All bosses ‘secretly’ want workers back in the office—but they’ll have to wait years, major business group leader says
He said the world of work has “gone totally crazy.”
BBC
Man takes parcel to US to beat Royal Mail ban
When businessman Vern Tessio received an order for one of his products from the USA, he knew it could take weeks to arrive. But in a bid to beat the Royal Mail's ban on sending parcels abroad following a cyber-attack, Mr Tessio took it with him on a holiday to New York.
Starmer pledges Labour is party of ‘sound money’ and public service
‘Never again will Labour allow hate to spread unchallenged,’ Labour leader says at annual conference in London
Jeremy Hunt says ministers committed to HS2 running ‘all the way to Euston’ – as it happened
Comments come after reports that north-south railway route could terminate to the west of London; chancellor also says ‘best tax cut right now is a cut in inflation’
BBC
Amazon strikes: Staff inspired by US union, says Coventry worker
Striking Amazon workers in Coventry say they are inspired by colleagues in the US who have started the company's first-ever labour union. About 300 staff walked out at Amazon's Coventry warehouse on Wednesday over what they called a "derisory" 5% rise to £10.50 an hour, the GMB union said.
BBC
Tiffany Scott: Call to block trans prisoner's move to women's jail
The Scottish government has been urged to block the transfer of a violent transgender prisoner from a men's prison to a women's jail. It is understood that Tiffany Scott, who was previously known as a man called Andrew Burns, has applied for the move. The Daily Record first reported that...
BBC
Fugitive Gillespie brothers may have been killed in Brazil
Detectives have confirmed for the first time that two of Scotland's most wanted men may have been killed while on the run in Brazil. Speculation about the fate of James and Barry Gillespie, who previously featured in Crimestoppers appeals, was first reported last year. But Police Scotland have now revealed...
BBC
Asylum seekers missing from Hove hotel arrested for drug offences
Three asylum-seekers missing from a hotel in Hove were arrested for drug offences, it has emerged. Sussex Police said 76 minors housed in the city were currently missing. Two of the young people were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs in Cambridgeshire and Gloucester, while the third was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis in Tottenham.
BBC
Hannah Warren: Woman died at docks after failings by Met Police
The family of a woman from London found dead in disused docks in Wales has told the Met to make "significant changes" after it made mistakes in the case. Hannah Warren, 28, drove her car into a quay in February 2016, after being reported missing the day before. An inquest...
BBC
Finn handler PC David Wardell investigated over dog welfare
An officer whose police dog was almost killed when confronting an armed teenager is under investigation over police dog welfare issues. PC Dave Wardell was stabbed in the hand but protected by German shepherd Finn, now retired, during the attack in 2016. Finn won several bravery awards and the incident...
BBC
I became a wigmaker after my hair fell out
Alcohol abuse left Will Venus so malnourished that they lost their hair, and started looking for a way to cover it up. But the 34-year-old thought the wigs available online looked "fake" - so decided to find out how to make them instead. Now Will, who uses the pronoun "they",...
BBC
Brexit three years on: views from Stratford-upon-Avon
In Stratford-upon-Avon, the result of the 2016 Brexit referendum mirrored the national outcome, with 52% of people voting to leave the European Union and 48% opting to remain. In the years that followed, while politicians wrangled over Brexit, we went back to the medieval market town more than once to see what people there were making of the machinations at Westminster.
BBC
Nadhim Zahawi sacked by PM after tax row
We're hearing reaction from within the Conservative Party to Nadhim Zahawi's sacking. Tory MP Robin Walker, who chairs the education select committee, describes the news as "sad" - but says, ultimately, a prime minister must act "if there is anything that does look like a breach of the ministerial code".
BBC
ID cost may deter poorer voters, Coventry councillor claims
People may have to choose between food and footing the bill of photo ID if they wish to vote in the future, a leading city politician claims. The public will have to show photo ID at the ballot box as soon as May's local elections. Proposals for the move were...
BBC
Liberal Democrats targeting Tory seats in election fight back
At a conference centre in the Staffordshire countryside, shrouded in freezing fog, a group of Liberal Democrats gathered last weekend to plot their strategy for the next general election. Candidates were told the party was "now on a general election footing" according to one official present, who said there was...
BBC
Working mothers in NI more likely to be part-time compared to Republic
Mothers in Northern Ireland are more likely to work part-time than their counterparts in the Republic of Ireland, a study has found. The research by the Economic and Social Research Institute compares early childhood care between the two jurisdictions. The rate of employment among mothers of under fives is 69%...
BBC
Cardiff barista training project aims to boost confidence
Coffee kick starts the day for many, but one mum is using it to boost young people's confidence and careers. Natalie Hodgkinson set up Boss and Brew Academy, a barista training project, to help young people from minority backgrounds in her community. Ms Hodgkinson wants to give the 16 to...
US News and World Report
UK Regional Airline Flybe Ceases Trading, Cancels All Flights
LONDON (Reuters) -British regional airline Flybe on Saturday ceased trading for the second time in three years, with all flights cancelled and 276 workers made redundant. A statement on Flybe's website said the airline, which operated scheduled services from Belfast, Birmingham and Heathrow across the UK and to Amsterdam and Geneva, had entered administration, a form of protection from creditors.
BBC
Chris Mason: Zahawi sacking raises questions over Sunak's judgement
Nadhim Zahawi's future in government had been looking increasingly precarious for days. He is widely liked and respected by his colleagues: his life story of arriving in the UK as a child, not speaking English, rising to become a multi millionaire and a cabinet minister. But what was increasingly striking...
BBC
Nicola Sturgeon: No apology over transgender prisoner row
Nicola Sturgeon has said her government has nothing to apologise for in its handling of the recent transgender prisoner controversy. On Sunday, a "pause" was placed on the transfer to women's jails of trans inmates with a history of violence. Asked if she would apologise, the first minister said: "I...
