Yale Daily News
New Haveners mourn Tyre Nichols, challenge police violence
Dozens of New Haven residents gathered on the Green Sunday evening to mourn the murder of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police and to call on the city to better prevent police violence. The rally, organized by the Connecticut branch of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, was in response to...
Yale Daily News
Lunarfest returns as New Haven enters Year of the Rabbit
The Lunar New Year of the Rabbit has been on New Haven’s mind the past few weeks, bringing student celebrations and a thriving local scene. After a two-year hiatus, Connecticut’s 11th Lunarfest — the state’s largest annual Lunar New Year celebration — is back in person, bringing the brightest of city culture and holiday pride. The ensemble of celebrations featured a vibrant drum parade, speeches from local representatives and traditional lion dances.
Connecticut officials react to video of Tyre Nichols beating
Connecticut officials have weighed in since the release of the Tyre Nichols police body cam footage on Friday. Governor Lamont in a statement says “Tyre Nichols should be alive today. His life matters, and my heart breaks for his family,
Eyewitness News
Conn. residents, police departments, lawmakers react to death of Tyre Nichols
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut residents, police departments, and lawmakers are reeling after bodycam footage of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols was released. Five Memphis police officers have been charged with killing Nichols after he was pulled over on January 7. One of the officers, 32-year-old Desmond Mills Junior,...
Eyewitness News
New Haven Police: Male and female duo burglarize 5 businesses in 4 days
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Over the course of four days, officers assigned to the Westville and West Hills Police District in New Haven responded to five burglaries they believe involve the same thieves. New Haven Police gave a synopsis of each burglary. On January 24, a man walked into...
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Tom Goldenberg running for New Haven mayor
(WTNH) – We continue our look at the 2023 city and town municipal races across Connecticut. Last week we had the mayor of New Haven and now we are speaking to one of his challengers. Tom Goldenberg is taking on Mayor Justin Elicker. Watch the video above for the...
City, State, Clergy Gather Against Gun Violence
Before December, “I had never seen anyone die,” Addie Kimbrough told a room full of police, prosecutors, clergy, and politicians. Until, on the block where she founded a community garden, she witnessed a young man lying on the ground. He was the same age as her grandson:...
Cox Case Echoes Found In Nichols’ Death
A dozen Black community leaders, politicians, and pastors gathered in Newhallville to mourn the latest nation-shaking episode of police brutality — and to draw a connection between the arrests of five Memphis cops for the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, and the arrests of five New Haven cops for the mishandling of Richard “Randy” Cox.
Victim rushed to emergency surgery after Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A victim was rushed into emergency surgery following a shooting early Sunday morning, according to Hartford police. Officers responded at about 12:45 a.m. to St. Francis Hospital after hearing that a gunshot victim had arrived, according to authorities. The victim was in critical condition, as of late Sunday morning. Police do […]
darientimes.com
Opinion: CT cancer patients need proton therapy, but cannot get treatment here
Recently, a legislative task force charged with recommending statutory reforms to Connecticut’s Certificate of Need process submitted a final report that provides a helpful conversation starter for issues around access, cost and community input, among others, within the state framework. Importantly, the final report also recommends that the task force’s work continues for another year, as there is much still to explore, including, I would suggest, clarifying CON parameters, ensuring decision-making transparency, and a consistent rationale for approval of CON applications or, in its absence, defensible reasons for denial.
New Details Emerge After Investment Banker From New Canaan Jumps To Death
A Connecticut father of three who jumped to his death from a rooftop bar in New York City had filed for divorce the day before his deadly leap. Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135 West 45th St. in Manhattan on Wednesday, Jan. 25 around 6:30 p.m.
Eyewitness News
14-year-old Woodbridge resident charged for their involvement in social media threat
WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WFSB) - A 14-year-old Woodbridge resident was arrested for their involvement in a social media threat that was shared on Instagram. According to police, the threat was shared with multiple students on Saturday, January 28. The 14-year-old was charged with two counts of second-degree threatening and second-degree breach...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Police Investigate Stabbing
2023-01-29@9:51pm–#Bridgeport CT–Saturday night Bridgeport Police received multiple calls regarding a brawl at Don Raphael Restaurant located at 256 Oak Street. When they arrived they found no dispute but they did find a stab-wound victim. The victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Police are investigating.
ctexaminer.com
North End’s Sewer Mess is Lousy Politics, Not Racism
For many years Hartford’s North End, the heavily Black area of the city, has suffered extensive sewage overflows into basements from its antiquated sewer system, and the other day residents there complained about it again, this time to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The problem is universally acknowledged but nothing is being done about it. According to the Hartford Courant, one community leader calls it “environmental racism,” an increasingly fashionable and politically opportunistic complaint.
greenwichsentinel.com
Editorial: Senator Looney’s Predatory Legislation
Connecticut’s legislature, and our Greenwich delegation, have returned for their “long session” when they produce a two-year budget and can consider bills on any topics. With inflation, fear of recession, surging health insurance premiums, energy costs, and more weighing down Connecticut residents, you would think legislators would be looking to bring relief to state residents. This is what Governor Lamont has said he wanted to do.
yankeeinstitute.org
Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures
This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
NBC Connecticut
Former Memphis Police Officer Charged in Tyre Nichols' Death Has Connecticut Ties
One of the five former police officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death has ties to Connecticut. Desmond Mills Jr.’s defense attorney confirmed that he is from Connecticut during a press conference Thursday. Mills was indicted and faces seven charges in connection to the death of Nichols, including second-degree...
1 shot in parking lot of West Haven Burger King
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was taken to a hospital after being shot in the torso in the parking lot of a West Haven Burger King, according to police. Police received 911 calls about the shooting, which happened outside the Burger King on Campbell Avenue, at about 3:50 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities. […]
PROUD Academy Comes Out For New School
The nation’s first Black openly gay state official met the organizers of what hopes to become the first LGBTQ-centered private school in Connecticut — and one of only a handful in the country. Their message about being “firsts” in an era of anti-gay backlash was identical and impassioned:...
'A brother to all of us' | Tyre Nichols honored at peaceful protest in Manchester
MANCHESTER, Conn. — Protests were held across the U.S. and right here at home following Friday's release of body camera footage of the killing of Tyre Nichols. This comes a day after the public release of the video showing the police beating of Nichols. One was held in Manchester.
Comments / 1