Seahawks Edge PC In Exciting Home Debut

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Reigning Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Year Harold Huens battled through severe cramping to edge Presbyterian's Max Benson in three sets and lift the Seahawks past the Blue Hose, 4-3, in the men's tennis home opener late Sunday at the UNCW Courts. The Seahawks...
