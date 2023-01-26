BOONE, Iowa—The City of Boone has been awarded a $200,000 grant by the Iowa Finance Authority to assist in a $2,098,500 project to upgrade its wastewater treatment facility. Gov. Kim Reynolds said Boone is one of 23 communities that received a total $9 million in the state’s latest round of Wastewater and Drinking Water Treatment Financial Assistance Program, grants to advance water quality projects. The program was created as a part of Senate File 512. That measure was the first legislation Reynolds signed into law in January 2018 with the goal of creating a long-term funding source to help communities upgrade their water infrastructure.

BOONE, IA ・ 7 HOURS AGO