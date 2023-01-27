Rainier Crushes Ony Shorthanded

Josh Kirshenbaum / josh@chronline.com

At Onalaska

MOUNTAINEERS 60, LOGGERS 10

Rainier 9 18 17 16 — 60

Onalaska 0 5 0 5 — 10

Rainier: Bravo 6, Swenson 13, Mathson 9, Plowman 6, Blackburn 8, Murphy 4, Hanson 14

Onalaska: Haight 5, K. Sanridge 2, B. Sandridge 3

Playing without more than a few key contributors, the Rainier girls basketball team defeated Onalaska on the road Thursday night in Central 2B League play, 60-10.

Haleigh Hanson and Brooklynn Swenson led the way for the Mountaineers, scoring 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Swenson added seven steals, and Acacia Murphy had just four points but nine big rebounds.

“We played together as a team tonight,” Mountaineers coach Brandon Eygabroad said. “We got everyone involved, even though we were shorthanded.”

The Loggers, meanwhile, had trouble against Rainier’s zone, and turned it over too often to stay in the game. Randi Haight led Ony with five points.

“Rainier played a zone the whole game and we struggled to make decisions and reads,” Ony coach Alana Olson said. “We are a young team and we have a lot of room for improvement.”

Rainier takes on Toledo next Monday in another league match, while the Loggers head to Morton to take on Morton-White Pass.