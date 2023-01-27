Read full article on original website
golaurens.com
Laurens' own Catie Rawl wins Miss Columbia
Laurens native Catie Rawl will compete in Miss South Carolina during the summer of 2023 after being crowned Miss Columbia on Saturday night. Rawl says that the Miss Columbia pageant was the first pageant she competed in within Miss South Carolina, when she was only 18, and feels that winning it this time around has been a "full circle moment for her."
golaurens.com
Lander University announces Dean's List for Fall 2022
Lander University has announced the names of outstanding undergraduates from Laurens County who have been named to the Dean's List for earning top academic achievements during the first semester of the 2022-23 school year. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must earn a grade-point average (GPA) between 3.5...
spartanburg.com
Seay House Sheds Light on Lives of 19th Century Women in Spartanburg
It’s the oldest home in the city limits of Spartanburg, and for most in town, that’s all they know about the Seay House—if they know anything at all. However, there’s a lot more to this old farm house than meets the eye, and the Spartanburg County Historical Association is hoping that the home can shine a light on the stories of women and their lives in 19th century Spartanburg. Originally built by Kinsman Seay around 1831, the home was later owned his three unmarried daughters, Ruthy, Patsy and Sarah Seay.
spartanburg.com
City of Spartanburg Presents Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Week Humanitarian Awards
The City of Spartanburg’s 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Week Humanitarian Award was presented to former Denny’s Chief Executive Officer John C. Miller and former Spartanburg Mayors James Talley, Bill Barnet, and Junie White. Recently presented during the 36th annual Unity Week Celebration, the award recognizes...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg artist brings abstract style into homes in new TV show
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg artist is now starring in a new TV show called ‘Artfully Designed,’ bringing his vibrant and abstract art style into people’s homes. We talked with him about the show and why the upstate holds special meaning to him. “For years,...
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best slice of chocolate cake in each state, including this decadent dessert in South Carolina.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WYFF4.com
Greenville ice cream shop closing after series of struggles, owner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville ice cream shop that was once called one of the best in America has closed its business at a Greenville County shopping mall. Molly & Myles Ice Cream, on North Pleasantburg Drive in the Cherrydale Point shopping mall, opened in 2018, its owner Nicole O'Brien told WYFF4.com.
South Carolina gives job development credits for Milo's Spartanburg County project
(The Center Square) — South Carolina's Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits for a Milo's Tea Company project in Spartanburg County. The company plans to spend $130 million to establish its first South Carolina operation and its fourth plant in the United States. Milo's officials said the project would create 103 new jobs. A South Carolina Department of Commerce spokesman told The Center Square that the value...
FOX Carolina
As Judson Mill opens new Hub, we look at how mill revitalization impacts surrounding communities
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Judson Mill District held a grand opening Thursday for what they’re calling the Jud Hub. It will offer meeting and gathering space for nonprofits and organizations. It’s just one more step on a long mill revitalization project. Developers say the Jud Hub...
FOX Carolina
Upstate daycare worker accused of not stopping student assault
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate daycare worker was arrested and charged after police said she did not stop an assault between four students. According to a police report, 46-year-old Shate Lashundra Middleton, a teacher at GLEAMNS Head Start, was charged with two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.
Newberry City Manager Matt DeWitt’s contract not renewed
NEWBERRY — Newberry City Council voted Wednesday at its special called city council meeting to not renew City Manager Matt DeWitt’
gsabusiness.com
Longtime Upstate restaurant group to open third location in Mauldin
Longtime regional restaurant group Stella’s is making its way to the under-construction mixed-use development BridgeWay Station in Mauldin. Hughes Investments Inc. announced the new concept by Stella’s Restaurant Group on Thursday. Owners Julia and Jason Scholz opened Stella’s Southern Bistro in 2008 in Simpsonville and their second restaurant,...
South Carolina Woman Has 'Best Surprise Of My Life' With Huge Lottery Win
Her win nearly didn't happen.
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In South Carolina
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
WYFF4.com
Hundreds of Greenwood County residents work to secure funding and replace 130-year-old dam before it breaches
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — The Upstate has a big dam problem. And its ripple effect impacts communities miles downstream. Now, a group of more than a thousand concerned residents is working together to prevent what could be one of the worst environmental disasters in South Carolina history. "If that...
FOX Carolina
2 assisted living employees accused of abusing vulnerable adult in Laurens Co.
CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said two former employees at a residential facility of the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs were arrested on Wednesday. SLED said 37-year-old Lila Denise Kerson and 31-year-old Lasheba Tijuandra Turner were both working...
WYFF4.com
Owner of Clemson, South Carolina, restaurant dies in fire at his home
CLEMSON, S.C. — The owner of a Clemson, South Carolina, restaurant hasdied in a fire at his home. The Pickens County Coroner's Office said Edgar T. Hunter Jr., 81, of Clemson, died Friday evening at his home on Pendleton Road. Hunter, known as Ted or Teddy, was the owner...
Medical identity theft: Why your medical records make scammers big bucks
We have reported on a lot of scams that can affect your wallet, but one alarming trend can impact both your money and your health: medical identity theft.
