Yale Daily News

New Haveners mourn Tyre Nichols, challenge police violence

Dozens of New Haven residents gathered on the Green Sunday evening to mourn the murder of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police and to call on the city to better prevent police violence. The rally, organized by the Connecticut branch of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, was in response to...
Yale Daily News

Lunarfest returns as New Haven enters Year of the Rabbit

The Lunar New Year of the Rabbit has been on New Haven’s mind the past few weeks, bringing student celebrations and a thriving local scene. After a two-year hiatus, Connecticut’s 11th Lunarfest — the state’s largest annual Lunar New Year celebration — is back in person, bringing the brightest of city culture and holiday pride. The ensemble of celebrations featured a vibrant drum parade, speeches from local representatives and traditional lion dances.
New Haven Independent

Cox Case Echoes Found In Nichols’ Death

A dozen Black community leaders, politicians, and pastors gathered in Newhallville to mourn the latest nation-shaking episode of police brutality — and to draw a connection between the arrests of five Memphis cops for the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, and the arrests of five New Haven cops for the mishandling of Richard ​“Randy” Cox.
WTNH

Victim rushed to emergency surgery after Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A victim was rushed into emergency surgery following a shooting early Sunday morning, according to Hartford police. Officers responded at about 12:45 a.m. to St. Francis Hospital after hearing that a gunshot victim had arrived, according to authorities. The victim was in critical condition, as of late Sunday morning. Police do […]
darientimes.com

Opinion: CT cancer patients need proton therapy, but cannot get treatment here

Recently, a legislative task force charged with recommending statutory reforms to Connecticut’s Certificate of Need process submitted a final report that provides a helpful conversation starter for issues around access, cost and community input, among others, within the state framework. Importantly, the final report also recommends that the task force’s work continues for another year, as there is much still to explore, including, I would suggest, clarifying CON parameters, ensuring decision-making transparency, and a consistent rationale for approval of CON applications or, in its absence, defensible reasons for denial.
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Police Investigate Stabbing

2023-01-29@9:51pm–#Bridgeport CT–Saturday night Bridgeport Police received multiple calls regarding a brawl at Don Raphael Restaurant located at 256 Oak Street. When they arrived they found no dispute but they did find a stab-wound victim. The victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Police are investigating.
ctexaminer.com

North End’s Sewer Mess is Lousy Politics, Not Racism

For many years Hartford’s North End, the heavily Black area of the city, has suffered extensive sewage overflows into basements from its antiquated sewer system, and the other day residents there complained about it again, this time to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The problem is universally acknowledged but nothing is being done about it. According to the Hartford Courant, one community leader calls it “environmental racism,” an increasingly fashionable and politically opportunistic complaint.
greenwichsentinel.com

Editorial: Senator Looney’s Predatory Legislation

Connecticut’s legislature, and our Greenwich delegation, have returned for their “long session” when they produce a two-year budget and can consider bills on any topics. With inflation, fear of recession, surging health insurance premiums, energy costs, and more weighing down Connecticut residents, you would think legislators would be looking to bring relief to state residents. This is what Governor Lamont has said he wanted to do.
yankeeinstitute.org

Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures

This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
WTNH

1 shot in parking lot of West Haven Burger King

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was taken to a hospital after being shot in the torso in the parking lot of a West Haven Burger King, according to police. Police received 911 calls about the shooting, which happened outside the Burger King on Campbell Avenue, at about 3:50 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities. […]
New Haven Independent

PROUD Academy Comes Out For New School

The nation’s first Black openly gay state official met the organizers of what hopes to become the first LGBTQ-centered private school in Connecticut — and one of only a handful in the country. Their message about being ​“firsts” in an era of anti-gay backlash was identical and impassioned:...
