleton-based Don Smock Auction Company, Inc., were not available by Current’s publishing deadline.
Current Publishing
Convicted felon sentenced for illegal firearm possession
Desmond Breaziel, 33, of Indianapolis, was sentenced Jan. 23 to 75 months in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm. According to court documents, on March 7, 2022, Lawrence Police Dept. officers responded to a report of two men passed out in a parked Ford Explorer at a Waffle House parking lot. The driver, Breaziel, was unresponsive upon the officers’ arrival. When Breaziel woke up and exited the vehicle, he appeared confused and disoriented. Officers found a loaded Taurus .38 caliber handgun and approximately 81 pills containing methamphetamine on Breaziel’s person. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered a fanny pack containing marijuana and a digital scale.
Journal Review
Noah Edward Boswell
Noah Edward Boswell, 24, of Crawfordsville passed away Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2023, from injuries sustained in a car accident. He was born Sept. 17, 1998, at Greencastle, to Delbert “Ed” and Debra “Debbie” (Dufner) Boswell. He was a 2017 graduate of Southmont High School, where he...
Fox 59
Dr. Mimms' license suspended
Cyclists, runners frustrated with icy Monon days …. Two days after a winter storm left a few inches of snow across Indianapolis, many parts of the Monon Trail remained icy Friday morning. Devour Indy Winterfest. More than 130 restaurants are participating in Devour Indy this year. Car crashes into house...
tourcounsel.com
Castleton Square | Shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana
Castleton Square shopping center is small compared to others that we can find on the list. On the other hand, this place has a very good environment to explore, a wide variety of shops, restaurants, and entertainment areas. In addition, the prices are very favorable and the discounts are unmissable.
WLFI.com
Who keeps cashing fake checks from Tippecanoe County government?
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are trying to figure out who is depositing fake checks with Tippecanoe County as the payor. Lt. Brian Lowe with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office says local banks report receiving the phony checks almost every day. Investigators believe the checks are being deposited digitally...
Two Parke County dogs doing better, owner charged
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two Parke County dogs are reportedly on the mend, and their original owner has been charged with cruelty to animals after deputies discovered them in need of shelter this week. Tuesday, just before the winter weather arrived to the area, Parke County deputies reported finding two dogs in need of […]
Journal Review
Local Record: Jan. 28, 2023
• Warrant served in the 500 block of West Main Street — 12:50 a.m. • Slide off at 2600 Industrial Blvd. — 7:33 a.m. • Domestic disturbance in the 500 block of South Grace Avenue — 10:18 a.m. • Hit and run at 115 W. Market St....
clintoncountydailynews.com
Community Corrections Enlists Help of K9 Officer 19-Month-Old German Shepherd
The Clinton County Community Corrections Program has a new four-legged officer reporting for duty. Kyzer is a 19-month-old male Belgian Malinois German Shepherd mix. He was born and raised in Belarus. He was partnered with Officer Nick Hillman last week. Kyzer replaces Officer Hillman’s previous K9 partner, Rocco, who was medically retired early in his career.
This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana
If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
95.3 MNC
Man arrested for public intoxication after allegedly walking in, out of traffic on U.S. 31
A man was who was walking in and out of traffic on U.S. 31 was placed under arrest in Marshall County. It was around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, when officers say Thomas Witt, 31, of Crawfordsville, was seen seen walking in the middle of the northbound lanes of U.S. 31 near U.S. 6.
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
IMPD chief: Beating death of Tyre Nichols a 'despicable act'
INDIANAPOLIS — The chief of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department called the beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers a "despicable act." IMPD Chief Randal Taylor issued a statement Friday night, shortly after the city of Memphis released video of the assault. “As a police officer and...
5 Movies Set in Indiana You Won't Want to Miss
Indiana isn’t just home to the Indianapolis 500 and a world-famous college basketball team—it’s also been the backdrop to some of Hollywood’s most iconic films. From romantic comedies to baseball dramas, these five movies perfectly capture the magic of The Hoosier State.
WISH-TV
People losing access to real-time police radio traffic in Hendricks County
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — People in Hendricks County are losing access to real-time police radio traffic. Dispatchers inside the Hendricks County Communications Center direct law enforcement to where they need to go. You can listen to that radio traffic in real time. On Monday, that radio traffic will be...
Fox 19
Man arrested for child solicitation after being confronted by child predator catcher’s group
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A predator catchers Facebook group’s video helped authorities to arrest a registered sex offender for child solicitation. Byron Caudill, 47, went to an Anderson, Indiana, Walmart on Jan. 15 to meet who he thought was a 14-year-old boy, according to the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office.
