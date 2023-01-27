ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Jason Caldwell's Monday morning quarterback column

We probably won’t know the true impact of Saturday’s Junior Day until months or even years down the road, but there is no question that what Hugh Freeze and his staff pulled off will be felt for a long time in the Auburn program. More than 150 kids...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Auburn OC Eric Kiesau joining SEC East team as analyst, per report

Former Auburn OC Eric Kiesau reportedly has a new gig with an SEC team. Kiesau is joining Billy Napier’s Florida staff as an analyst, according to On 3. Kiesau and Napier were both on staff at Alabama in 2015. Napier was the Crimson Tide’s wide receivers coach at the time, while Kiesau was an offensive analyst for UA.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

LOACHAPOKA LEGEND: Indians dedicate ‘Terry Murph Court’

Honored as “selfless,” “dedicated,” and a “servant leader” of Loachapoka boys basketball for 33 years, former coach Terry Murph saw the Indians’ home court dedicated in his honor on Friday. Murph coached at Loachapoka from 1985 to 2018. At the dedication, Murph received...
LOACHAPOKA, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Eli the Barber Makes Mark on Opelika

OPELIKA — For many people, their haircut is the foundation of their look. It is the beginning and end of their style. No one knows this better than Elijah Michel, better known as “Eli the Barber.”. Michel has a lot of experience cutting hair dating back to his...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Sunday Shooting on Buxton Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Buxton Drive in Columbus. Police say they responded to a shots fired call around 9:30am. The area near Buxton Drive and Glenmere Drive had been blocked off with crime scene tape. The residence was occupied at the time of the […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff have bee extradited to Opelika

Lamar Vickerstaff Jr. and his wife Ruth land in Opelika after being arrested on Jan. 17 in Jacksonville, Fla. in connected to the death of Opelika Jane Doe. Vickerstaffs, arrested in connection to the death of Amore Wiggins, extradited to Opelika. Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff, who were both arrested in...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Special Report: Opelika Baby Jane Doe, Amore Wiggins

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been over a decade since the bone remains of a once unidentified child were found in an Opelika mobile home park. Now, 11 years later, Amore Wiggins, formally known as Opelika Baby Jane Doe, has been identified, and two suspects, her father and stepmother, are in custody for the little girl’s death.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

New owners plan to reopen Susie K’s restaurant in Opelika as Old Mill Country Kitchen in March

After hearing Susie K’s restaurant in Opelika was closing its doors at the end of December, two men decided to they would be the ones to keep it going. The previous owners Timothy Lowery and his wife Suzanne took over what was formerly Sara J’s restaurant and renamed it Susie K’s in 2017. The couple kept the menu similar to the previous restaurant, which is what many locals grew up eating, and the regular customers continued coming.
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Retired Montgomery firefighter needs kidney donation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a 23-year career of helping others, a retired Montgomery fireman is now asking the public for help. After suffering with renal disease for many years, 62-year-old Alan Milam is hoping to find a kidney donor before being forced to start dialysis. “The Lord’s got it,”...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

MPD Investigating deadly double shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a Homicide Investigation following the death of an 18-year-old Montgomery man. According to police, on Sunday around 1:40 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2900 block of Canterbury Drive in reference to a subject shot. Upon arrival, police located a gunshot victim identified as, Jaedan Davis, 18, of Montgomery. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene due to a fatal gunshot wound.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alreporter.com

Work on new prison in Elmore County appears idle in recent weeks

Construction site for the new men's facility in Elmore County near Staton Correctional Facility. Roughly nine months have passed since state officials signed a $623 million contract to construct a new men’s correctional facility in Elmore County, with work on the site sitting apparently idle in recent weeks for unknown reasons.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy