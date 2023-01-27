Pirates Use Second Quarter Run to Down MWP in Randle

A basketball sits on a gym floor during practice at Centralia College on Wednesday.

At White Pass (Randle)

PIRATES 81, T-WOLVES 41

Adna 15 33 16 17 — 81

Morton-WP 13 8 8 12 — 41

Adna: Hallom 11, McCloskey 3, B. Loose 14, Guard 24, K. Humphrey 5, N. Loose 2, K. VonMoos 18, A. VonMoos 4

Morton-White Pass: M. Armstrong 4, Mays 12, Gilstrap 2, Martinez 3, Miller 16, Gonzalez 4

Morton-White Pass played the 2B No. 4 Adna girls basketball team tough after one quarter — even without its leading scorer in Natalia Armstrong — but a 33-8 run in the second quarter gave the Pirates the edge they needed to defeat the Timberwolves in Randle Thursday night, 81-41.

Gaby Guard again led the Pirates with 24 points, with Karlee VonMoos adding 18, Brooklyn Loose 14, and Danika Hallom chipping in 11 in a well-rounded offensive performance.

The T-Wolves got 16 points from Keira Miller, and 12 from McKenzee Mays, but couldn’t keep pace with a hot-shooting Adna squad.

The Pirates play a non-league contest against 1B No. 3 Mossyrock on Friday, while MWP takes on Onalaska in Morton on Monday.