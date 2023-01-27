Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
White House, State Department condemn ‘heinous terrorist attack’
“We strongly condemn the heinous terror attack that took place this evening at a synagogue in Jerusalem, and are shocked and saddened by the loss of life, including the killing of at least eight innocent victims,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. “The attack tragically occurred on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, when the memory of those lost in the Holocaust is commemorated around the world.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Macron extends condolences over Jerusalem terror in call with Netanyahu
French President Emmanuel Macron extended his condolences to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday over the killing of seven people in a Palestinian terror attack on Friday night. The two leaders also “sharply” condemned Iran’s involvement in Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, and agreed to meet soon....
Cleveland Jewish News
P.A. holds Israel ‘fully responsible’ for ‘dangerous escalation’
The Palestinian leadership said on Saturday that it holds the “Israeli occupation government fully responsible for the dangerous escalation,” following two terrorist attacks in Jerusalem over the weekend. The Palestinian Authority issued the statement after an emergency leadership meeting on Saturday led by P.A. chief Mahmoud Abbas, official...
Cleveland Jewish News
Blinken arrives in Israel ahead of meeting with Netanyahu
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel on Monday afternoon, ahead of meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog. The top U.S. diplomat is also slated to meet Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah on Tuesday. Blinken kicked off his Middle East trip on...
Cleveland Jewish News
Latin American legislators pledge support for Israel, urge adoption of IHRA definition of antisemitism
A group of pro-Israel legislators from across Latin America on Sunday urged countries in the region to the adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of anti-Semitism and promote faith-based support for Israel in their countries. The meeting took on added significance as it came immediately after a...
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
Trump Responds to Paul Pelosi Attack Video
The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing."
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
Cleveland Jewish News
Abbas urges US spymaster to pressure Israel to stop ‘aggression’
President Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas met with CIA Director William Burns in Ramallah on Sunday, amid heightened tensions following two Palestinian terrorist attacks in Jerusalem. Abbas briefed Burns on the “dangerous developments and the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, and the importance of urgent intervention to pressure the Israeli...
Cleveland Jewish News
Blinken: Military option on the table to prevent nuclear Iran
Washington prefers a diplomatic path forward with Iran, but everything—including the military option—is on the table, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday. In an interview with Al Arabiya‘s Nadia Bilbassy at the U.S. embassy in Cairo, Blinken said Iran had turned its back on a...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli Cabinet approves sealing homes of terrorists who commit non-lethal attacks
The Israeli Cabinet on Sunday adopted a proposal to seal the homes of terrorists who commit non-lethal attacks, with the policy to be applied to the home of the 13-year-old Palestinian who shot and seriously wounded two people in Jerusalem on Saturday. Muhammad Aliyat, of the capital’s Silwan/Shiloach neighborhood, shot...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli Security Cabinet approves anti-terror measures following deadly attacks
Israel’s Security Cabinet on Saturday night approved a series of counter-terrorism measures in response to the two Palestinian attacks in Jerusalem over Shabbat. Seven people were killed and several others wounded in a terrorist shooting on Friday night at a synagogue in Jerusalem’s Neve Ya’akov neighborhood. On Saturday morning, another Palestinian terrorist shot an Israeli father and son near the entrance to the City of David National Park adjacent to Jerusalem’s Old City.
Cleveland Jewish News
Biden condemns ‘horrific’ Jerusalem terrorist attack in call with Netanyahu
U.S. President Joe Biden phoned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday night to condemn the “horrific” Palestinian terrorist attack at a synagogue in Jerusalem. “The president made clear that this was an attack against the civilized world,” said a White House readout of the call. It added...
Cleveland Jewish News
Seven killed in airstrike on truck convoy in eastern Syria–report
Seven people were killed near the Syria-Iraq border on Sunday night when a truck convoy was hit by unidentified aircraft, according to Saudi media. The strike occurred in near the city of Al-Bukamal according to Al Arabiya, which cited U.K.-based war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR). The seven casualties were drivers and their assistants, all non-Syrians, according to the report.
Cleveland Jewish News
US warns of terror threat to religious sites in Turkey
The U.S. Embassy in Turkey on Monday warned Americans of possible “imminent retaliatory attacks” in the country in response to several recent incidents of Koran burning in Europe. “The U.S. government cautions its citizens of possible imminent retaliatory attacks by terrorists against churches, synagogues and diplomatic missions in...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu: Response to Palestinian terror will be ‘strong, swift and precise’
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Saturday night to respond to two Palestinian terrorist attacks in Jerusalem over Shabbat quickly and decisively. “Our response will be strong, swift and precise. Whoever tries to harm us—we will harm them and everyone who assists them,” said Netanyahu at a meeting of the Security Cabinet.
Cleveland Jewish News
IDF confirms Israeli in Lebanese custody after crossing border
The Israel Defense Forces confirmed on Monday afternoon that an Israeli had crossed the border into Lebanese territory, and that dialogue was being conducted through intermediaries given that the two countries remain technically at war. Foreign media reported earlier in the day that a man had been arrested by Lebanese...
Cleveland Jewish News
Palestinian attacker left ‘martyrdom’ message in school notebook
Thirteen-year-old Muhammad Aliwat, who ambushed and seriously wounded a father and son at the entrance to the City of David in Jerusalem on Saturday, left a note in his school notebook expressing his longing to die as a martyr. “God, or victory, or martyrdom. Forgive me, mother, you’re going to...
Cleveland Jewish News
IDF, Israel Police raise alert level after Jerusalem synagogue massacre
Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi has ordered the reinforcement of troops in Judea and Samaria in preparation for a possible escalation in the wake of the deadly Palestinian terrorist attack on Friday night in Jerusalem. Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai similarly ordered the alert level...
Cleveland Jewish News
Gallant: Terrorists will be brought to court or to rest
All Palestinian terrorists will be held to account, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned on Sunday following two shooting attacks in Jerusalem on Shabbat. “Every terrorist will be brought to court or to rest,” he said. While Israel wants calm restored, he continued, it is nevertheless determined to quash...
Comments / 0