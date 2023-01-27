ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cleveland Jewish News

In implied rebuke to Trump, Republican Party denounces Kanye West and Nick Fuentes

WASHINGTON (JTA) — The Republican Party unanimously condemned as antisemitic Kanye West and Nick Fuentes, saying their beliefs have no place in “any political discourse.”. The official resolution passed on Friday at the Republican National Committee’s winter meeting represents an implied rebuke to former President Donald Trump, who...
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Cleveland Jewish News

Abbas urges US spymaster to pressure Israel to stop ‘aggression’

President Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas met with CIA Director William Burns in Ramallah on Sunday, amid heightened tensions following two Palestinian terrorist attacks in Jerusalem. Abbas briefed Burns on the “dangerous developments and the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, and the importance of urgent intervention to pressure the Israeli...
Cleveland Jewish News

Gallant: Terrorists will be brought to court or to rest

All Palestinian terrorists will be held to account, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned on Sunday following two shooting attacks in Jerusalem on Shabbat. “Every terrorist will be brought to court or to rest,” he said. While Israel wants calm restored, he continued, it is nevertheless determined to quash...
Cleveland Jewish News

P.A. holds Israel ‘fully responsible’ for ‘dangerous escalation’

The Palestinian leadership said on Saturday that it holds the “Israeli occupation government fully responsible for the dangerous escalation,” following two terrorist attacks in Jerusalem over the weekend. The Palestinian Authority issued the statement after an emergency leadership meeting on Saturday led by P.A. chief Mahmoud Abbas, official...
Cleveland Jewish News

Israeli Cabinet approves sealing homes of terrorists who commit non-lethal attacks

The Israeli Cabinet on Sunday adopted a proposal to seal the homes of terrorists who commit non-lethal attacks, with the policy to be applied to the home of the 13-year-old Palestinian who shot and seriously wounded two people in Jerusalem on Saturday. Muhammad Aliyat, of the capital’s Silwan/Shiloach neighborhood, shot...
Cleveland Jewish News

Blinken arrives in Israel ahead of meeting with Netanyahu

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel on Monday afternoon, ahead of meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog. The top U.S. diplomat is also slated to meet Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah on Tuesday. Blinken kicked off his Middle East trip on...
Cleveland Jewish News

Netanyahu: Response to Palestinian terror will be ‘strong, swift and precise’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Saturday night to respond to two Palestinian terrorist attacks in Jerusalem over Shabbat quickly and decisively. “Our response will be strong, swift and precise. Whoever tries to harm us—we will harm them and everyone who assists them,” said Netanyahu at a meeting of the Security Cabinet.
Cleveland Jewish News

Macron extends condolences over Jerusalem terror in call with Netanyahu

French President Emmanuel Macron extended his condolences to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday over the killing of seven people in a Palestinian terror attack on Friday night. The two leaders also “sharply” condemned Iran’s involvement in Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, and agreed to meet soon....
Cleveland Jewish News

Israel behind drone strike in Iran, report says

Israel was behind the drone strike that targeted a military facility in Iran late Saturday, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing U.S. officials and others familiar with the operation. The attack came as Jerusalem and Washington explore new ways to counter the Iranian nuclear threat and with U.S. Secretary of...
Cleveland Jewish News

Knesset member returns from US trip confident of his defense of Israeli judicial reform

The head of the Knesset committee overseeing the government’s judicial reform plan returned from the U.S. this week confident that he allayed concerns from allies about the repercussions proposed to Israel’s judicial system. MK Simcha Rothman, of the Religious Zionism party, traveled to New York this week for...
Cleveland Jewish News

DNA test reveals some Jewish ancestry, but from who?

I’m not Jewish. But do I know that for certain? I’ve been giving that a lot of thought since I received some unexpected results from recent DNA testing. The first question in my mind was, and still is: Where did that 22% “Jewish Peoples of Europe” in my DNA come from?
Cleveland Jewish News

Israeli Security Cabinet approves anti-terror measures following deadly attacks

Israel’s Security Cabinet on Saturday night approved a series of counter-terrorism measures in response to the two Palestinian attacks in Jerusalem over Shabbat. Seven people were killed and several others wounded in a terrorist shooting on Friday night at a synagogue in Jerusalem’s Neve Ya’akov neighborhood. On Saturday morning, another Palestinian terrorist shot an Israeli father and son near the entrance to the City of David National Park adjacent to Jerusalem’s Old City.
Cleveland Jewish News

IDF, Israel Police raise alert level after Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi has ordered the reinforcement of troops in Judea and Samaria in preparation for a possible escalation in the wake of the deadly Palestinian terrorist attack on Friday night in Jerusalem. Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai similarly ordered the alert level...

