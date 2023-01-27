Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOKI FOX 23
Nonprofit helping formerly incarcerated women opens thrift store in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A new thrift store opened in midtown Tulsa on Saturday. It’s part of a nonprofit that aims to help formerly incarcerated women. Bianca Caampued, a cofounder of Return to Hope, outlined what the nonprofit does. “We are here for the opening of the Return to...
tulsapeople.com
Firm Foundation: Tulsa nonprofit celebrates 40 years of supporting high schoolers’ college dreams
The Simon Estes Educational Foundation Inc. has donated millions in scholarships for students who have the brains and ambition to make it to university, but not necessarily the funding or support. Behind it all is the tireless work and big heart of co-founder Jayne L. Reed — or “Mama Reed,” as her students lovingly refer to her.
KOKI FOX 23
Tiny home dedicated to memory of homeless man who joined Green Country family
TULSA, Okla. — The first house of a village of tiny homes to help homeless people in north Tulsa has been dedicated to the memory of a homeless man that became a part of a Green Country family. The village of tiny homes is being built by the City...
Forgotten Legacy Bruner Koweta Mission Cemetery
The small town of Coweta Oklahoma was established along the Arkansas River in Muskogee Creek Territory in 1840. In 1843 Minister Robert Loughridge received permission from the tribal council to come to the Muskogee territory to establish a Presbyterian Mission. He named the mission The Koweta Mission after what was then the Capital of the Muskogee Creek Nation.
tulsapeople.com
Booker T. hits big anniversary in 2023
Booker T. Washington High School is celebrating 110 years of unparalleled academic access for students. Opened by Ellis Walker Woods in 1913, BTW’s original four-room frame building was established to ensure Black children could receive an excellent education and make an impact on the world. Named one of the...
tulsapeople.com
Tulsa Time Warp: Built by brothers
David R. Travis was the oldest of four brothers, all of whom immigrated to the United States with their parents in 1892. The brothers worked in the oil supply business, which ultimately brought them to Tulsa by 1914. David and his brother Sam both found success in Tulsa and soon...
KTUL
Tulsa Zoo swaps tigers with Tennessee zoo
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Zoo is welcoming a new tiger as part of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums Malayan Tiger Species Survival Plan. Tulsa swapped Tahan for his 13-year-old brother Tanvir with Zoo Knoxville. The Tulsa Zoo said the survival plan works to ensure a sustainable...
Oklahoma sculptor restoring iconic statue honoring Native ballerina
Oklahoma is home of some the world's most renowned sculptors and Native ballerina's.
tulsapeople.com
Coffee with: Hazel Turner, White River Fish Market waitress
It’s break time for Hazel Turner. She takes a seat in a booth by the front window of White River Fish Market, 1708 N. Sheridan Road, to discuss her four-decade service to the restaurant that has been feeding Tulsans since O.T. Fallis opened it in 1932. What started as...
Shots fired lead to lockdown at Hillcrest
Tulsa Police tell 2 News around 2:55 a.m. staff at Hillcrest Medical Center heard shots and saw a person running across the sky bridge and that's when they called police.
Tulsa County alternative court program helps dozens avoid jail time
Two dozen men and women graduated from multiple alternative court programs in Tulsa County on Friday.
KOKI FOX 23
Foundation for Architecture gives guided historical tour inside tunnels between downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture is giving guided historical tours of the tunnels beneath downtown Tulsa on the secoNd Saturday of February and August. The tour starts at the Hyatt Regency on 2nd Street. and end at the Philcade near 5th Street and Boston Avenue. The...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Tulsa, Oklahoma
Situated along the banks of the Arkansas River, Tulsa is a surprisingly dynamic city, offering everything from nature-filled outdoor attractions to art-filled museums. As Oklahoma‘s second-largest city, there are endless things to do in Tulsa. From incredible riverside parks featuring family-friendly attractions to music-centered museums highlighting Tulsa’s iconic musicians and farm-to-table restaurants serving up award-winning food, there’s a surprise around every corner in Tulsa!
tulsapeople.com
Dangerously good: Tulsan who helped establish the city’s hip-hop scene over 30 years ago is ready to give back
“Dangerous Wayz,” the eighth studio record from hip-hop artist and former Tulsan Robert C. Daniels II, aka “Dangerous Rob,” is out this month. The single “I Love You” drops, appropriately, on Valentine’s Day. After three successful decades in the business, Daniels believes this album...
Contractor association calls for boycott of new road work bids in Tulsa
Contractor association calls for boycott of new road work bids in Tulsa. Expressing frustration with what its executive director called a dysfunctional contracting system in a press conference Friday.
tulsapeople.com
Foodie finds: Some restaurants fly under the radar
These are the best-kept secrets of foodies, the restaurants that don’t always get the attention they deserve. It could be because they’re new or out of the way. Sometimes they don’t have a mainstream menu. But food lovers know a good thing when they taste it. We...
1600kush.com
Stillwater man accused of attacking therapist
Joseph Lawrence Gulick, who reportedly fled the area after the alleged incident, was arrested the next day at 2:40 am in a wooded area near 1300 S. Hester Street where he was sleeping in a tent, according to an affidavit by Stillwater Police Officer Matthew White. A therapist had told...
tulsapeople.com
Local loaves: Country Bird Bakery's must-have sourdough bread
Standing in line at the Country Bird Bakery feels special — like you’re in on a secret. But the word is quickly getting out about this artisanal bakery that’s open only on Saturdays. At Cat Cox’s small-batch bakery, 1644 E. Third St., early birds get first-choice, and...
Oklahoma woman found not guilty in stabbing of DA father
An Oklahoma woman who was charged with attacking her father, who is also the Tulsa County district attorney, was found not guilty by reason of mental illness.
tulsapeople.com
All lit up: Tulsa's stretch of Route 66 now features over 50 neon signs
Route 66 has attracted travelers from around the world in its near century of existence. Lately, those cruising through Tulsa’s 28-mile stretch of the Mother Road will notice a fresh glow of neon lights adorning local businesses. “We thought, ‘What’s a way we can impact the 28 miles of...
Comments / 0