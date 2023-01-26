Read full article on original website
Iowa Pork Regional Conferences February 20-23
CLIVE, Iowa—There will be four one-day educational conferences for pig farmers that will be held across the state, Feb. 20-23. The conferences are planned and supported by the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) and the Iowa Pork Industry Center (IPIC). Pig farmers are invited to register and attend one of the four events.
LOUD & CLEAR: Iowans want Governor’s Emergency Powers reformed as bill passes subcommittee
In a subcommittee dominated by average, everyday Iowans, the message was clear — pass Senate File 91. The legislation, proposed by Sen. Sandy Salmon, would reform the Governor’s Emergency Powers and comes a few years after the state navigated the COVID pandemic. Salmon’s bill would allow a governor’s...
Rita Hart elected as new Iowa Democratic Party Chair
DES MOINES, Iowa — After a rough 2022 midterm election season, the Iowa Democratic Party is looking into the future as the party elected a new chair early on Saturday. During a state central committee meeting Iowa Democrats elected Rita Hart as the new chair. Hart was a state...
Proposed amendment doubles Iowa House terms from two years to four
Representative Tom Moore filed a resolution in the Iowa House proposing a constitutional amendment changing terms from two-year terms for the Iowa House to four-year terms. The amendment provides half of the 100 members would be elected in even-numbered years and the other half in odd-numbered years. Moore said he...
New bill would expand farmers’ ability to trap or kill varmints
Iowa’s raccoon population is higher than it’s been in more than 10 years. (Photo courtesy of Iowa Department of Natural Resources) Several wild animals could be trapped or killed without state permission if they pose a “nuisance” to farmers, under an Iowa House bill that was discussed Monday.
ANTI FOOD TAX MEASURE ADVANCES IN SD LEGISLATURE
AN EFFORT TO ELIMINATE SOUTH DAKOTA’S FOUR-AND-A-HALF PERCENT TAX ON FOOD HAS ADVANCED IN THE STATE LEGISLATURE. GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM HAD CAMPAIGNED IN HER REELECTION CAMPAIGN ON THE ELIMINATION OF THE TAX. YESTERDAY, THE HOUSE TAXATION COMMITTEE OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVED THE PROPOSAL TO DO AWAY WITH THE TAX. THE PROPOSAL...
