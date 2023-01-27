We’re visiting Auschwitz because the fight against antisemitism didn’t end with liberation

Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Latin American legislators pledge support for Israel, urge adoption of IHRA definition of antisemitism
A group of pro-Israel legislators from across Latin America on Sunday urged countries in the region to the adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of anti-Semitism and promote faith-based support for Israel in their countries. The meeting took on added significance as it came immediately after a...
Cleveland Jewish News
Biden condemns ‘horrific’ Jerusalem terrorist attack in call with Netanyahu
U.S. President Joe Biden phoned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday night to condemn the “horrific” Palestinian terrorist attack at a synagogue in Jerusalem. “The president made clear that this was an attack against the civilized world,” said a White House readout of the call. It added...
Cleveland Jewish News
George Santos, congressman who lied about having Jewish heritage, once praised Hitler on Facebook
(JTA) — Rep. George Santos, the Long Island Republican whose history of lies about his past included that he was a Jewish descendant of Holocaust survivors, seemed to praise Hitler and joke about killing Jews in a newly unearthed, years-old Facebook post. In a comment Santos reportedly left under...
Cleveland Jewish News
White House, State Department condemn ‘heinous terrorist attack’
“We strongly condemn the heinous terror attack that took place this evening at a synagogue in Jerusalem, and are shocked and saddened by the loss of life, including the killing of at least eight innocent victims,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. “The attack tragically occurred on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, when the memory of those lost in the Holocaust is commemorated around the world.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Congressional Shoah commemoration focuses on Sephardim in the Far East
Several U.S. senators and representatives sponsored the fifth annual Congressional Holocaust Commemoration, held under the theme of “Jewish Refugees in the Far East and Beyond.”. Sephardic Heritage International-DC (SHIN-DC), which focuses on “Sephardic and other under-represented Jewish communities in international affairs,” organized Thursday’s event, held at the Hart Senate...
Benzinga
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
Benzinga
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Benzinga
Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization
Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
Cleveland Jewish News
In Jerusalem neighborhoods bound together by terror, anger and trepidation about what comes next
JERUSALEM (JTA) — Time stops on Shabbat in Jerusalem, for the living and the dead. Up the stairs in an apartment on the main road in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood in the city’s northeast, past hallway portraits of Sephardic rabbis, the Mizrahi family was not taking visitors on Saturday. “This is not the right time,” a woman who opened the apartment door said.
Cleveland Jewish News
How the Holocaust is remembered in the land of Anne Frank
(JTA) — You’d think that in a country so closely identified with Anne Frank — perhaps the Holocaust’s best-known victim — cultivating memory of the genocide wouldn’t be a steep challenge. That’s why a recent survey, suggesting what the authors called a “disturbing” lack...
Cleveland Jewish News
P.A. holds Israel ‘fully responsible’ for ‘dangerous escalation’
The Palestinian leadership said on Saturday that it holds the “Israeli occupation government fully responsible for the dangerous escalation,” following two terrorist attacks in Jerusalem over the weekend. The Palestinian Authority issued the statement after an emergency leadership meeting on Saturday led by P.A. chief Mahmoud Abbas, official...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli Cabinet approves sealing homes of terrorists who commit non-lethal attacks
The Israeli Cabinet on Sunday adopted a proposal to seal the homes of terrorists who commit non-lethal attacks, with the policy to be applied to the home of the 13-year-old Palestinian who shot and seriously wounded two people in Jerusalem on Saturday. Muhammad Aliyat, of the capital’s Silwan/Shiloach neighborhood, shot...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu: Response to Palestinian terror will be ‘strong, swift and precise’
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Saturday night to respond to two Palestinian terrorist attacks in Jerusalem over Shabbat quickly and decisively. “Our response will be strong, swift and precise. Whoever tries to harm us—we will harm them and everyone who assists them,” said Netanyahu at a meeting of the Security Cabinet.
Cleveland Jewish News
‘The nation grieves with the families of those murdered’
Israeli President Isaac Herzog extended his condolences on Saturday night to the families of the victims of the two terrorist attacks in Jerusalem in the previous 24 hours. “My heart breaks at news of the horrific terror attacks over Shabbat in Jerusalem. We have lost seven innocent civilians in a murderous terror attack, who had only just welcomed Shabbat into their homes and communities. May their memories be a blessing,” said Herzog in a statement.
Cleveland Jewish News
At least 7 dead in Shabbat shooting attack on Jerusalem synagogue
(JTA) — A shooting attack on a synagogue in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Neve Yaakov killed at least seven people on Friday, a day after an Israeli raid on a West Bank city ignited vows of retaliation by Palestinian militant groups. The attack took place Friday evening as worshipers...
Cleveland Jewish News
Knesset member returns from US trip confident of his defense of Israeli judicial reform
The head of the Knesset committee overseeing the government’s judicial reform plan returned from the U.S. this week confident that he allayed concerns from allies about the repercussions proposed to Israel’s judicial system. MK Simcha Rothman, of the Religious Zionism party, traveled to New York this week for...
Cleveland Jewish News
Pop artist paints ‘Simpsons’ characters as Holocaust victims outside Milan Holocaust memorial
(JTA) — Just before International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Milan’s Holocaust memorial debuted an eye-grabbing new addition on some of its exterior walls: murals of characters from “The Simpsons” dressed as Jews under Nazi rule. But the Shoah Memorial Foundation said the well-known Italian pop artist who...
Cleveland Jewish News
LIVE: Netanyahu meets with Blinken in Jerusalem
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Monday evening with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jerusalem. Blinken is also slated to meet with his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen and President Isaac Herzog, before traveling to Ramallah on Tuesday for a meeting with Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas. The...
Cleveland Jewish News
US warns of terror threat to religious sites in Turkey
The U.S. Embassy in Turkey on Monday warned Americans of possible “imminent retaliatory attacks” in the country in response to several recent incidents of Koran burning in Europe. “The U.S. government cautions its citizens of possible imminent retaliatory attacks by terrorists against churches, synagogues and diplomatic missions in...
