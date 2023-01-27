SHREVEPORT, La. - A revival for children in Shreveport began on Sunday. The goal? teaching kids to rely on faith. Sunday marked the 1st annual Kingdom Kids Children Revival. The three day event is happening at the New Creation Family Church in Shreveport. Pastor Teresa Cooper and her husband Bishop Shaun coordinated the event to help churchgoers' kids understand how God can help them.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO