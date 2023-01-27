Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This building downtown has an ice hockey rink on its roofTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Related
Pitt transfers call on WPIAL players to stay home
The each initially thought it was best to leave the area to further their football careers, now Phil Jurkovec tells current WPIAL stars to stay home
Steelers Depot
Jerome Bettis, Jr. Present At Alabama Junior Day
The son of a Pittsburgh Steelers legend is beginning his own journey to the college level. Jerome Bettis Jr, a wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class out of Woodward Academy in Atlanta, Georgia, was present at the Alabama Crimson Tide Junior Day Saturday afternoon. The Junior Day is an...
Miami basketball collapses late losing at Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh went on an 11-0 run over the final 2:25 seconds to defeat the Miami basketball team 71-68 Saturday in the Steel City. Miami had three turnovers in the final minute of the game. The Hurricanes were in control throughout the second half. Pittsburgh did not take its first lead of the second half until 33 seconds left.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Panthers Welcome Former Cornerback Dane Jackson back to Pittsburgh at Pitt-Miami Game
The Panthers welcomed former standout cornerback Dane Jackson back to Oakland at the Pitt-Miami basketball game Saturday afternoon. Drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 7th round of the 2020 draft, Jackson played four seasons on the Pitt football team from 2016-2019 following a redshirt year in 2015. The Coraopolis native and Quaker Valley High School alum played 50 games in a Panther uniform, totaling four interceptions, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and 148 tackles.
Three takeaways from No. 20 Miami's loss at Pittsburgh
The No. 20 Miami Hurricanes lost 71-68 at Pittsburgh on Saturday. Miami (16-5, 8-4 ACC) led 68-60 with 2:26 left before Pittsbugh (15-7, 8-3) scored the game's final 11 points for the win. Here are three takeaways from the game:. Losing Lead Late a Tough Way to Lose. Miami led...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WATCH: Former Pitt HC Ben Howland Reminisces on Big East Championship Days
PITTSBURGH — Ahead of Pitt’s game against No. 20 Miami on Saturday, former Panthers’ head coach Ben Howland addressed the media, including Pittsburgh Sports Now. Watch the interview below.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school sports notebook: Ex-Hempfield, Jeannette football assistant heads to Central Catholic
Former Jeannette and Hempfield football assistant Ryan Reitz will be with a new team next season. Reitz has accepted the offensive coordinator position at Central Catholic under new head coach Ryan Lehmeier. “When Ryan asked, it was just too hard to pass up an opportunity like this,” Reitz said.
gobblercountry.com
The Virginia Tech Hokies Stumble Against Pittsburgh
After two consecutive wins against ranked opponents (then No. 22 Appalachian State and then No. 5 NC State Wolfpack) the No. 7 Virginia Tech Hokies struggled against the No. 24 Pittsburgh Panthers. With a team score of 26-12, Pitt halted VT’s four-game winning streak during the Panther’s visit to Cassel Coliseum this past Friday. Three of VT’s five top ten grapplers found victory during their matchups. No. 9 Caleb Henson (149 lbs.), No. 5 Bruce Andonian (157 lbs.), and No. 3 Mekhi Lewis (174 lbs.) all won, but those three were all for the Hokies. No. 5 Sam Latona (133 lbs.) lost to the Panthers’ No. 7 Micky Phillippi, and No. 7 Hunter Bolen (184 lbs.) was upset by Pitt’s No. 19 Reece Heller. The Panthers had four wrestlers ranked in the top ten. Eight of the night’s ten bouts featured ranked athletes against one another.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Candid Close-up Q&A with WPIAL Hall of Fame inductee Tom Pipkins
Tom Pipkins was a fearless performer when he hit the basketball court during his heyday at Valley, and later Duquesne University. Utilizing his impressive athleticism and an adept shooting touch, Pipkins racked up a WPIAL record 2,838 points from 1989-93 during a highly successful basketball career at Valley. The previous mark was set in 1955 by Wampum’s Don Hennon with 2,376 points.
voiceofmotown.com
Charles Barkley Ate His Own Words
Charles Barkley is never one to shy away from sharing his opinion. Well, it seems as if that mentality has come back to bite him. According to WVU Assistant Coach DerMarr Johnson, was in a bar in Morgantown last night telling WVU fans that his Auburn Tigers were going to kick their “you know what.”
What Bob Huggins Said Following the Win Over Auburn
WVU head coach Bob Huggins discusses Saturday's win.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
PIAA working to solve shortage of sports officials
Greg Fenton recently had a rare Tuesday night off. The junior varsity basketball game he was scheduled to officiate was postponed. So instead of working a game, he watched a video stream from his Latrobe home of the Wildcats taking on Quaker Valley. Far from the sounds of screaming coaches and fans, he was still able to be part of a sport that has engulfed much of his life.
Pittsburgh: Why I love you
I was born to follow my maternal grandfather and his legacy of advocacy. I couldn’t have guessed, though, that it would take decades and life-or-death medical needs to place me in a city where his impact was felt, and where my own activism could flourish. The post Pittsburgh: Why I love you appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon boys respond with victory over Franklin Regional
Joe Salvino sent his team an impassioned message after Friday’s win over. The Belle Vernon boys basketball coach didn’t hold back. Red-faced and vehement, and with that familiar shrill, he questioned his team’s accountability, its defensive energy and its eagerness to play as a team after the Leopards were nearly outplayed at home.
3 Pittsburgh chefs named semifinalists for James Beard Awards
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three Pittsburgh chefs are semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards.Kate Lasky and Thomasz Skowronski are the chefs at Apteka. This is their second year as semifinalists.Nik Forsberg, At Fet Fisk, is a first-time semifinalist. His restaurant has been running pop-ups and doing take-out and just announced a new location in Bloomfield in the old Lombardozzi's space.The James Beard winners will be announced in June in Chicago.
PNC closing another batch of branches, sparing Pittsburgh, as 2023 cuts near 100
PITTSBURGH — PNC has filed another 19 regulatory applications to shutter branches across seven states. Pittsburgh is spared as the cuts are largely branches within supermarkets Giant Foods and Stop & Shop in the MidAtlantic region. Four branches — one each in Illinois and Ohio and two in Michigan — are also on the chopping block, according to PNC’s new filing with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Robert Morris, Evgeni Malkin host hockey game to support Ronald McDonald House Charities
Evgeni Malkin has taken part in thousands of faceoffs during his decorated career with the Pittsburgh Penguins. On Friday night, he stood at center ice with a different role in the faceoff circle. Malkin took part in the ceremonial puck drop as Robert Morris’ men’s club hockey team hosted Mercyhurst...
Over 2 dozen demonstrators gather in Pittsburgh in response to Tyre Nichols’ death
PITTSBURGH — Over two dozen demonstrators have gathered in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood in response to the death of Tyre Nichols. The planned protest comes less than 24 hours after Memphis police released Tyre Nichols’ arrest video. >> To see the unedited video released by the Memphis...
This building downtown has an ice hockey rink on its roof
The Kauffman Grand, a state-of-the-art skyscraper located in the heart of downtown, boasts a unique and exclusive feature that sets it apart from other buildings in the area: an ice hockey rink on its roof.
How Pittsburgh found a secret climate weapon in ‘the thrilling world of municipal budgeting’
This story is part of the Cities + Solutions series, which chronicles surprising and inspiring climate initiatives in communities across the U.S. through stories of cities leading the way. For more solutions stories like these, subscribe to the Looking Forward newsletter. Governments the world over have made a lot of...
Comments / 1