TONIGHT: Clouds will continue overnight tonight with a few scattered showers. Temperatures will stay on the mild side, only dropping into the lower 50s. TOMORROW: Tomorrow will be a fairly warm day, however much of the day will be cloudy. Isolated showers will linger through the morning and early afternoon hours, however much of the moisture will stay to our south. Temperatures will warm into the 60s by the early afternoon hours before a cold front moves across the state. Winds will be on the breezy side, first out of the southwest, then the northwest as the front moves through.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO