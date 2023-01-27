Read full article on original website
Crystal Ball gala returns to Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. —Jackson symphony supporters have a ball!. Several people here in the Hub City put on their best gowns for an annual event that returned to downtown Jackson. The Jackson Symphony held their annual Crystal Ball gala this evening. This event is put on each year by the...
A local city celebrates a music legend
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. —A local city held a festival. On Saturday, the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center celebrated the life and legacy of blues pioneer Sleepy John Estes. Estes, born January 25, 1899 near Ripley, Tennessee, grew up in northeast Haywood county near Nutbush. He made his first guitar from...
Local residents receive degrees from UT Martin
Several Chester County residents were among students who received degrees from the University of Tennessee at Martin during fall commencement ceremonies held Dec. 10, 2022. UT Martin hosted two in-person commencements to recognize the accomplishments of the class of fall 2022. Each commencement was livestreamed via Facebook and YouTube for those unable to attend.
Support group aims to help West TN mothers
JACKSON, Tenn. —One group held their first meeting for mothers in the West Tennessee area. Hub City Doula hosted their first Postpartum Support Group at the Your CBD Store in Jackson. At the meetings, they will focus on community building and plan to expand on having outings and events,...
Officer charged in Tyre Nichols’ death attended college in West Virginia, according to records
INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) — An officer charged in relation to Tyre Nichols’ death graduated from West Virginia State University (WVSU) in 2013, according to online school records. Desmond A. Mills Jr., 32, majored in criminal justice and law enforcement at WVSU. The school’s Football Roster shows that Mills was No. 78 for the WVSU Yellow […]
Fighters showcase their skills in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. –A special tournament is held in Jackson. The Hub City Invitational 3 took place on Saturday. It was a jiu-jitsu tournament at the Fightshop, where male and females of all weights and ranks competed. This was a great opportunity for first time competitors or veteran competitors, to...
News from Jacks Creek Elementary School
It has been a fantastic week here at Jacks Creek Elementary School! We have worked hard and learned so much!. Kindergarten had another great week. Students are continuing to work on sentence writing, reading words with blends, sight words, counting by ones and 10s and using smaller shapes to make bigger shapes. Please continue to check your child’s folder each night and also practice sight words as part of homework.
Tyre Nichols GoFundMe page passes $1M
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The GoFundMe account setup for Tyre Nichols has passes over one million dollars in donations. The GoFundMe page was created on Jan. 28 and is on it’s way to making the goal of $1.2M. Donations poured in after the video footage showing the violent arrest was made public. Memphis City Councilman JB […]
News from Chester County High School
This week, the Eagles and Eaglettes are back at the nest. The teams played against the McNairy Bobcats this past Tuesday and will play again this Friday, Jan. 27, against the Hardin County Tigers. Both the boys’ and girls’ teams played last Friday against the Scotts Hill Lions and both teams ended with a win. As the season draws closer to an end, we can start looking ahead to the District tournament which will be held at Chester County High School this year and will start on Feb. 17, which will then be followed by Regional play as well. Be sure to come and support your Eagles when you can!
Local schools cancel travel to Shelby County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is postponing all activities in Shelby County until further notice. In a letter to JMCSS staff and family on Friday, the school system says the decision is related to the Memphis Police Department’s investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.
Young and the Restless Jan. 27 time change
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Due to Young and The Restless being preempted on Friday, January 27 by breaking news coverage, it will air at a later time. The show will air at 1:35 a.m. on Saturday, January 28. Viewers are advised to set their DVRs to record.
Mid-state checkpoints to be held in February
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL IS MAKING PLANS FOR ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS DURING THE MONTH OF FEBRUARY. CHECKPOINTS HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED FOR FEBRUARY 10 IN WAYNE COUNTY; FEBRUARY 12 IN LAWRENCE AND WAYNE COUNTIES; FEBRUARY 17 IN LAWRENCE, LEWIS AND LINCOLN COUNTIES; AND FEBRUARY 24 IN MARSHALL AND MAURY COUNTIES. THE THP HOLDS CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE TO ENFORCE THE STATE’S DRIVING LAWS AND PROTECT TRAVELERS.
GALLERY: Safety measure saves church from fire in Gibson County
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local church caught fire, but one interesting safety measure saved it from total destruction. Friday around noon, the Gibson County Fire Department responded to a call that Gibson Wells Methodist Church was on fire. Fire officials say the fire began after a faulty wire...
Karen Knotts, daughter of Andy Griffith Show star, speaks ahead of tour
JACKSON, Tenn. — Don Knotts is a well known actor who was in the spotlights for decades, leaving behind an inheritance of joy that his daughter continues to share. “I’ve actually been on the road with the show since 2011. My father passed in 2006. I started workshopping the show in 2007, decided it was ready to tour in 2011, and I’ve been going ever since,” said Karen Knotts, the daughter of Don Knotts.
Who Is Preston Hemphill And Why Hasn’t The White Cop In Tyre Nichols Bodycam Video Been Charged?
The white Memphis cop in the Tyre Nichols bodycam video heard hoping officers will "stomp his ass" is named "Detective Preston Hemphill," according to a new report. Only the Black cops have been fired, arrested and charged with murder. The post Who Is Preston Hemphill And Why Hasn’t The White Cop In Tyre Nichols Bodycam Video Been Charged? appeared first on NewsOne.
Tipton County shooting leaves one injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A juvenile is injured after a shooting in Tipton County Saturday night. The shooting happened on the block of Sanford Road. Police were advised that the victims were targeted as they walked to their vehicle from the home. Multiple suspects began shooting from the roadway at and...
University of Memphis returning to regular business hours after closing following release of Tyre Nichols video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis announced Saturday it will be returning to regular business hours on Sunday, after closing its campuses following the release of a video showing five Memphis Police Department officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols — an attack which led to his death. University...
Atlanta mayor sends letter to employees before release of Memphis video
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The mayor of Atlanta sent a letter to city employees on Friday afternoon related to the release of the Tyre Nichols video in Memphis, Tennessee. In the letter, the mayor says that he knows that videos like the one that will be released can...
TN state leaders release statements on Memphis police incident involving Tyre Nichols
TENNESSEE (WJHL) – Tennessee leaders from all levels of government have made statements about the Tyre Nichols Memphis police incident. Governor Bill Lee and Senator Marsha Blackburn joined that list. Governor Bill Lee posted on Twitter, “Cruel, criminal abuse of power will not be tolerated in the state of Tennessee. These individuals do not represent […]
Fire in Trenton claims one life
TRENTON, Tenn. —A fire claims the life of one person. According to local law enforcement, a house fire in Trenton on January 27 left one person dead. Trenton Fire Chief, Mike Estes says the fire department received a call to a structure fire with possible occupants inside around 9:45 pm on Friday night.
