This week, the Eagles and Eaglettes are back at the nest. The teams played against the McNairy Bobcats this past Tuesday and will play again this Friday, Jan. 27, against the Hardin County Tigers. Both the boys’ and girls’ teams played last Friday against the Scotts Hill Lions and both teams ended with a win. As the season draws closer to an end, we can start looking ahead to the District tournament which will be held at Chester County High School this year and will start on Feb. 17, which will then be followed by Regional play as well. Be sure to come and support your Eagles when you can!

CHESTER COUNTY, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO