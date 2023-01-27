ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

NBC 11 Sports: Kofa boys hoops dominates at home, San Pasqual Lady Warriors keep cruising towards postseason berth

By Cole Johnson
kyma.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kyma.com

CBS 13 SPORTS: Arizona Western basketball looking to get back in the win column

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - AWC mens and womens basketball programs playing against a team they've beat previously, Scottsdale Community College, looking to make that happen once again Saturday. The Matadors unfortunately couldn't hang on long enough losing 76-73. The mens team had their second straight loss in overtime. After...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Yuma Marathon takes place at Cocopah Casino

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Over 300 runners participated in the Yuma Marathon Saturday morning. The organizers divided the event into a full marathon, a half marathon, a 10K, and a marathon relay. Runners could also elect to run solo or participate a team. For final results, as well as...
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Car crash in Yuma leads to police asking for witnesses help

YUMA -- Police in Yuma have been asking for the public help with a car crash accident. Around 8:00 in the morning on January 26th, a gray 2019 Nissan Frontier, driven by a 31-year-old man, was going east in the west lane. The Nissan than hit a gray 2017 Nissan...
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

Imperial County Crime Briefs: Jan. 18-24

IMPERIAL COUNTY– The following reports were collected from information shared by the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, El Centro police and Calexico police and fire departments from Jan. 18 to 23. THURSDAY, Jan. 19. 11:59 p.m.: Areportedly stolen vehicle was abandoned after it crashed into a light pole near...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kawc.org

MCAS Yuma 2023 Airshow Set to Take Flight

After a three-year hiatus, the skies over Yuma will once again be filled with daring pilots performing extreme aerial maneuvers. The 2023 Yuma Airshow is set to take flight on March 11, officials with Marine Corps Air Station Yuma said Wednesday. It had been cancelled in previous years, due to...
thedesertreview.com

Tensions rise at ECRMC board meeting following resignation of CEO and CFO

EL CENTRO — El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) held a board meeting on the evening of Monday, January 23. The gathering following the resignation announcement of its CEO and CFO drew a large crowd of community members, physicians, and other healthcare workers that left standing room only and relegated others to an overflow. After making several adjustments to the agenda to accommodate a growing queue of public comments, ECRMC board president Tomas Oliva established that there would be a maximum of 3 minutes allotted per speaker.
EL CENTRO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Brawley Police Seize 26 Ounces of Fentanyl

BRAWLEY – Three Arizona residents were arrested by Brawley police after reportedly being found in possession of a total of about 26 ounces of fentanyl pills on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Pablo Vasquez, 43, Julio Bustos, 48, and Xavier Matus, 36, were contacted by police during two separate traffic stops...
BRAWLEY, CA
yumadailynews.com

Yuma County makes way for new admin building

YUMA – Visitors to downtown Yuma will soon notice some changes as Pilkington Construction prepares for the demolition of buildings at 185 and 197 S. Main Street to make way for the new Yuma County Administration Services building. The building will enable County residents and others to obtain multiple services in one convenient downtown location.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy