WWMT

Michigan State players making deals in fall tunnel incident

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — At least four more Michigan State football players facing misdemeanor charges for a skirmish inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel will likely have their cases dismissed. Lawyers say they'll have to perform community service and meet other conditions. Scuffles broke out in the tunnel after...
Doctor gives tips on how to avoid health risks in wintery weather

FLINT, Mich. — As the snow falls, Ascension medical reminds people the dangers of shoveling. Ascension Medical Director Dr. Bob May said shoveling snow is more difficult than running on a treadmill. Which is why he is offering these tips to stay safe:. Avoid shoveling if you have heightened...
