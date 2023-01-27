ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randle, WA

Pirates Use Second Quarter Run to Down MWP in Randle

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NXkIF_0kT1Pe9h00
A basketball sits on a gym floor during practice at Centralia College on Wednesday.

At White Pass (Randle)

PIRATES 81, T-WOLVES 41

Adna 15 33 16 17 — 81

Morton-WP 13 8 8 12 — 41

Adna: Hallom 11, McCloskey 3, B. Loose 14, Guard 24, K. Humphrey 5, N. Loose 2, K. VonMoos 18, A. VonMoos 4

Morton-White Pass: M. Armstrong 4, Mays 12, Gilstrap 2, Martinez 3, Miller 16, Gonzalez 4

Morton-White Pass played the 2B No. 4 Adna girls basketball team tough after one quarter — even without its leading scorer in Natalia Armstrong — but a 33-8 run in the second quarter gave the Pirates the edge they needed to defeat the Timberwolves in Randle Thursday night, 81-41.

Gaby Guard again led the Pirates with 24 points, with Karlee VonMoos adding 18, Brooklyn Loose 14, and Danika Hallom chipping in 11 in a well-rounded offensive performance.

The T-Wolves got 16 points from Keira Miller, and 12 from McKenzee Mays, but couldn’t keep pace with a hot-shooting Adna squad.

The Pirates play a non-league contest against 1B No. 3 Mossyrock on Friday, while MWP takes on Onalaska in Morton on Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Wolves Crush Tigers

At Black Hills (Tumwater) Centralia: Sprague 8, Ballard 9, Haines 3, Neurt 1, Vallejo 9, Daarud 8. Black Hills: Nysted 10, Johnson 7, Stallings 15, Shepler 8, Ellison 8, Moreno 3, Rongen 6, Campbell 3, Pilon 11, Beck 5. Three Black Hills boys basketball players scored in double figures, and...
TUMWATER, WA
KOMO News

Woman shot near church in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — A woman was shot near a church in Auburn late Wednesday night. According to the Auburn Police Department, officers responded to the 600 block of 8th Street Northeast just before 11:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting. The area is located near the Victory Fellowship Church, which is east of the Fred Meyer and north of Auburn Memorial Stadium.
AUBURN, WA
Chronicle

Global Company Ameresco Sees Lewis County as an Emerging Power

Note: This content was produced by the Economic Alliance of Lewis County as part of the monthly Economic Report supplement published in The Chronicle. To learn more about the Alliance, visit https://lewiscountyalliance.org/. Ameresco, with 60 offices around the world and regional offices in Vancouver, B.C., Seattle and Portland, focuses on...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Man shot, killed in Puyallup, no suspects identified

PUYALLUP, Wash. - Pierce County deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Puyallup on Saturday. Authorities say they received a call from a woman at 6:47 p.m. reporting her boyfriend had been shot. Officers were called to the location of the victim's car—near Rogers High School...
PUYALLUP, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Road rage may have lead to the death of a Tacoma teenager

Tacoma — Tacoma Police need help identifying the people responsible for the murder of a 16-year-old boy. On Jan. 15 at 5:15 p.m., a person reported that a car had crashed in the 4300 block of North Pearl Street. Officers arrived and determined that the driver had been shot and killed, according to Tacoma police.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Onalaska Woman Pleads Not Guilty to Mail Theft Charges

The Onalaska woman accused of stealing a substantial amount of mail in Lewis County has pleaded not guilty to 30 separate felony charges in Lewis County Superior Court. The defendant, Amber K. Ingram, 40, entered her pleas during an arraignment hearing on Thursday, Jan. 19. She is currently out of custody after posting $10,000 bail earlier this month.
ONALASKA, WA
KXRO.com

WA has 530 bridges in Poor condition; 38 local bridges included

While the State Route 109 bridge project to stabilize that structure was recently completed, and traffic has returned to normal, many other bridges locally are in poor condition and will need repair. The Washington State Department of Transportation is responsible for inspecting the approximately 7,300 bridges within the road systems,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

All Five Bodies Recovered From Saturday House Fire

The bodies of two adults and three children have been recovered from a fatal house fire Saturday morning near Capitol Forest, the Thurston County Coroner said Tuesday. Medical examinations are set for Friday, he said. Although the Thurston County Coroner hasn't officially identified those who died, a relative has identified...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
3K+
Followers
352
Post
579K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy