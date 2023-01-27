Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 19, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Person Of Interest InvolvingThe World Around Jae and BeyondHoover, AL
Related
Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's road loss at Oklahoma
No. 2 Alabama lost to Oklahoma, 93-69, on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Norman, Okla. The Crimson Tide watched its 9-game winning streak end in the worst margin of defeat in Nate Oats’ tenure as head coach. After the disappointing road loss, Oats spoke to reporters in person and via Zoom. Below is everything he said after the 24-point loss to the Sooners.
Roll 'Bama Roll
Alabama Softball Ranked Top 8 Nationally; SEC Coaches Disagree
With less than two weeks until Alabama softball opening day, the national polls have come out. Along with them came the SEC Coaches Poll of how the conference will play out. And there seems to be a difference of opinion. When it comes to the AFCA Coaches Polls complied for...
No. 2 Alabama blown out at Oklahoma as defense disappears
The trap was set and Oklahoma yanked the cord Saturday afternoon. After winning nine straight, Alabama imploded in a rare trip outside of league play as Oklahoma students rushed the floor in the aftermath. The 93-69 loss was never really close as the defensive intensity coach that Nate Oats listed Friday as the reason for its surge was suddenly missing.
Scarbinsky: Don’t be mad at Bama. This isn’t football and it isn’t March.
This is an opinion column. Today’s PSA is a FOG alert. It’s for Crimson Tide fans who may not know or care that their beloved University of Alabama competes in sports other than football. Those tunnel-visioned Tiders are affectionately known to their crimson brethren as Football-Only Gumps. Hence, FOG.
Alabama Roots: Super Bowl LVII connections
Ten players from Alabama high schools and colleges are on the active rosters of the Super Bowl teams for this season’s NFL championship game. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will square off at 5:30 p.m. CST Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, to determine the champion of the NFL’s 2022 season.
Four-Star Quarterback Receives Offer From Crimson Tide
Four-star class of 2024 quarterback Air Noland has received an offer from the Alabama Crimson Tide. The junior got his offer while on a visit to the Capstone on Saturday. "After an great visit & conversation with Coach Saban .. I’m blessed and honored to say I’ve Received A(n) Offer From The University of Alabama," tweeted Noland.
tdalabamamag.com
Ramsay QB Kameron Keenan garnering attention of D1 programs
Kameron Keenan has earned two D1 offers after leading the Ramsay Rams to a class 5A State Championship. Keenan is currently a sophomore at Ramsay in Birmingham, Alabama. He is the younger brother of former four-star and Alabama football redshirt freshman, Tim Keenan III. Marshall recently became the first program...
Has Alabama Found its Next Defensive Coordinator?
Nick Saban has been searching for his next DC since Pete Golding left the Capstone on Jan. 13 to join the Ole Miss staff in the same position. But now, a screenshot from Todd Grantham's Wikipedia page is circulating social media which apparently states his newest gig. "Jeffrey Todd Grantham...
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama walk-on to join Nick Saban’s staff as a defensive analyst
Alabama is adding another defensive analyst to Nick Saban’s coaching staff. Jake Long, a former walk-on defensive lineman, is returning to his Alma mater. He helped the Crimson Tide to a Southeastern Conference Championship and a College Football Playoff National Championship in 2015 as a scout-team player. After assisting the Tide to another SEC Championship in 2016, Long helped Jeremy Pruitt in 2017 as a graduate assistant. He spent last season as a grad assistant under Dan Lanning at the University of Oregon.
Guest opinion: Birmingham-Southern College and Alabama need each other
There is a song from the musical RENT that begins, “Everybody’s a little bit racist.” I think that’s true. I taught Political Science at Birmingham-Southern College for 45 years, and I am certain that I came across many people who probably were racist. But I can tell you that Birmingham-Southern College is not. Roy S. Johnson’s column (January 23) leads to the conclusion that the College is “just a little bit racist,” though he never says that. He focuses on “the fence.”
Upscale bowling, billiards and food franchise coming to Hoover: First of 8 for Alabama
An upscale entertainment franchise featuring bowling lanes, billiard tables and fine food is eyeing Alabama for expansion, with at least eight locations planned in coming years. The first 810 Billards & Bowling location in Alabama could open in Hoover later this year, according to the company’s CEO. The entertainment...
tdalabamamag.com
Salesman who sold Jeremy Pruitt his truck speaks on Alabama DC speculation
Alabama fans went crazy Thursday as a picture surfaced on social media, adding to the speculation of whether Jeremy Pruitt will return to Nick Saban’s coaching staff. The photo was of Pruitt buying a truck from a Ford dealership in Fort Payne, Ala. Crimson Tide fans immediately started thinking...
Guest opinion: Birmingham-Southern College alum asking hard questions about public bailout
As a 1982 graduate of Birmingham-Southern College, it pains me to see the financial condition it has fallen into that now threatens its viability as an institution. I count my four years on The Hilltop as some of the most formative and enjoyable years of my life. There, I learned much about myself and much about the world. One of the most significant things I learned there was that learning how to think for oneself is an essential component of being well-educated. So, despite my appreciation for my experience at BSC, it might surprise you to find I’m skeptical of the notion that public funds should be used to create some bridge to the future for my alma mater.
Birmingham police condemn actions of Memphis officers in Tyre Nichols’ death
Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond on Friday extended condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols as police in Memphis prepared to release video of the deadly beating. Nichols, 29, died in Tennessee three days after a confrontation with Memphis police officers during a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Five police officers have been fired and charged with murder in Nichols’ death.
Comeback Town: Local entrepreneur sells company for $1.2 billion - big win for Birmingham
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. When you read this column, you may think it’s about a successful entrepreneur selling his business and making a lot of money. He did make a lot of money, but the real story is that this man plans to...
wbrc.com
Brandon Smiley, son of Birmingham native Rickey Smiley, passes away at 32
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Comedian and Birmingham native Rickey Smiley announced via Instagram on Sunday that his son, Brandon Smiley, had passed away. “I have bad news this morning,” Smiley said in a video on the social media platform. “I just want everyone to pray for me, pray for my family. My son, Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning. I hate to announce this. I just want to give it to you before you hear it in the streets.”
Hanna Steel Announces $20 Million Expansion in Tuscaloosa, Creating New 14 Jobs
The Alabama-based Hanna Steel Corporation will invest $20 million to expand its operations in Tuscaloosa, which will also create 14 new local jobs. The Tuscaloosa County Economic Development Authority announced the expansion after a meeting of its board Thursday, saying that Hanna Steel will add 9,000 square feet to its existing facility in the Tuscaloosa County Airport Industrial Park for the project.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police chief issues statement on Tyre Nichols of Memphis
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As the Memphis Police Department prepares to release body cam video, the chief of police in Birmingham, Scott Thurmond, issued a statement:. The Birmingham Police Department would like to extend our condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols of Memphis, Tennessee. Anytime a tragic incident occurs...
Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple Alabama schools have canceled events featuring a Black, award-winning, New York Times-bestselling children’s author. The events, which had been scheduled to take place during Black History Month in Hoover and Alabaster City Schools, were canceled without explanation earlier this week, according to Derrick Barnes, the author. He believes the cancellations […]
New Book Explores Stories of Early African American Activists in Birmingham
Segregation in the New South: Birmingham, Alabama, 1871-1901 (Louisiana State University Press, 2023) by Carl V. Harris. Birmingham is known around the world as a place where African Americans fought and sometimes died to secure their rights as citizens and dismantle Jim Crown segregation. But Jim Crow did not spring up fully formed, nor was it a system that had always existed. It was the product of a long and tortuous push and pull between blacks seeking justice and whites seeking control.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
215K+
Followers
68K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0