Read full article on original website
Related
Auschwitz survivor retells horror of holocaust as she celebrates 99th birthday
An Auschwitz survivor has shared her horrific experiences at the concentration camp as she celebrated her 99th birthday, declaring “the Nazis did not win.”Lily Ebert turned 99 on 29 December, and learned just two days later she would receive an MBE on the New Year Honours List.With the help of her 19-year-old great-grandson, Ms Ebert answers questions on her TikTok account about the realities of the holocaust.In this video, she explains how it felt to be assigned her dehumanising number at Auschwitz and how women coped without sanitary products.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Greta Thunberg: Climate activist celebrates 20th birthdaySelena Gomez and Nicola Peltz celebrate friendship by getting matching tattoosDavina McCall called ‘stupid b***h’ by Karen’s Diner waitress
Holocaust survivor cries during virtual reality experience of Auschwitz deathcamp
A Holocaust survivor cried as he relived the horror of the Auschwitz-Birkenau deathcamp through virtual reality. The Nazis used the camp to kill 1.1mn people during the Second World War.
Lost photos from Warsaw Ghetto Uprising reveal horror of Jews’ last stand
The photographs are blurry, composed hastily and taken surreptitiously, sometimes with heads or objects in the foreground obscuring part of the view. But Holocaust historians say the imperfect pictures, discovered last month in a Polish attic decades after their creator died, are nonetheless priceless. They are the only known photographs from inside the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising not to be taken by Germans.
Holocaust Survivor Returns to Home of Family Who Saved His Life 75 Years On
David Rossler spent years searching for the house and the family that helped him and his mother evade the concentration camps during the war.
Scans reveal secrets of Egypt's mummified 'golden boy,' buried for 2,300 years
CAIRO — Known as Egypt’s “golden boy,” the mummified remains of a teenager buried 2,300 years ago have long remained shrouded in mystery. Now they have been “digitally unwrapped” by scientists, revealing intimate details that went undiscovered for over a century. Radiologists at Cairo...
How this Holocaust heroine saved 100 Jewish babies destined for death
Holocaust heroine Corrie ten Boom saved 100 Jewish babies destined for death by defying the Nazis and smuggling children out one by one to welcoming homes.
Hitler didn’t build the path to the Holocaust alone – ordinary people were active participants
I have been working around the subject of the Holocaust for more than a decade at the Imperial War Museum. But generally this has been at a distance, researching in archives and institutions. Working on the BBC documentary How the Holocaust Began, released this week ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day, changed that. It took me to forgotten places, sites where historical details are still unknown and mysteries remain.
78 years on, Jewish Holocaust rescuers want their story told
KIBBUTZ HAZOREA, Israel (AP) — Just before Nazi Germany invaded Hungary in March 1944, Jewish youth leaders in the eastern European country jumped into action: They formed an underground network that in the coming months would save tens of thousands of fellow Jews from the gas chambers. This chapter...
psychologytoday.com
What Do We Learn From the Twin Children of the Holocaust?
Twins were subject to brutal medical experimentation By Dr. Josef Mengele. In the minds of some people, Mengele left an indelible stain on scientific studies with a genetic bent. Today, the twins who survived are strong and resilient and continue to get their story out. It has been 75 years...
Voices: It is time to tell the truth about Harry, Meghan and my grandfather – Nelson Mandela
When people accused me recently of criticising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for “profiteering” from my grandfather’s name, I was shocked. Because it was false. I had never accused Harry and Meghan of doing this.Instead, I was misquoted, leading to global news coverage that weaponised my name – and the name of my grandfather, the late anti-apartheid activist and first president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela – to target a woman of colour.An Australian newspaper reported that I had accused Harry and Meghan of “using” my grandfather’s legacy for profit with their Netflix documentary series Live to Lead. They...
A Digital Dissection of Egypt's Greatest Pharaoh Reveals Striking Features
Ramesses II, often revered as the 'greatest pharaoh' in Egyptian history, is a man of many faces. In statues and drawings from more than 3,000 years ago, the sacred sovereign is depicted as a handsome, godly man with a rounded face, a prominent nose, and high cheekbones. His mummy, which...
4,300-year-old Gold-Covered Mummy Discovered in Egypt
Egyptian archaeologists announced a groundbreaking discovery of a 4,300-year-old gold leaf-covered mummy sealed inside a sarcophagus. The remains, believed to be those of a man named Hekashepes, are thought to be one of the oldest and most complete non-royal corpses ever found in Egypt.
Remembering victims and survivors of the Holocaust
Many stories of victims are available on the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum website. Here are two stories that victims and survivors of the Holocaust recorded. Holocaust survivors. Holocaust Remembrance Day 2023.
‘Remarkable’: Eastbourne shipwreck identified as 17th-century Dutch warship
A remarkably preserved shipwreck known only as the “unknown wreck off Eastbourne” has finally been identified as the 17th-century Dutch warship Klein Hollandia which was involved in all the big battles in the second Anglo-Dutch war. Its identity has been confirmed after painstaking research by archeologists and scientists...
Golden secret found in mouth of "controversial" socialite who died in 1619
Scientists have discovered the long-buried secret of a 17th-century French aristocrat 400 years after her death: she was using gold wire to keep her teeth from falling out.The body of Anne d'Alegre, who died in 1619, was discovered during an archaeological excavation at the Chateau de Laval in northwestern France in 1988.Embalmed in a lead coffin, her skeleton — and teeth — were remarkably well-preserved.At the time the archaeologists noticed that she had a dental prosthetic, but they did not have advanced scanning tools to find out more.Thirty-five years later, a team of archaeologists and dentists have identified that d'Alegre...
BBC
Holocaust victims' descendant gets family photos after 80 years
The descendant of a Jewish family who were murdered in the Holocaust has been given a box of photos of her relatives after 80 years. Kitty Odell, from Bristol, said it was an emotional moment. "Everyone had tears in their eyes," she explained. The box was hidden by sympathetic neighbours...
Princess Charlene Steps Out with Twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella for Boat Burning Tradition
Prince Albert missed the beginning of festivities celebrating Monaco's patron saint amid a third diagnosis of COVID-19 — but sported a mask for Friday's appearance With Prince Albert diagnosed with COVID-19 for the third time, Princess Charlene led the traditional boat burning ritual commemorating Monaco's patron saint, St. Devote, with her children. Dressed in a brown coat and matching suit, Princess Charlene — who celebrated her 45th birthday this week — greeted locals before leading 8-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella into a chapel, where they...
Ancient statue of Hercules emerges from Rome sewer repairs
An ancient Roman statue of Hercules has been discovered during repairs to the sewerage system underneath a park in Rome. The statue, which apparently dates back to the Roman imperial period (27BC to AD476), emerged from the ground around the second mile mark along the ancient Appian Way, a famed historic road.
Rare Giacometti chandelier bought for £250 in London may sell for £7m
Piece acquired by English painter in antiques shop in 1960s has been confirmed as lost work by Swiss sculptor
BBC
Sylvia Syms: Veteran British actress dies at 89
British actress Sylvia Syms, a star of stage and screen for six decades, has died at the age of 89. She shot to fame in the 1950s in Ice Cold in Alex, and was nominated for Bafta Awards for Woman in a Dressing Gown and No Trees in the Street.
Comments / 0