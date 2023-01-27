ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, SC

golaurens.com

Laurens' own Catie Rawl wins Miss Columbia

Laurens native Catie Rawl will compete in Miss South Carolina during the summer of 2023 after being crowned Miss Columbia on Saturday night. Rawl says that the Miss Columbia pageant was the first pageant she competed in within Miss South Carolina, when she was only 18, and feels that winning it this time around has been a "full circle moment for her."
COLUMBIA, SC
golaurens.com

Lander University announces Dean's List for Fall 2022

Lander University has announced the names of outstanding undergraduates from Laurens County who have been named to the Dean's List for earning top academic achievements during the first semester of the 2022-23 school year. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must earn a grade-point average (GPA) between 3.5...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
spartanburg.com

Seay House Sheds Light on Lives of 19th Century Women in Spartanburg

It’s the oldest home in the city limits of Spartanburg, and for most in town, that’s all they know about the Seay House—if they know anything at all. However, there’s a lot more to this old farm house than meets the eye, and the Spartanburg County Historical Association is hoping that the home can shine a light on the stories of women and their lives in 19th century Spartanburg. Originally built by Kinsman Seay around 1831, the home was later owned his three unmarried daughters, Ruthy, Patsy and Sarah Seay.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg artist brings abstract style into homes in new TV show

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg artist is now starring in a new TV show called ‘Artfully Designed,’ bringing his vibrant and abstract art style into people’s homes. We talked with him about the show and why the upstate holds special meaning to him. “For years,...
SPARTANBURG, SC
The Center Square

South Carolina gives job development credits for Milo's Spartanburg County project

(The Center Square) — South Carolina's Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits for a Milo's Tea Company project in Spartanburg County. The company plans to spend $130 million to establish its first South Carolina operation and its fourth plant in the United States. Milo's officials said the project would create 103 new jobs. A South Carolina Department of Commerce spokesman told The Center Square that the value...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate daycare worker accused of not stopping student assault

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate daycare worker was arrested and charged after police said she did not stop an assault between four students. According to a police report, 46-year-old Shate Lashundra Middleton, a teacher at GLEAMNS Head Start, was charged with two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.
GREENWOOD, SC
gsabusiness.com

Longtime Upstate restaurant group to open third location in Mauldin

Longtime regional restaurant group Stella’s is making its way to the under-construction mixed-use development BridgeWay Station in Mauldin. Hughes Investments Inc. announced the new concept by Stella’s Restaurant Group on Thursday. Owners Julia and Jason Scholz opened Stella’s Southern Bistro in 2008 in Simpsonville and their second restaurant,...
MAULDIN, SC

