Read full article on original website
Some guy synthesizing thought
19h ago
build cheapers houses and block landlords from buying all the properties to stop monopolies.
Reply
5
Related
BBC
Cost of living: First households receive £600 energy voucher
The first £600 energy payment vouchers have been delivered to households in Northern Ireland. One of the first people in Northern Ireland to receive the payment said it "couldn't have come at a better time". Kellie Alexander, 46, from Ballybeen, County Down, received the single, one-off payment in her...
Disabled boy loses overnight NHS care because parents cannot afford heating
Family unable to afford high energy bills left to provide 24-hour care after Welsh health board ‘stops guaranteeing nursing package’
Thousands of Children are Needlessly Placed in the Foster Care System Due to a Perverse Cash Incentive
In California there are currently over 60,000 children in foster care. Los Angeles County accounts for more than half that number, with over 33,000 children in the foster care system.
Woman Demands $3,000 In Compensation After Hotel Worker Walked Into Her Room At Midnight
A woman has demanded $3,000 in compensation after a hotel worker entered her room after midnight in order to deliver a platter of fruit. The hotel maintains it did no wrong and has refused not only compensation, but even to formally apologize. Hotel Worker Entered Into Woman’s Room At Midnight…To...
A man from Uganda who has 12 wives, 102 children, and 568 grandkids is worried about rising living costs
Women carrying food and supplies in UgandaPhoto byNinno JackJronUnsplash. A 67-year-old Ugandan farmer, Musa Hasahya, is worried about how he will support his family in the coming months.
Couple missing with newborn baby may have been sleeping rough, police fear
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon last seen on 7 January in east London after buying tent and bedding
msn.com
Mental health blogger Beth Matthews dies after ingesting poison she ordered from Russia
A British mental health blogger and accomplished yachtswoman died at a secure psychiatric facility after she ingested a poisonous substance she bought from Russia — telling staff it was protein powder. Beth Matthews, 26, was not supposed to open her mail at The Priory Cheadle Royal hospital in 2022...
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some money
In addition to the soaring rent prices, New York renters face a number of problems. The major ones are lack of facilities and unfriendly environment. A story reveals that the median asking rent for an apartment in Manhattan is $4,000 and you cannot qualify for it if your income is not at least $160,000.
Landlord Caught Entering House Without Permission, Claims They Can “Come Whenever They Want”
Disputes between landlords and tenants aren't uncommon. This is understandable, given how valuable a commodity properties are, especially in competitive markets with astronomically high rent and home costs. And in many instances, it's difficult, as a tenant, to look at the act of renting without a certain bit of disdain.
Police issue warning for Facebook users that millions must abide by – or it could cost you
NEXT time you sell something on Facebook Marketplace think twice before accepting a balance transfer. Police have been alerted to a rising scam involving a fake banking app being used on unsuspecting victims. Some buyers prefer to send money for goods via their bank's app. They ask the seller to...
Section 8 Housing Pre-Applications Are Available
ELIZABETH, NJ — The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher pre-applications became available starting Tuesday, Jan. 17, through 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), Division of Housing and Community Resources (DHCR) will be accepting Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program pre-applications online for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program waiting list state-wide. A federally financed program called Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program offers home subsidies to New Jersey citizens, so they can find good, secure, and hygienic housing. Waiting list applicants must be emancipated minors or...
Laundry Detergents That Are Now Banned Under New NYS Law
New York is ushering in a slew of new laws in 2023, and one of them may force you to change the way you do laundry. The ban is part of the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation's crackdown on a potentially cancer-causing chemical found in certain detergents, and the new "legal limit" will force some detergents off the shelves.
I received $15,000 in free cash – my advice to Americans on how to seek out unclaimed funds in your state
A BUSINESS owner has claimed $15,000 from an unclaimed fund of more than $1billion, and many more Americans could too. The enormous lump sum is sitting in North Carolina's unclaimed fund account just waiting for owners to step up and claim their money. Cash is turned over from banks to...
Conjoined Twin Electricians Provoked Outrage After Disclosing They Are Paid a Single Wage
After being abandoned by their parents after only two months, a set of conjoined twins has come forward to say that they are only given a single paycheck. Two months ago, 19-year-old twins Sohna and Mohna Singh from Punjab, India, appeared in an interview with documentary director Ruhi Çenet on YouTube, where they discussed their meager monthly income of $250. In previous interviews, the siblings said they were paid two different salaries, but it seems that has changed since then.
Why are so many elderly patients left incontinent and immobile after stays in NHS hospitals?
SPECIAL REPORT: Families claim they are forced to spend more than £6,000 a month in care costs as inept hospital care has left their elderly loved-ones immobile and incontinent (file photo).
Five signs of sepsis you need to know and act on immediately
Sepsis kills around 50,000 people every year in the UK, and takes more lives than breast, bowel and prostate cancer combined worldwide.But what is this deadly condition that can overwhelm and kill previously healthy adults and children within a matter of hours?Sepsis expert and paediatric intensive care consultant Dr Colin Begg, a trustee of the charity Sepsis Research FEAT, explains: “Sepsis is a major cause of serious illness and death in the UK and across the globe. Its main impacts are on the very young and the very old, but it still remains one of the few disease processes...
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
GoFundMe blocked George Santos after he allegedly pocketed thousands from a fundraiser for a dying service dog
Rep. George Santos, the embattled Republican congressman from New York, is under fire for allegations that he stole thousands meant to pay for life-saving surgery for a homeless veteran's dying service dog. GoFundMe confirmed to CBS News it blocked the email associated with the fundraiser in 2016. Santos has denied...
Woman blows divorce settlement on trip to the tropics, now lives on her monthly Social Security
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend shared with me that she had lived in the tropics for three months when she was a young teen. As she shared the story with me, she told me that her mother was very angry when her father left and vowed to spend every penny she could wring out of him on luxury items and a lavish lifestyle.
Comments / 4