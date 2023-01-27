Read full article on original website
Grammy Best New Artist Nominee Molly Tuttle Releases Bluegrass Olivia Rodrigo Cover For Spotify
Last year, bluegrass musician Molly Tuttle released her third album, Crooked Tree, which was her first for Nonesuch Records. Tuttle was nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards this year, and Crooked Tree is also up for Best Bluegrass Album. Today, Tuttle has shared a cover of “good...
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Kate NV – “meow chat”
Kate NV has been busy. In December, she released her debut single as Decisive Pink, her project with Angel Deradoorian, and she announced a new album of her own, WOW, with the vibrant lead single “oni (they).” Today, she’s back with another song from that solo album, “meow chat,” a goofy and glitchy and bright track that sounds like it could be in a video game and whose lyrics are made up solely of meows. Check it out below.
Indie Supergroup Who Is She? Dropped As Seattle Kraken House Band After Dissing Jeff Bezos In Amazon Arena
Seattle supergroup Who Is She? — aka members of Tacocat, Chastity Belt, and Lisa Prank — have been disinvited from their gig as “house band” at Seattle Kraken games taking place over the weekend. On Wednesday, the group played in between periods at Climate Pledge Arena (as planned) during an ice hockey match between the Kraken and Vancouver Canucks. They played a version of Le Tigre’s “My My Metrocard” with the lyrics changed to “My My Orca Card.”
Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments
This week Bono’s son covered Miley Cyrus and the Edge’s son released a single. That’s what’s new in the world of U2 babies. Your best comments from the past seven days are below. THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS. Score: 18 | Jan 21st. Performing...
Rae Sremmurd – “Sucka Or Sum”
The back-in-action Rae Sremmurd released their new single “Torpedo” in December, the day before they performed on Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve special. Now, with a performance coming up during the NFL’s Pro Bowl festivities Feb. 5 in Las Vegas, they’ve dropped another new track. “Sucka Or Sum,” which arrives with a video by Matt Swinsky, forgoes both the chirpy energy of the Brown brothers’ early work and the icy new wave vibes of their “Black Beatles” peak. Instead, it’s a hard-bouncing slow-creep that makes the most out of Swae Lee’s way with a melody. Watch below.
Yves Tumor – “Echolalia”
Last fall, Yves Tumor released a new single, “God Is A Circle,” their first material since 2021’s The Asymptotical World. The track continued down the glammy rock path they started with Heaven To A Tortured Mind and it made our best songs of the week list. Today,...
Today My Friend You Drunk The Venom
The Drin are a band out of Cincinnati led by Dylan McCartney. By their own description, they “seamlessly transport between post-punk, acid guitar jangle, and krautish experimentalism.” They’ve got a new album out today with the eye-catching title Today My Friend You Drunk The Venom; having grabbed your attention, the album rewards it.
Nick Cave Responds To Fan Who Misses His Rage And Hatred: “Things Changed After My First Son Died”
If you’ve been paying attention to Nick Cave’s work for a while, you may have noticed that his work has taken a turn away from bloodthirsty transgressiveness in recent years. On his essential Red Hand Files newsletter, Cave seems downright friendly. Evidently, this change has pissed off at least one fan, who wrote to the Red Hand Files to ask why Cave is now acting like “a Hallmark card hippie.” Even when faced with online dickishness, Nick Cave wrote a thoughtful and emotional response.
John Darnielle Explains Role As Chloë Sevigny’s Bandmate On New TV Show Poker Face
Poker Face is a new TV series on Peacock starring Natasha Lyonne, created with Knives Out/Glass Onion director Rian Johnson. It’s an old-school mystery-of-the-week style detective show, and it’s getting good reviews. In the fourth episode, “Rest in Metal,” Mountain Goats mastermind John Darnielle, a well-known metalhead, stars as a member of Doxxxology, a one-hit wonder metal band fronted by Chloë Sevigny as the fictitious Ruby Ruin. Darnielle also worked with with Jamey Jasta of Hatebreed to write Doxxxology’s early-2000s hit “Staple Head” as well as their attempted comeback single “Merch Girl.”
Stream Parannoul’s New Album After The Magic
Earlier in January, Seoul’s bedroom-shoegaze act Parannoul released a standalone single, “We Shine At Night.” It followed a busy 2022, with Parannoul releasing an EP last February, a collaborative EP with Asian Glow in September, and a hybridized LCD Soundsystem/Car Seat Headrest cover in between. Now, Parannoul have shared a rather mesmerizing new LP (with “We Shine At Night” included) called After The Magic You can stream it now, and/or pre-save your physical copy, which will be available in April.
The Number Ones: Daniel Powter’s “Bad Day”
In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. Your whole life, you’ve wanted to sing. It’s the thing that you love the most...
Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover Arctic Monkeys’ “Do I Wanna Know?,” Innit
It’s been nearly a decade since the Arctic Monkeys released their purring, stomping jealous-lover jam “Do I Wanna Know?” In that time, it’s probably become the band’s signature song, even as the Arctic Monkeys themselves have taken off in different aesthetic directions. “Do I Wanna Know?” has more than a billion streams, and it’s the only Arctic Monkeys song that’s ever made the Hot 100. Over the years, a whole lot of artists have covered “Do I Wanna Know?,” including Dua Lipa, Sam Smith, Chvrches, and Hozier. Now, Kelly Clarkson has taken a stab at it, too.
Watch Lil Baby Make His SNL Debut
The Atlanta rapper Lil Baby made his Saturday Night Live debut this weekend as the musical guest opposite host Michael B. Jordan. Lil Baby’s immersive new album It’s Only Me came out back in October, and he performed two tracks from it, “California Breeze” and “Forever,” both of which peaked in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 the week after his album was released. Check out the performances of both tracks and his SNL promo below.
Hear U2’s Re-Recorded “With Or Without You”
For their new album Songs Of Surrender, a companion to Bono’s recent memoir, U2 re-recorded 40 songs from across their career. Earlier this month they shared their newfangled version of “Pride (In The Name Of Love),” and now they’re back with another revised take on a classic. This time it’s “With Or Without You,” their first #1 hit in America, which was so perfect in its original form that to revise it almost feels sacrilegious. Guess what? The new interpretation is not as good!
Hear The First Single From Smokey Robinson’s New Album Gasms
Smokey Robinson recently announced his first new album in almost a decade. It’s called Gasms. The Motown legend’s most recent album was 2014’s Smokey & Friends, which saw him collaborating with the likes of Elton John, James Taylor, and John Legend. He’s also shared the album’s lead single, “If We Don’t Have Each Other.”
Watch Trapped Under Ice Play Their First Shows In Years
In the late ’00s and early ’10s, Baltimore’s Trapped Under Ice led a wave of muscular, attitude-driven hardcore bands that changed the trajectory of the genre. TUI have never officially broken up, but they haven’t released anything since 2017’s Heatwave, and the band has only intermittently been active in recent years. Still, TUI’s legend has only grown, especially since Turnstile, a band that basically started off as a TUI side project, has become an absolute phenomenon. This past weekend, Trapped Under Ice played two shows, their first since 2019, and they looked pretty fucking amazing.
