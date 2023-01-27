NBC 11 Sports: Kofa boys hoops dominates at home, San Pasqual Lady Warriors keep cruising towards postseason berth

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants crossing into the U.S. through border wall gaps in Arizona contaminate and destroy crops, farmers sayAmarie M.Yuma, AZ
Illegal immigration surge in this Arizona city could lead to a national lettuce shortageJalyn SmootYuma, AZ
Migrants Crossing into Yuma, Arizona are Accused of Destroying Crops and Threatening the American Food Supplyjustpene50Yuma, AZ
Related
kyma.com
CBS 13 SPORTS: Arizona Western basketball looking to get back in the win column
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - AWC mens and womens basketball programs playing against a team they've beat previously, Scottsdale Community College, looking to make that happen once again Saturday. The Matadors unfortunately couldn't hang on long enough losing 76-73. The mens team had their second straight loss in overtime. After...
kyma.com
Inclusivity and friendship; Yuma Special Olympics basketball team prepares for area hoops tournament
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Coming together as one for a sole purpose: inclusivity. We here at News 11 Sports spend a lot of time bouncing around and capturing moments and highlights for our local high school sports teams - from highlight reel goals to championship runs. But something that...
kyma.com
Yuma Marathon takes place at Cocopah Casino
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Over 300 runners participated in the Yuma Marathon Saturday morning. The organizers divided the event into a full marathon, a half marathon, a 10K, and a marathon relay. Runners could also elect to run solo or participate a team. For final results, as well as...
American Indian Show returns to Yuma
The final day of the 2023 American Indian Show took place at the Yuma Civic Center Sunday morning. The post American Indian Show returns to Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
kawc.org
Kate Campa Dance Invitational to be held in memory of Yuma girl lost to cancer
A dance event in Yuma on Saturday will honor the life of a local girl lost to cancer. The Kate Campa Dance Invitational on Saturday will be held in memory of Kate Campa. Kate was a competitive dancer in Yuma who was 16 when she passed away from Ewing sarcoma cancer in October 2020.
Shots fired early Sunday morning, suspect in custody
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to reports of shots fired near S. Walnut Ave and E. 22nd St. The post Shots fired early Sunday morning, suspect in custody appeared first on KYMA.
Camp Inferno offering hands-on experience as a firefighter
Yuma teenaged girls can experience what it takes to become a firefighter. The post Camp Inferno offering hands-on experience as a firefighter appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Public swimming pool men's bathroom catches on fire, fire starter still out there
YUMA -- Police in Yuma have been looking for the person who started a fire in the men's restroom in the Aquatic Center. The incident was called in around 8:00 pm, Yuma fire was able to extinguish the fire. Damages to the bathroom were estimated around $1,000. There were no...
yumadailynews.com
Car crash in Yuma leads to police asking for witnesses help
YUMA -- Police in Yuma have been asking for the public help with a car crash accident. Around 8:00 in the morning on January 26th, a gray 2019 Nissan Frontier, driven by a 31-year-old man, was going east in the west lane. The Nissan than hit a gray 2017 Nissan...
Demolition scheduled for new county building in downtown Yuma
Demolition is scheduled within the upcoming weeks of buildings at 185 and 197 S. Main Street for the new Yuma County Administration Services building. The post Demolition scheduled for new county building in downtown Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Two people injured in a RZR crash
Two people in a RZR were driving in the Fortuna Wash area who were unable to stop in time and ended up driving off the cliff with a 35-foot drop. The post Two people injured in a RZR crash appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Crime Briefs: Jan. 18-24
IMPERIAL COUNTY– The following reports were collected from information shared by the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, El Centro police and Calexico police and fire departments from Jan. 18 to 23. THURSDAY, Jan. 19. 11:59 p.m.: Areportedly stolen vehicle was abandoned after it crashed into a light pole near...
Shooting overnight sends one man to hospital
A 31-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital. The post Shooting overnight sends one man to hospital appeared first on KYMA.
House severely damaged by fire on Magnolia Ave
A house on Magnolia Avenue was on fire Friday morning causing severe damage to the home. The post House severely damaged by fire on Magnolia Ave appeared first on KYMA.
kawc.org
MCAS Yuma 2023 Airshow Set to Take Flight
After a three-year hiatus, the skies over Yuma will once again be filled with daring pilots performing extreme aerial maneuvers. The 2023 Yuma Airshow is set to take flight on March 11, officials with Marine Corps Air Station Yuma said Wednesday. It had been cancelled in previous years, due to...
thedesertreview.com
Tensions rise at ECRMC board meeting following resignation of CEO and CFO
EL CENTRO — El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) held a board meeting on the evening of Monday, January 23. The gathering following the resignation announcement of its CEO and CFO drew a large crowd of community members, physicians, and other healthcare workers that left standing room only and relegated others to an overflow. After making several adjustments to the agenda to accommodate a growing queue of public comments, ECRMC board president Tomas Oliva established that there would be a maximum of 3 minutes allotted per speaker.
holtvilletribune.com
Brawley Police Seize 26 Ounces of Fentanyl
BRAWLEY – Three Arizona residents were arrested by Brawley police after reportedly being found in possession of a total of about 26 ounces of fentanyl pills on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Pablo Vasquez, 43, Julio Bustos, 48, and Xavier Matus, 36, were contacted by police during two separate traffic stops...
yumadailynews.com
Yuma County makes way for new admin building
YUMA – Visitors to downtown Yuma will soon notice some changes as Pilkington Construction prepares for the demolition of buildings at 185 and 197 S. Main Street to make way for the new Yuma County Administration Services building. The building will enable County residents and others to obtain multiple services in one convenient downtown location.
Comments / 0