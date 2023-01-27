Adam Lambert, Emilia Jones, Scoot McNairy & 'Fairyland's Director on the Importance of Telling This Emotional Story | Sundance 2023

Read full article on original website
Sundance movie review: 'Fairyland' is poignant, if rushed, LGBTQ family drama
"Fairyland" is based on Alysia Abbott's memoir about growing up with her gay father in San Francisco. It covers relevant history satisfactorily, though feels a tad hasty.
‘A Thousand and One’ Review: Teyana Taylor Shines in Tumultuous Family Drama| Sundance 2023
Over the course of writer-director A.V. Rockwell’s feature debut A Thousand and One, time can feel like it is slipping through our fingers. Much like life, the choices we make and the paths we take can only be understood upon looking back when it is too late to do anything different. When seen via film, this can have a devastating impact. When done well, it becomes something like experiencing life in short snapshots with all its many moments of heartbreak and happiness. In this story of a mother doing all she thinks is best for her son, the strongest moments are when we get a chance to sit with the characters and let them reflect on these parts of their lives. From the opening scene, where the sounds of mid-90s New York City draw us into the world of the characters all the way to the end when they get swallowed up by it, there is a rich tapestry of ideas and themes that are brought to life in stunning detail. It ensures that, even when the story itself can often feel like it is losing sight of its characters, there is a poetic beating heart that still finds an emotional resonance as the years slip away.
Nicole Kidman to star in ‘Yellowstone’ co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s new CIA drama
Nicole Kidman will play a CIA senior supervisor in a new Paramount Plus show called "Lioness," which was created by "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan.
Dakota Johnson Makes Racy Armie Hammer Joke on Sundance Opening Night: ‘Who Knew Cannibalism Was So Popular?’
Dakota Johnson kicked off the 2023 Sundance Film Festival with gasps and giggles. Johnson appeared at the inaugural “A Taste of Sundance” dinner on Thursday night to present her friend and collaborator Luca Guadagnino with the international icon award. While onstage, she applauded the director’s 2017 Oscar-winning indie “Call Me By Your Name,” which premiered at Sundance, and joked that she was offered the part of the peach in the coming-of-age story. (In one of the film’s buzziest scenes, Timothée Chalamet’s character Elio performs a sexual act on a piece of fruit, which Hammer’s character eventually discovers.) But she had to turn...
Why Isn’t Anna Kendrick A Major Movie Star?
Why isn’t Anna Kendrick a major movie star? Granted, this is a question that could be applied to any number of different charismatic and talented actors, and the answer is usually some combination of superheroes and streaming: We’ve entered an era where characters and so-called IP are often a bigger draw than the actors who bring them to life (Batman is more popular than Robert Pattinson; Chris Evans is only a marquee-level star when he plays Captain America; that sort of thing). This in turn has sent a lot of well-known stars into the embrace of streaming, which often means doing prestige miniseries rather than feature films (Kate Winslet may be in the Avatar sequel, but her biggest star turn of the past decade was on the HBO show Mare of Easttown).
'The Boogeyman' Trailer Turns Stephen King's Nightmares Into Reality
The first trailer for The Boogeyman is here, revealing director Rob Savage’s (Dashcam) take on one of Stephen King's scariest stories. Initially ordered by 20th Century Studios for Hulu, the movie recently got a theatrical release. The original short story The Boogeyman was first published in 1973 in an...
A24 Nabbing Sundance Horror Movie ‘Talk to Me’
The Australian horror feature Talk to Me is headed to A24 after premiering at Sundance during the Midnight Selections lineup Jan. 21, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The deal is valued in the high seven figures, according to sources. The gory film stars Sophia Wilde as teenager Mia, who, on the anniversary of her mother’s death, gathers for a seance with her friends. Things take a dark turn as the boundaries between worlds collapses, and Mia is haunted by supernatural visions. Miranda Otto, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Dhanji and Zoe Terakes also star in Talk to Me.More from The Hollywood...
Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts Team Up for Body Swap Comedy at Amazon Studios
In a heated auction, Amazon Studios beat four other studios and streamers for a Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston body swap comedy. Palm Springs director Max Barbakow, who will write and direct, pitched the star powered comedy vehicle last week, per Deadline. The announcement comes off the heel of the...
‘Bad Behaviour’ Movie Review [Sundance 2023]: Jennifer Connelly Isn’t Able to Save This Dramatic Misfire
Alice Englert's 'Bad Behaviour' is an absolute mess, despite a strong central performance from Jennifer Connelly, as it tackles far too many themes without cohesion.
'Stranger Things' Star Maya Hawke to Lead Father Ethan Hawke's 'Wildcat'
Ethan Hawke has begun rolling the camera on Wildcat, his next directorial effort that will introduce a new generation of cinephiles to the short life and legacy of Southern writer, Flannery O’Connor beginning from her days as a struggling up-and-coming novelist. Hawke's daughter, Maya Hawke will portray O'Connor which marks the first time Hawke is directing the Stranger Things star in a production. Hawke is in charge of the entire creative process and will equally serve as the film's writer and producer. According to Variety, the Boyhood star has rounded out an A-list cast for the picture including Oscar-nominee Laura Linney, Philip Ettinger, Rafael Casal, Steve Zahn, Cooper Hoffman, Willa Fitzgerald, Alessandro Nivola, and Vincent D’Onofrio.
The Sundance 2023 Oscar Contenders: Jonathan Majors, ‘Past Lives,’ and Lots of Docs
Most Oscar documentary nominees launch at Sundance. There are exceptions, like winners “Citizenfour,” “Free Solo,” and “My Octopus Teacher,” but it remains the festival of choice for non-fiction films. A Sundance award doesn’t hurt, either: The 2022 documentary Oscar winner, Questlove’s “Summer of Soul,” began its journey as a 2021 Sundance double winner with an Audience Award and Grand Jury Prize. This year, the Oscar nominees include “Navalny” (U.S. Documentary audience award), “Fire of Love” (editing award), “All that Breathes,” (Grand Jury Prize for World Cinema Documentary), and “House Made of Splinters” (World Cinema Documentary Directing Award). This year’s Sundance crop, sampled...
While We Wait For Salem's Lot, Another Exciting 2023 Stephen King Movie Is Moving From Streaming To Theaters
Salem's Lot doesn't have a release date yet, but now another 2023 Stephen King movie has one, and there's extra reason to be excited.
‘I May Destroy You’s Paapa Essiedu Joins Melissa McCarthy In Peacock’s Richard Curtis-Penned Christmas Pic
EXCLUSIVE: Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You) is set to star opposite Melissa McCarthy in the untitled New York Christmas movie from Universal and Working Title that we were first to report on. The film heading to Peacock is written by Love Actually‘s Richard Curtis, with Love Life creator Sam Boyd on board to direct. It’s billed as a fairy-tale comedy about a workaholic man who enlists the help of a magical genie to help win his family back before Christmas. Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce for Working Title, with Riva Marker for Linden Productions. Universal’s Senior EVP of Production...
Why Hugh Grant's 'A Very English Scandal' Was a Juicy Investigation Into British Politics
With shows like The Crown dominating Netflix and exposing viewers to the seedier aspects of life in the royal family, it's no surprise that viewers are taking an interest in the vagaries of other historic British scandals. Hugh Grant's A Very English Scandal, released on Amazon Prime in 2018, handles the real-life story of Jeremy Thorpe, an aspirational young Liberal MP (Member of Parliament), who seeks to conceal his homosexuality from the British public in the 1960s and '70s.
‘Better Call Saul’ star Giancarlo Esposito set to appear in Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’
Better Call Saul star Giancarlo Esposito has been announced as the latest cast member to join Francis Ford Coppola’s upcoming film, Megalopolis. Esposito, who also returns to screens this spring in The Mandalorian, will join the likes of Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Dustin Hoffman, and Jon Voight, who have already been cast in Coppola’s film (via Deadline).
Netflix Offloads Two Completed Films, Filmmakers Shop Projects Elsewhere
A trend among entertainment companies as Hollywood continues its will-they/won’t-they relationship with a possible recession is the unloading of completed projects. The move has been seen across the industry, from AMC+ to Parmaount+ and Disney to HBO Max. Now The Hollywood Reporter has learned of two completed Netflix feature films, The Inheritance and House/Wife, that will no longer be distributed by the streamer, with filmmakers shopping them elsewhere for distribution. The Inheritance, directed by Alejandro Brugués and produced by Paul Schiff, and House/Wife, from director Danis Goulet and producers Tripp Vinson and Daniel Bekerman, are genre films that were set to...
Mia Goth criticises Oscars for not taking horror movies seriously
Horror movies and comedy movies have both long been genres that are routinely dismissed by the Academy when it comes to Oscar-voting time. And while the occasional comedic performance does breakthrough (only ever in supporting, never lead) – eg. Melissa McCarthy in Bridesmaids and Robert Downey Jr in Tropic Thunder – horror has been widely ignored since Silence of the Lambs.
'Star Trek: Picard' Actress Annie Wersching Dead at 45
Annie Wersching, the actress who brought to life a number of fan-favorite TV characters has sadly passed away today. Wersching most recently appeared as the villainous Borg Queen in Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard, a role that saw her return to the Star Trek franchise in a much bigger capacity a decade after initially making her Star Trek debut in a guest role in Star Trek: Enterprise. Wersching also had roles in popular TV shows such as 24, Bosch, and The Vampire Diaries. Away from TV, Wersching was a big part of the fast-rising The Last of Us franchise. She lent her voice and performed motion capture for the beloved role of non-player character Tess who was recently brought to live action on the HBO series by Anna Torv. Wersching was 45 years old at the time of her death.
Amy Ryan Joins George Clooney & Brad Pitt In Apple Thriller From Jon Watts
EXCLUSIVE: Amy Ryan is set to star alongside George Clooney and Brad Pitt in an Apple Original Films’ upcoming feature film written, directed and produced by Jon Watts. Hailing from Apple Studios, the thriller follows two lone-wolf fixers assigned to the same job. Clooney produces alongside Grant Heslov through Smokehouse Pictures. Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment and Dianne McGunigle also serve as producers. Ryan, an Oscar nominee and SAG Award winner, already has strong ties with Apple as she is set to co-star in Apple’s Sugar, a new, genre-bending series starring Colin Farrell from creator and executive producer Mark Protosevich. On top of that, she was...
Angry Populism in ‘The Honeymooners’ Set the Blueprint for the Modern Sitcom
Hey, have you seen that show where the main character is a short-tempered, "Every Man," blue-collar worker, with a beautiful wife or supportive husband, sometimes with a not-so-bright best friend, and they come up with crazy ideas to better their lot in life, ideas which rarely work and are never brought up again? Of course, you have. It’s practically every sitcom you’ve ever watched in your entire life. Married... With Children. The Flintstones. The Simpsons. The King of Queens. And so on and so on and so on. And it all started with The Honeymooners, the classic 1950s show that defined the working class sitcom.
