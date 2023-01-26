Read full article on original website
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Much colder and icy this week
TONIGHT: A cold front will move across Arkansas overnight. This will bring rain showers to central and southern Arkansas. Temperatures will rapidly drop behind the front. We will be in the 30s by Monday morning. Northwest/northcentral Arkansas is already near or below freezing. Freezing rain (ice) will cause slick roads up north. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for locations where freezing rain will fall.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Icy conditions on Tuesday
TODAY: The chance for freezing rain continues today as temperatures hover around freezing and slightly below it. This second round of precipitation is expected by late morning, early afternoon and will continue through the evening hours. TONIGHT: Light freezing drizzle will continue overnight tonight scattered across the area as temperatures...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Tracking ice through early Wednesday
OVERNIGHT: Temperatures will drop below freezing near midnight in Arkansas, with freezing rain likely then. Amounts should stay below ⅒” of an inch in the metro. Rain will be heavier earlier in the night before tapering off near sunrise. TUESDAY: Cold rain develops near lunch with some freezing...
Many Arkansas offices closing Tuesday due to icy weather
CENTRAL ARKANSAS – With winter weather moving into central Arkansas late Monday night, several closures across the region have begun popping up to prepare Arkansans to stay off predicted icy roads. Many governmental and public venues have already announced that they will be closed on Tuesday, which includes:. •...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain and ice potential next week
TONIGHT: Clouds will continue overnight tonight with a few scattered showers. Temperatures will stay on the mild side, only dropping into the lower 50s. TOMORROW: Tomorrow will be a fairly warm day, however much of the day will be cloudy. Isolated showers will linger through the morning and early afternoon hours, however much of the moisture will stay to our south. Temperatures will warm into the 60s by the early afternoon hours before a cold front moves across the state. Winds will be on the breezy side, first out of the southwest, then the northwest as the front moves through.
Fish consumption advisory issued for Bull Shoals and Norfork lakes
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (Arkansas Game & Fish Commission) – According to the Arkansas Department of Health, anglers pursuing walleye on Bull Shoals Lake in Marion, Baxter and Boone counties, and Norfork Lake in Baxter and Fulton counties may want to pay attention to the amount of fish they consume from these lakes. Last week, the ADH issued a fish consumption advisory for large walleye in these two north Arkansas reservoirs.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain and freezing rain likely tonight
TODAY: Clouds will linger throughout the day as temperatures begin to fall. This afternoon, temperatures will be in the mid-30s with a breezy northeasterly wind. Rain will start moving into the area during the afternoon today, and freezing rain will also be possible depending on where you live. TONIGHT: This...
Sitting down with Arkansas sprinter Chris Bailey
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas sprinter Chris Bailey turned some heads this weekend in the Arkansas Invitational. Bailey broke the Arkansas record for the 400M with a world-leading time of 45.09. He sits down with Courtney Mims to discuss his performance and goals for the season. See the full...
One man dead after Saturday morning collision in Pulaski County
PULASKI CO., Ark. – A man is dead after being struck by a car early Saturday morning in rural Pulaski County. Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they responded to a collision on Colonel Gleen Road near the intersection with County Line Road just after 6:00 a.m. on Saturday. 79-year-old Terry Keefe died as a result of the collision.
