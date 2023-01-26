Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
iowa.media
Iowa Pork Regional Conferences February 20-23
CLIVE, Iowa—There will be four one-day educational conferences for pig farmers that will be held across the state, Feb. 20-23. The conferences are planned and supported by the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) and the Iowa Pork Industry Center (IPIC). Pig farmers are invited to register and attend one of the four events.
iowa.media
Rita Hart: National party’s decision to drop Iowa’s caucuses is not a ‘done deal’
National Democrats’ decision to drop the Iowa caucuses is not a “done deal,” Iowa Democratic Party chair Rita Hart said Monday. (Image by Spxchrome/Getty Images) While the Democratic National Committee plans to ratify the new presidential nominating calendar in Philadelphia this week, the Iowa Democratic Party’s new chair, Rita Hart, said the early state lineup is not a “done deal.”
iowa.media
New Iowa Democratic Party chair Rita Hart has her work cut out for her
Rita Hart is the new chair of the Iowa Democratic Party. (Photo courtesy of Iowa Democratic Party with background via Canva) The Iowa Democratic Party’s State Central Committee elected Rita Hart as the next party chair on Jan. 28 by 34 votes to 14 for Brittany Ruland and one for Bob Krause.
iowa.media
Proposed amendment doubles Iowa House terms from two years to four
Representative Tom Moore filed a resolution in the Iowa House proposing a constitutional amendment changing terms from two-year terms for the Iowa House to four-year terms. The amendment provides half of the 100 members would be elected in even-numbered years and the other half in odd-numbered years. Moore said he...
iowa.media
HOUSE HEARINGS: Bill dealing with eluding law enforcement in subcommittee on Monday
11:30 a.m. – HSB 83 – RM 304.1 – A bill for an act relating to eluding or attempting to elude a pursuing law enforcement vehicle, and providing penalties. 12 p.m. – HF 23 – House Lounge 2 – A bill for an act relating to the requirements for a prescribing psychologist or a psychologist with a conditional prescription certificate.
iowa.media
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report January 30
To view a log of the calls for service , click here. Hussein Buuh, 24, of 1016 University Ave., Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Phillip Dolezal, 21, of 605 State St., Dexter, was arrested...
iowa.media
Des Moines man charged with threatening Coralville officers after OWI arrest
A Des Moines man arrested for OWI Sunday evening allegedly threatened the lives of Coralville officers and their families. Officers were called to Tailgators on 1st Avenue at approximately 5:25 pm after 39-year-old Samuel Mondanaro of County Line Road in Des Moines was reportedly discovered unconscious in the parking lot with his Lincoln Navigator running. He agreed to field sobriety testing but then refused after it began.
iowa.media
RAGBRAI to roll through Coralville in 2023
RAGBRAI is returning to Coralville. The Des Moines Register‘s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa announced its 2023 route Saturday night in Des Moines. RAGBRAI is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023 and is loosely replicating the original route from 1973. Riders will start in Sioux City on Saturday, July 22nd.
iowa.media
State Grant to Assist City of Boone Wastewater Treatment Upgrade Project
BOONE, Iowa—The City of Boone has been awarded a $200,000 grant by the Iowa Finance Authority to assist in a $2,098,500 project to upgrade its wastewater treatment facility. Gov. Kim Reynolds said Boone is one of 23 communities that received a total $9 million in the state’s latest round of Wastewater and Drinking Water Treatment Financial Assistance Program, grants to advance water quality projects. The program was created as a part of Senate File 512. That measure was the first legislation Reynolds signed into law in January 2018 with the goal of creating a long-term funding source to help communities upgrade their water infrastructure.
iowa.media
ANTI FOOD TAX MEASURE ADVANCES IN SD LEGISLATURE
AN EFFORT TO ELIMINATE SOUTH DAKOTA’S FOUR-AND-A-HALF PERCENT TAX ON FOOD HAS ADVANCED IN THE STATE LEGISLATURE. GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM HAD CAMPAIGNED IN HER REELECTION CAMPAIGN ON THE ELIMINATION OF THE TAX. YESTERDAY, THE HOUSE TAXATION COMMITTEE OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVED THE PROPOSAL TO DO AWAY WITH THE TAX. THE PROPOSAL...
iowa.media
Bess Wilmoth Earhart Nichols of Perry
Bess Wilmoth Earhart Nichols, 98, passed away peacefully Jan. 28, 2023, at the Perry Lutheran Homes Kings Garden Campus. She was the daughter of Joseph and Evie (Durrwachter) Earhart Sr. and was born at home Dec. 28, 1924, in Bumpus Mills, Tennessee. Bess was educated in schools of Stewart County,...
iowa.media
Boone Public Works and Building Department Release 2022 Reports
BOONE, Iowa—Both the Boone City Public Works and Building Department have released their annual reports to the Boone City Council. The reports were included at the council meeting on January 16th. In a prepared statement following the meeting, the reports were summarized:. The Boone Public Works Department and Building...
iowa.media
Tina Haglund of Perry
Tina Haglund, 51, of Perry passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at her home in Perry, Iowa. Services are pending at the Murdock Funeral Home.
iowa.media
Grief support helps mourners process complex feelings
There are many types of losses and different kinds of help and support for persons experiencing loss. Whether you’ve lost an older family member, an unborn baby or special friend, your grief is real, and it’s worth the time and effort to address your feelings. What is grief...
iowa.media
Wind chill advisory in effect from noon to 11 a.m. Sunday
The National Weather Service office in Johnston has issued a wind chill advisory for the Perry area for Sunday from midnight until 11 a.m. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero are forecast over much of central Iowa, the NWS said. The patchy, blowing snow and bitterly cold temperature...
