A.V. Club
Boy, Peacock is killing off Julie Plec's shows left and right this month
Julie Plec is not have a good month at Peacock. Exactly one week after the NBC-affiliated streamer killed off Plec’s latest bloodsucking YA adaptation, Vampire Academy, the service has swung around to, like, finish off the job: Per Variety, the Vampire Diaries’ creator’s new show, Dead Day, is getting killed off before it even had a chance to air, despite getting a straight-to-series order back in January of 2022.
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
George Maharis: A Pop-Culture Sensation via TV's "Route 66"
George Maharis was cast as one of the charismatic stars of the TV classic, Route 66, and became a pop-culture sensation. With the premiere of the show in 1960, the handsome actor, who today is a remarkable 93 years old, soon had a significant cult following as Buzz Murdock. The role imbued a James Dean-like appeal, while Maharis had created his own real-life mystique off-screen.
Upworthy
Emotional Sidney Poitier chokes up as he recalls kind Jewish waiter who taught him to read as a boy
Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 11, 2022. It has since been updated. The world lost one of its great actors when Sidney Poitier passed away in January 2022 at the age of 94. Poitier was Hollywood's first Black movie star and also the first Black man to win the best actor Oscar. The actor, director and civil rights icon hailed from the Bahamas and came to New York with dreams of making it as an actor but he was held back by the fact that he couldn't read. Poitier said that it was a kind waiter who took time out of his schedule to teach him to read. Poitier got emotional as he recalled the incident on CBS Sunday Morning to Lesley Stahl.
A Guide to Ray Romano’s Family: Meet His Wife, Brothers and 4 Children
Doting dad on and off the screen! Ray Romano is best known for his role on Everybody Loves Raymond but most fans don’t know that the sitcom took inspiration from the comedian’s real-life family. The standup comedian was born in 1957 to Luciana and Albert Romano. Ray has two siblings, brothers Richard and Robert, who […]
‘Saturday Night Live’ host Michael B. Jordan knows ‘how that feels’ to be hired for his looks, not his talent [WATCH]
The second 2023 episode of “Saturday Night Live” will air January 28 on NBC with host Michael B. Jordan and musical guest Lil Baby. In NBC’s new promo video (watch below), Jordan is admiring the iconic stage when “SNL” featured player Michael Longfellow comes up behind him and taps his shoulder. Inadvertently channeling his boxing character Adonis Creed from the upcoming film “Creed III,” Jordan swiftly punches Longfellow in the face — twice. “I am so sorry! It’s muscle memory, ” Jordan proclaims when he realizes what he just did to the “Saturday Night Live” newbie. He explains that back-to-back punches is...
Jennifer Coolidge Says 'Most Fun I've Ever Had at a Wedding' Was for Billie Eilish and Finneas' Parents
"It was the most romantic thing I've ever been to," Jennifer Coolidge said of attending the wedding of Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's parents in 1995 Jennifer Coolidge had an unforgettable time at the wedding of Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's parents. While promoting her latest movie, Shotgun Wedding, Coolidge, 61, and her costar Steve Coulter sat down with Olivia Marks of Hits Radio. Asked by Marks about the "craziest wedding" she's ever attended, Coolidge said, "I think the best wedding I've ever went to was... I got this...
Nearly a decade has now passed since the accidental overdose of beloved actor Philip Seymour Hoffman on February 2, 2014
Born on July 23, 1967, actor Philip Seymour Hoffman was also a director. He is best known for films like Almost Famous, Capote, The Master, and Hunger Games. Considered talented and versatile, Hoffman was one of the most loved actors of his generation. [i]
BET
Lenny Kravitz Reflects On Life With Mom Roxie Roker And Godmothers Cicely Tyson And Diahann Caroll
Lenny Kravitz is painting a picture of what the energy in the room was like growing up surrounded by iconic Black women and the words of wisdom that they instilled in him. Kravitz is the only son of The Jeffersons actress Roxie Roker, who died in 1995 of breast cancer. Cicely Tyson and Diahann Carroll, both of who had dynamic and monumental careers in Hollywood before their deaths in 2021 and 2019, were his godmothers.
A.V. Club
Turner Classic Movies is apparently safe, unlike everything else at Warner Bros. Discovery
Sure, last year’s Warner Bros. Discovery merger meant that the new media giant immediately became more known for canceling movies and shows than releasing them, but that’s apparently all in the past. Given that Turner Classic Movies is a subsidiary of Warner Bros., the network’s viewers have understandably been concerned about its future. Entertainment Weekly recently dropped by the TCM offices to chat with the channel’s hosts, who assure fans that their favorite throwback films are here to stay.
Anne Hathaway hits the red carpet with snatched cheeks and jaw
Anne Hathaway looked quite fresh faced recently at the Sundance Film Festival and at Paris fashion week. But it might not just be the mountain air or good croissants that made her glow. The 40-year-old Oscar winner looked noticeably youthful — her skin glowing and face chiseled — on the film festival’s red carpets and at the Valentino show, leading people to speculate about cosmetic procedures. “Her skin looks very bright and beautiful,” Dr. Jaimie Glick, a board certified dermatologist in the Flatiron District, told The Post. Glick noted that Hathaway’s glabellar lines — the vertical lines between the brows —...
Sarah Jessica Parker And John Corbett Are Back Together On Set Of The HBO Max Series ''And Just Like That''
Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett are finally back together again and reunited on the set of "And Just Like That!" Recently there were photos posted on social media getting fans excited. The post teases "Shh. Don’t tell anyone," on the "And Just Like That" Instagram account there are 5 first-time photos of Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett filming the HBO Max revival of the mega hit series Sex and the City. She responded "Shhhh. X, SJ," Parker, 57, replied in the comment section of the surprise post.
Collider
Where to Watch 'Living' Starring Bill Nighy: Showtimes and Streaming Status
The Oscar nominees are in and among the prestigious selection within the Best Actor category is none other than first-time contender Bill Nighy for his lead role in Living. The film is an adaptation of Akira Kurosawa's drama, Ikiru, and derived from Leo Tolstoy's novel entitled The Death of Ivan Ilyich. In it, Nighy plays a civil servant that is forced to reevaluate his life choices after receiving a terminal prognosis in 1950s Britain. Similarly to the postwar reconstruction that took place during the period depicted in this film, the protagonist undergoes a moment of personal growth as he strives to do something great with nearly no time left on the biological clock. Its deeply moving storyline and acting have allowed Living to continue winning audiences over for practically a year. This extended-release circuit has allowed the film to remain a sought-after watch for moviegoers that are also interested in the awards season. If you are looking to watch this Academy Award nominee before the ceremony takes place, then here is a guide to help you know when and where you can see this existentialist masterpiece.
Patty Duke: A Troubled But Noble Life Behind the Smiles
According to the Los Angeles Times, "long before celebrities shared their private struggles on talk-show couches and social media feeds, actress Patty Duke broke a Hollywood taboo by speaking publicly about her mental health struggles."
A.V. Club
Michael B. Jordan's star power saves a standard Saturday Night Live
On the cusp of his directorial debut for Creed III, Saturday Night Live welcomed Michael B. Jordan as a first-time host. Jordan stands as one of the most talented actors of his generation and a modern movie star that he channeled into sketch comedy success. Following last week with a comedic host like Aubrey Plaza might have been difficult for some, but Jordan handled the pressure with aplomb. From sketch to sketch, Jordan exuded ‘it’ factor even when it was clear that he was not working with the best material.
A.V. Club
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
After hitting theaters last November, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will finally be available to watch at home this week. Starting tomorrow, the latest big-screen installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be available through digital retailers as well as streaming on Disney+, followed by 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD releases on February 7. The digital and physical editions will come with bonus features including a gag reel, deleted scenes, and audio commentary from the filmmakers. The A.V. Club has an exclusive premiere of one of the previously unseen clips from the film.
A.V. Club
What's on TV this week—Pamela: A Love Story, The Ark, Freeridge
Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, January 29, to Thursday, February 2. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]. The biggies. Pamela: A Love Story (Netflix, Tuesday, 3:01...
The 5 worst and 5 best Oscars hosts of all time
How do you follow an Oscars night like last year’s?Amid all the unscripted Will Smith dramatics at the 2022 Academy Awards, it was easy to overlook the well-received performance from the ceremony’s three hosts: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. This year, producers will surely be hoping for a more subdued night, with Jimmy Kimmel set to compere the event.It’s no wonder that finding the right person for the job has proven difficult in recent years.Presenting the Oscars is a tricky thing; success as a comedian, as a TV presenter or as an actor in no way...
