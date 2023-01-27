Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
Jason Caldwell's Monday morning quarterback column
We probably won’t know the true impact of Saturday’s Junior Day until months or even years down the road, but there is no question that what Hugh Freeze and his staff pulled off will be felt for a long time in the Auburn program. More than 150 kids...
Auburn football recruiting: Offered Tigers QB target called next Bryce Young
Saraland, Alabama Class of 2025 quarterback KJ Lacey, who was offered by Auburn football back on December 6, was compared to former Alabama QB and future NFL draft pick Bryce Young by QB Country founder David Morris. Per the company’s website, QB Country is the nation’s leading quarterback training and...
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban turned down 2 players who wanted huge NIL deals
Alabama head coach Nick Saban has never been a fan of NIL deals being made before a player even makes it to campus. So, it shouldn’t be a shock to anyone that Saban was against giving two players huge NIL deals to play for him. Saban spoke at a...
Why did Charles Barkley choose to go to Auburn? Because 'they sucked'
Barkley shared why he chose the Tigers over other schools during Auburn's matchup vs West Virginia.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Auburn OC Eric Kiesau joining SEC East team as analyst, per report
Former Auburn OC Eric Kiesau reportedly has a new gig with an SEC team. Kiesau is joining Billy Napier’s Florida staff as an analyst, according to On 3. Kiesau and Napier were both on staff at Alabama in 2015. Napier was the Crimson Tide’s wide receivers coach at the time, while Kiesau was an offensive analyst for UA.
10 Auburn visitors we're most excited about this weekend
There will be some big names on the Plains for Junior Day.
Opelika-Auburn News
LOACHAPOKA LEGEND: Indians dedicate ‘Terry Murph Court’
Honored as “selfless,” “dedicated,” and a “servant leader” of Loachapoka boys basketball for 33 years, former coach Terry Murph saw the Indians’ home court dedicated in his honor on Friday. Murph coached at Loachapoka from 1985 to 2018. At the dedication, Murph received...
opelikaobserver.com
Eli the Barber Makes Mark on Opelika
OPELIKA — For many people, their haircut is the foundation of their look. It is the beginning and end of their style. No one knows this better than Elijah Michel, better known as “Eli the Barber.”. Michel has a lot of experience cutting hair dating back to his...
WTVM
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Carver girls, Columbus High boys secure wins
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Carver and Columbus High split Friday night’s basketball games.
Sunday Shooting on Buxton Drive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Buxton Drive in Columbus. Police say they responded to a shots fired call around 9:30am. The area near Buxton Drive and Glenmere Drive had been blocked off with crime scene tape. The residence was occupied at the time of the […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff have bee extradited to Opelika
Lamar Vickerstaff Jr. and his wife Ruth land in Opelika after being arrested on Jan. 17 in Jacksonville, Fla. in connected to the death of Opelika Jane Doe. Vickerstaffs, arrested in connection to the death of Amore Wiggins, extradited to Opelika. Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff, who were both arrested in...
WTVM
Special Report: Opelika Baby Jane Doe, Amore Wiggins
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been over a decade since the bone remains of a once unidentified child were found in an Opelika mobile home park. Now, 11 years later, Amore Wiggins, formally known as Opelika Baby Jane Doe, has been identified, and two suspects, her father and stepmother, are in custody for the little girl’s death.
Police: Witness puts Vickerstaff in Alabama during ‘Baby Jane Doe’ daughter’s estimated death
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Court documents are revealing new information regarding the Florida man accused of murdering his daughter Amore Wiggins in the decade-old Opelika Baby Jane Doe case. His wife was arrested for not reporting the child missing. According to Opelika police, Lamar Vickerstaff is charged with felony murder, and Ruth Vickerstaff, who was […]
Opelika-Auburn News
New owners plan to reopen Susie K’s restaurant in Opelika as Old Mill Country Kitchen in March
After hearing Susie K’s restaurant in Opelika was closing its doors at the end of December, two men decided to they would be the ones to keep it going. The previous owners Timothy Lowery and his wife Suzanne took over what was formerly Sara J’s restaurant and renamed it Susie K’s in 2017. The couple kept the menu similar to the previous restaurant, which is what many locals grew up eating, and the regular customers continued coming.
WSFA
Retired Montgomery firefighter needs kidney donation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a 23-year career of helping others, a retired Montgomery fireman is now asking the public for help. After suffering with renal disease for many years, 62-year-old Alan Milam is hoping to find a kidney donor before being forced to start dialysis. “The Lord’s got it,”...
Friday’s downtown Columbus protest draws heavy police presence; ends with no arrests
FINAL UPDATE A downtown Columbus protest that drew a heavy police presence went off Friday afternoon without a single arrest. About 11 protestors gathered in the Broadway median at about 3:30 and spent a little over an hour drawing attention to their cause. The group is protesting the death of activist Manuel Esteban Paez Terán […]
WTVM
Police on scene of 18-wheeler wreck on Hwy. 280 in Smiths Station
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Police are on the scene of a wreck on Highway 280 in Smiths Station. According to officials, the wreck involving an 18-wheeler and a car, happened near the intersection of Highway 280 and Lee Road 379. Our crews tell us that ambulance have arrived on...
WSFA
MPD Investigating deadly double shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a Homicide Investigation following the death of an 18-year-old Montgomery man. According to police, on Sunday around 1:40 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2900 block of Canterbury Drive in reference to a subject shot. Upon arrival, police located a gunshot victim identified as, Jaedan Davis, 18, of Montgomery. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene due to a fatal gunshot wound.
alreporter.com
Work on new prison in Elmore County appears idle in recent weeks
Construction site for the new men's facility in Elmore County near Staton Correctional Facility. Roughly nine months have passed since state officials signed a $623 million contract to construct a new men’s correctional facility in Elmore County, with work on the site sitting apparently idle in recent weeks for unknown reasons.
WestRock holds job fair as 120 day Union lock-out continues
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — As more than 400 workers continue to be locked out of the WestRock paper mill in East Alabama, the company was looking to hire new employees Thursday during a job fair. The work stoppage as the result of a labor dispute between the company and three unions is in its […]
Comments / 0