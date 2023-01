Apollo’s Kennedy Lane is shown in action during a game against Ohio County on Tuesday. Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

After primarily playing in a complementary role last year, Apollo’s Kennedy Lane burst onto the scene this season as one of the 3rd Region’s top scorers — and she’s only a freshman.

The 5-foot-8 guard is averaging 19.3 points per game, which puts her fourth in the region and second in the 9th District. With a skillset that allows Lane to contribute from all over the court, Apollo head coach Natalie Payne said, the sky’s the limit.