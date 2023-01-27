Read full article on original website
Drought conditions top of mind for Nebraska farmer
Planters will be rolling in about 90 days for Northeast Nebraska Farmer Greg Anderson. “It’s hard to imagine with snow on the ground at home right now and the ground frozen, but things change in a hurry,” he says. Like many farmers in his region, he says drought...
Educating corn farmers in person and online
Jim Zook with the Corn Marketing Program of Michigan discusses how the checkoff works to educate farmers and consumers.
Southern Illinois double crops look profitable in 2023 despite high inputs
What do wheat and double crop soybean system budgets look like in this rising input cost environment?. Ryan Batts with University of Illinois Extension tells Brownfield looking at season average prices and projected inputs costs, double crop soybean systems in southern Illinois should remain profitable in 2023. He says their...
Steyer to lead Michigan Soybean Committee
The Michigan Soybean Committee has named its new Chief Executive Officer. Ben Steyer tells Brownfield he wants to gain a better understanding of checkoff programs over the next few months before identifying additional priorities. “I think it goes back to just bringing value to Michigan soybean farmers, letting them know...
Iowa farmer holds off on new crop sales, for now
Southwest Iowa Farmer Kevin Ross says he’s hoping to build on a couple of good crop years during the 2023 season. “Hopefully we can keep that going this next year,” he says. “Prices are good and that’s nice to see. There’s low carryout so we’re keeping the 2022 prices high.”
$4.9M for Kansas to Improve Roads and Tackle National Traffic Fatalities
WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a historic $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program, including 12 grants for communities in Kansas. The competitive grant program, established by President Biden’s historic infrastructure law, provides $5 billion over five years for regional, local, and Tribal initiatives — from redesigned roads to better sidewalks and crosswalks — to prevent deaths and serious injuries on the nation’s roadways. The Department also launched a data visualization tool that shows crash hotspots that can help target needed resources.
Kansas Legislature to Consider Legislation on State’s Water Issues
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas lawmakers are under increasing pressure to respond to the state’s worsening water crisis. Last year, the Legislature failed to pass legislation to deal with the crisis. Opposition came from groups that lobby for farmers and ranchers. But with a prolonged drought in many parts of the state, there’s even more pressure to act this session.
Popular Walk Kansas Program Gears Up for 2023
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Two-thirds of chronic diseases – diabetes, heart disease, arthritis and others — can be prevented by lifestyle changes. So, each year about this time, Sharolyn Jackson gets pretty excited about a program that rallies thousands of Kansans and their friends to have a little fun and improve their mental and physical health.
Kansas Lawmakers Move to Reduce Taxes on Social Security Income
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Some Kansas lawmakers want to reduce taxes on Social Security income as an incentive to keep retirees from leaving the state. The Kansas News Service reports that this change could cost the state up to $58 million in revenue a year. One of the bills...
The Number of Kansas Students with Disabilities is Increasing
TOPEKA, Kan. – The number of Kansas students identified with disabilities under federal and state special education laws has increased nearly as much since 2005 as total student enrollment in public schools. The “headcount” of students with disabilities, regardless of how much time they spend in special services, increased...
Kansas Attorney General Pushes Tougher Penalties for Fentanyl Distribution
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Attorney General Kris Kobach wants to crack down on fentanyl in Kansas by creating new, harsher sentencing laws for people who sell drugs laced with fentanyl. Over 500 Kansans have died from fentanyl overdoses since 2015. It is often combined with other drugs to give a more powerful high but is also deadly.
