"Young Sheldon" Season 6 returns from the holiday break with an eventful episode that catches up with various members of the Cooper family in "College Dropouts and the Medford Miracle." Following the recent cliffhanger in Episode 8, "Legalese and a Whole Hoo-Ha," we learn that Sheldon (Iain Armitage) has found several interested parties willing to invest in his lucrative database idea. Additionally, George (Lance Barber) is hard at work coaching the boys' high school football team when an unexpected visitor (Pastor Rob, played by Dan Byrd) arrives to lead and motivate them spiritually.
NCIS: Los Angeles is ending. The series will conclude after 322 episodes and 14 seasons, with the series finale airing on May 14 on CBS, as well as on-demand and streaming on Paramount+. A spinoff of NCIS starring LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell, it is the fifth longest-running CBS primetime series ever on the network behind Gunsmoke, Lassie, CSI, and Criminal Minds. Among the four, the two shows that have aired in the last 50 years, CSI and Criminal Minds. LL Cool J and O'Donnell have been on the series for the entire run. The rapper is proud of the show's success despite its cancelation, writing in an Instgram post: "This NCIS Crossover was a huge success!!"After 14 seasons, this is the perfect time to end @ncisla on top of our game!!!"
The latest Ghosts guest star is going to knock Trevor’s socks off… and the poor guy is already missing his pants. TVLine has an exclusive first look at Tara Reid guest-starring on the hit CBS sitcom, which you can check out above. Reid will play herself in the Feb. 9 episode (8:30/7:30c) — and as you might recall, the American Pie alum was Trevor’s celebrity crush while he was still alive. (He does look a little starstruck in that photo, doesn’t he?) Laraine Newman (SNL) and Chip Zien (House of Cards) also guest-star as Trevor’s parents Esther and Lenny in the episode,...
Maggie Wheeler‘s iconic Janice voice continues to withstand the test of time, just as the entire Friends franchise does. The mother-of-two who starred as Chandler Bing’s longtime on-again, off-again girlfriend, sat down with HollywoodLife.com and discussed her time on the show, while promoting the new FRIENDS Manhattan Hazelnut Mocha creamer from International Delight! Maggie opened up about working alongside Matthew Perry in the midst of his dark addiction struggles, which he recently discussed in his new memoir. “When we were working together, I certainly knew that he was having difficulties... I lost a brother to drug addiction, so I’m no stranger to it. And there were times that we sat and talked about it,” she recalled in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL. “But Matthew is the consummate professional, and he showed up 100% to his job. Even when he was in the worst condition, he showed up, he was on time, he knew his lines.”
Three months after Call Me Kat began to grieve the loss of Jordan, who died on Oct. 24 of a "sudden cardiac dysfunction," the the FOX sitcom has revealed who will join the show in a similar role Leslie Jordan's last appearance on Call Me Kat aired last month, but the show waited a beat to reveal how it would move ahead to fill the space left by his character Phil. On Thursday, it was announced that 30 Rock alum Jack McBrayer is joining the show as Gideon, the new hire...
In her new memoir, Pamela Anderson claims that Tim Allen flashed her during her first day on the set of the show Home Improvement. Pamela appeared in 23 episodes of the ’90s sitcom before leaving for Baywatch. She claims, in an excerpt from her book, “On the first day...
CBS recently announced that NCIS: Los Angeles will be ending its 14-year run this season, and star Chris O’Donnell is weighing in. The actor took to his Instagram for the first time in several months to look back on the show’s epic run. The image he shared shows O’Donnell standing alongside co-star LL Cool J on the set of the show.
NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Jackson’s 26-year-old nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will play the King of Pop in the planned biopic “Michael” to be directed by Antoine Fuqua. Lionsgate announced Jackson’s casting Monday for the film being produced by Oscar-winning “Bohemian Rhapsody” producer Graham King. Jackson is the second-youngest son of Jermaine Jackson, Michael’s brother. He’s put out music of his own; in 2019, he released his debut single, “Got Me Singing.” “Michael” will be Jackson’s acting debut.
Stereogum
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
The Last Of Us: Episode 3 Recap - Bill & Frank Swanson(g)
Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Episode 3 – "Long Long Time" We don't want to call it too soon, but HBO's "The Last of Us" may have just reached its pinnacle. The critically-acclaimed show's third episode is not only the best of the series so far — it's arguably also the best bit of standalone television that we've seen to date in 2023. The most impressive thing is that the strength of this episode doesn't come from our leading pair of Joel and Ellie (Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey). Instead, "Long Long Time" plunges viewers into the world of two crucial characters from the game that the TV show's version of Ellie never even gets to meet. In a whopping 75-minute episode, we are finally introduced to Bill and Frank (Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett), and we spend most of that runtime watching them find second chances in each other in a world gone to hell.
Stereogum
Today My Friend You Drunk The Venom
The Drin are a band out of Cincinnati led by Dylan McCartney. By their own description, they “seamlessly transport between post-punk, acid guitar jangle, and krautish experimentalism.” They’ve got a new album out today with the eye-catching title Today My Friend You Drunk The Venom; having grabbed your attention, the album rewards it.
Stereogum
Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments
This week Bono’s son covered Miley Cyrus and the Edge’s son released a single. That’s what’s new in the world of U2 babies. Your best comments from the past seven days are below. THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS. Score: 18 | Jan 21st. Performing...
TV tonight: Tommy and Catherine are ready for a face-off in Happy Valley
It’s the penultimate episode of Sally Wainwright’s gripping drama. Plus: Call the Midwife introduces the vasectomy. Here’s what to watch this evening
NME
What song is in ‘The Last Of Us’ episode three?
HBO’s The Last Of Us adapts the acclaimed video game into a prestige post-apocalyptic drama series. Created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and the original game’s co-director Neil Druckmann, the series follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) 20 years after modern civilisation has been destroyed by a deadly infection.
Stereogum
Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover Arctic Monkeys’ “Do I Wanna Know?,” Innit
It’s been nearly a decade since the Arctic Monkeys released their purring, stomping jealous-lover jam “Do I Wanna Know?” In that time, it’s probably become the band’s signature song, even as the Arctic Monkeys themselves have taken off in different aesthetic directions. “Do I Wanna Know?” has more than a billion streams, and it’s the only Arctic Monkeys song that’s ever made the Hot 100. Over the years, a whole lot of artists have covered “Do I Wanna Know?,” including Dua Lipa, Sam Smith, Chvrches, and Hozier. Now, Kelly Clarkson has taken a stab at it, too.
