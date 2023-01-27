Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body found in Shreveport identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - The body of a woman found on North Market Street and Havens Road earlier this evening was identified. The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said Tytierr James, 27, was found around 5:45 p.m. She was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. The cause and manner of her death remain...
Ditch improvement project nearing completion in Bossier Parish
BENTON, La. - The Bossier Parish Police Jury is close to completing a $1.2 million ditch improvement project funded from 2019 bond money. Work on the Bobby Byrd Ditch Improvement Project will correct drainage issues in the area and provide relief after large rain events. Ironically, weather has delayed the project. However, work has reached a stage where it shouldn't be impacted.
Carthage man charged in early Sunday shooting
One person was hurt and a Carthage man has been charged with attempt to commit murder after an early Sunday shooting in Carthage, Police Chief Blake Smith said. Nathanael Chardonnay was arrested at 7:05 a.m. Sunday and later released from the Panola County Detention Center on $30,000 bond. Carthage police...
Inmates overpower guards, escape from Arkansas jail
MAGNOLIA, Ark. - Four armed and dangerous escapees are on the run after a jail break in Arkansas. It happened about 1:20 a.m. Monday at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia. Sheriff Leroy Martin told KTBS 3 News the inmates were able to overpower a couple of...
Kingdom Kids Children Revival at the New Creation Family Church
SHREVEPORT, La. - A revival for children in Shreveport began on Sunday. The goal? teaching kids to rely on faith. Sunday marked the 1st annual Kingdom Kids Children Revival. The three day event is happening at the New Creation Family Church in Shreveport. Pastor Teresa Cooper and her husband Bishop Shaun coordinated the event to help churchgoers' kids understand how God can help them.
Waskom, Elysian Fields ISDs closed Monday due to flash flooding
WASKOM, Texas - Waskom and Elysian Fields independent school districts will be closed Monday due to flash flooding and road conditions. The school districts announced officials will continue to monitor road conditions as necessary.
Apache Ladies run past Panola, 75-49
The TJC Apache Ladies bounced back from a tough loss earlier in the week to turn in a nice performance on the road on Saturday. Four Tyler Junior College players scored in double figures as the Apache Ladies knocked off Panola College, 74-59, on Saturday in a Region XIV women's basketball game at Arthur Johnson Gymnnasium in Carthage.
