ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Memphis 80, Tulsa 68

MEMPHIS (17-5) Akobundu-Ehiogu 2-3 0-0 4, Williams 7-10 2-2 17, Davis 10-22 3-5 26, Kennedy 5-11 0-0 12, McCadden 3-6 5-6 11, Hardaway 2-4 2-2 6, J.Lawson 2-3 0-0 4, Franklin 0-3 0-0 0, C.Lawson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 12-15 80.
MEMPHIS, TN
WVNews

Milwaukee 135, New Orleans 110

NEW ORLEANS (110) Marshall 4-15 0-1 8, Murphy III 6-11 0-1 16, Valanciunas 7-16 2-2 16, Alvarado 4-12 7-8 18, Jones 4-11 1-2 11, Hayes 2-2 2-3 6, Nance Jr. 4-10 1-2 10, Graham 3-5 2-2 10, Lewis Jr. 7-11 0-0 15. Totals 41-93 15-21 110.
WVNews

Memphis 112, Indiana 100

INDIANA (100) Duarte 4-7 0-0 9, Nesmith 4-8 7-7 16, Turner 5-9 3-4 15, Hield 1-4 0-0 3, McConnell 0-5 0-0 0, Jackson 6-10 1-1 13, Mathurin 9-20 7-8 27, Nembhard 5-13 1-1 12, Brissett 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 36-79 19-21 100.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WVNews

Drake 79, Belmont 61

DRAKE (17-6) Brodie 7-14 1-2 15, Enright 3-6 0-0 7, Penn 7-12 2-4 16, Sturtz 7-10 2-4 16, Wilkins 3-8 0-0 7, Ferguson 4-6 2-2 10, Djamgouz 2-4 2-2 8, Calhoun 0-0 0-0 0, Burns 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-60 9-14 79.
WVNews

Wichita St. 85, East Carolina 72

WICHITA ST. (11-10) Pohto 5-10 0-1 10, Rojas 4-9 11-14 19, Pierre 2-8 4-4 9, Porter 8-13 3-4 20, Walton 4-5 4-4 13, Bell 2-3 0-0 4, Okafor 0-2 0-0 0, Scott 1-2 0-0 2, Poor Bear-Chandler 1-1 0-0 3, Ricks 1-3 0-0 2, Flanagan 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 29-57 22-27 85.
WICHITA, KS
WVNews

Antetokounmpo scores 50 for Bucks; Pelicans lose 8th in row

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 50 points and 13 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks trounced New Orleans 135-110 on Sunday, handing the Pelicans their eighth straight loss. Anteotkounmpo's 50 points were five off the career high he set Jan. 4 in a 123-113 victory over the Washington Wizards....
MILWAUKEE, WI
WVNews

Rozier, Washington help Hornets rally past Heat 122-117

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 31 points, P.J. Washington had 27 and the Charlotte Hornets stopped Miami's three-game win streak with a 122-117 victory over the Heat on Sunday. LaMelo Ball scored 13 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter as Charlotte improved to 7-16 at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WVNews

Deen scores 21 to lead Bradley to 83-76 victory over UIC

CHICAGO (AP) — Duke Deen had 21 points to lead Bradley to an 83-76 win over Illinois-Chicago on Sunday. Deen shot 5 for 10 from the floor (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Braves (15-8, 8-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Malevy Leons added 19 points and seven rebounds. Rienk Mast pitched in with 15 points and eight boards. Zek Montgomery finished with 15 points and seven rebounds.
CHICAGO, IL
WVNews

Osman ties career high with 29 points, Cavs rout Clippers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cedi Osman tied his career high with 29 points while making all seven of his shots from behind the arc and the Cleveland Cavaliers built a 40-point lead on their way to a 122-99 rout of the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night. All-Star starter Donovan...
CLEVELAND, OH
WVNews

Grizzlies use Morant's triple-double, rally to beat Pacers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 27 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 28 points and the Memphis Grizzlies overcame a lackluster first half to defeat the Indiana Pacers 112-100 on Sunday. Brandon Clarke had 13 points, hitting all five of his shots as...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy