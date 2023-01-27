Read full article on original website
msn.com
'You're An Embarrassment': Kimberly Guilfoyle Gets Backlash For Making Fun Of The FBI's Skills When Raiding President Joe Biden's Home For Documents
Kimberly Guilfoyle tried to crack a joke, but it didn't go over well with some of her followers. On Thursday, January 26, the TV personality, 53, uploaded a photo of two kids in play cards with the caption, "THE FBI PREPARING TO RAID THE BIDEN RESIDENCE." Guilfoyle, who is engaged...
Cleveland Jewish News
In implied rebuke to Trump, Republican Party denounces Kanye West and Nick Fuentes
WASHINGTON (JTA) — The Republican Party unanimously condemned as antisemitic Kanye West and Nick Fuentes, saying their beliefs have no place in “any political discourse.”. The official resolution passed on Friday at the Republican National Committee’s winter meeting represents an implied rebuke to former President Donald Trump, who...
Former US Defense Secretary Robert Gates says Putin believes it's his 'destiny' to 'recreate the Russian Empire'
"He is obsessed with retaking Ukraine," former Secretary Gates said of Putin, who launched the war in Ukraine last February. "He will hang in there."
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
Cleveland Jewish News
Latin American legislators pledge support for Israel, urge adoption of IHRA definition of antisemitism
A group of pro-Israel legislators from across Latin America on Sunday urged countries in the region to the adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of anti-Semitism and promote faith-based support for Israel in their countries. The meeting took on added significance as it came immediately after a...
Cleveland Jewish News
Biden condemns ‘horrific’ Jerusalem terrorist attack in call with Netanyahu
U.S. President Joe Biden phoned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday night to condemn the “horrific” Palestinian terrorist attack at a synagogue in Jerusalem. “The president made clear that this was an attack against the civilized world,” said a White House readout of the call. It added...
Cleveland Jewish News
Abbas urges US spymaster to pressure Israel to stop ‘aggression’
President Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas met with CIA Director William Burns in Ramallah on Sunday, amid heightened tensions following two Palestinian terrorist attacks in Jerusalem. Abbas briefed Burns on the “dangerous developments and the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, and the importance of urgent intervention to pressure the Israeli...
Cleveland Jewish News
Gallant: Terrorists will be brought to court or to rest
All Palestinian terrorists will be held to account, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned on Sunday following two shooting attacks in Jerusalem on Shabbat. “Every terrorist will be brought to court or to rest,” he said. While Israel wants calm restored, he continued, it is nevertheless determined to quash...
Cleveland Jewish News
P.A. holds Israel ‘fully responsible’ for ‘dangerous escalation’
The Palestinian leadership said on Saturday that it holds the “Israeli occupation government fully responsible for the dangerous escalation,” following two terrorist attacks in Jerusalem over the weekend. The Palestinian Authority issued the statement after an emergency leadership meeting on Saturday led by P.A. chief Mahmoud Abbas, official...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli Cabinet approves sealing homes of terrorists who commit non-lethal attacks
The Israeli Cabinet on Sunday adopted a proposal to seal the homes of terrorists who commit non-lethal attacks, with the policy to be applied to the home of the 13-year-old Palestinian who shot and seriously wounded two people in Jerusalem on Saturday. Muhammad Aliyat, of the capital’s Silwan/Shiloach neighborhood, shot...
Cleveland Jewish News
Blinken arrives in Israel ahead of meeting with Netanyahu
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel on Monday afternoon, ahead of meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog. The top U.S. diplomat is also slated to meet Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah on Tuesday. Blinken kicked off his Middle East trip on...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu calls to increase civilian gun permits, revoke state IDs, residency for terrorists’ families
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday called for new measures to combat terrorism, including expanding the number of civilian gun permits and revoking the identity cards and residency status of terrorists’ families. In his opening remarks to the Security Cabinet meeting, Netanyahu noted that he had just visited...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu: Response to Palestinian terror will be ‘strong, swift and precise’
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Saturday night to respond to two Palestinian terrorist attacks in Jerusalem over Shabbat quickly and decisively. “Our response will be strong, swift and precise. Whoever tries to harm us—we will harm them and everyone who assists them,” said Netanyahu at a meeting of the Security Cabinet.
Cleveland Jewish News
Macron extends condolences over Jerusalem terror in call with Netanyahu
French President Emmanuel Macron extended his condolences to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday over the killing of seven people in a Palestinian terror attack on Friday night. The two leaders also “sharply” condemned Iran’s involvement in Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, and agreed to meet soon....
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel behind drone strike in Iran, report says
Israel was behind the drone strike that targeted a military facility in Iran late Saturday, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing U.S. officials and others familiar with the operation. The attack came as Jerusalem and Washington explore new ways to counter the Iranian nuclear threat and with U.S. Secretary of...
Cleveland Jewish News
Knesset member returns from US trip confident of his defense of Israeli judicial reform
The head of the Knesset committee overseeing the government’s judicial reform plan returned from the U.S. this week confident that he allayed concerns from allies about the repercussions proposed to Israel’s judicial system. MK Simcha Rothman, of the Religious Zionism party, traveled to New York this week for...
Cleveland Jewish News
DNA test reveals some Jewish ancestry, but from who?
I’m not Jewish. But do I know that for certain? I’ve been giving that a lot of thought since I received some unexpected results from recent DNA testing. The first question in my mind was, and still is: Where did that 22% “Jewish Peoples of Europe” in my DNA come from?
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli Security Cabinet approves anti-terror measures following deadly attacks
Israel’s Security Cabinet on Saturday night approved a series of counter-terrorism measures in response to the two Palestinian attacks in Jerusalem over Shabbat. Seven people were killed and several others wounded in a terrorist shooting on Friday night at a synagogue in Jerusalem’s Neve Ya’akov neighborhood. On Saturday morning, another Palestinian terrorist shot an Israeli father and son near the entrance to the City of David National Park adjacent to Jerusalem’s Old City.
Cleveland Jewish News
IDF, Israel Police raise alert level after Jerusalem synagogue massacre
Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi has ordered the reinforcement of troops in Judea and Samaria in preparation for a possible escalation in the wake of the deadly Palestinian terrorist attack on Friday night in Jerusalem. Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai similarly ordered the alert level...
