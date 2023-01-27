Read full article on original website
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Amanda Seyfried says she regrets filming movies as a teenager ‘without her underwear’
Amanda Seyfried has opened up about regretting some of her earlier career choices - including filming scenes 'without her underwear' as a teenager. The 37-year-old actress, who is best known for her roles in Jennifer's Body, Mean Girls, Les Misérables and the Mamma Mia series, recently reflected on feeling 'pressured' in her earlier years as an actress.
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Mourns Passing of Close Friend
Mike Wolfe honored his late friend and mentor, Elmer Duellman, with an entire episode of American Pickers on January 18. Duellman, who owned Elmers Auto & Toy Museum with his wife, Bernadette, died in August 2019. After Duellman’s passing, Wolfe paid tribute to him in a Facebook post. In it, he explained that the two had been close for 25 years. And he fondly remembered Duellman as being “a big kid at heart.”
Stereogum
Thomas Bangalter – “L’Accouchement” (Performed By Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine)
Last week, Thomas Bangalter — one-half of the now defunct Daft Punk — announced Mythologies, an orchestral album that was commissioned by choreographer Angelin Preljocaj for a ballet that premiered last year. No new music was shared at the time of the announcement, but Bangalter recently shared Mythologies first excerpt, a piece called “L’Accouchement.” It is performed by the Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine and was conducted by Romain Dumas. Check it out below.
Stereogum
John Darnielle Explains Role As Chloë Sevigny’s Bandmate On New TV Show Poker Face
Poker Face is a new TV series on Peacock starring Natasha Lyonne, created with Knives Out/Glass Onion director Rian Johnson. It’s an old-school mystery-of-the-week style detective show, and it’s getting good reviews. In the fourth episode, “Rest in Metal,” Mountain Goats mastermind John Darnielle, a well-known metalhead, stars as a member of Doxxxology, a one-hit wonder metal band fronted by Chloë Sevigny as the fictitious Ruby Ruin. Darnielle also worked with with Jamey Jasta of Hatebreed to write Doxxxology’s early-2000s hit “Staple Head” as well as their attempted comeback single “Merch Girl.”
Stereogum
Xylouris White – “Latin White”
Xylouris White, the aptly named duo of Dirty Three drummer Jim White and George Xylouris on Cretan laouto and vocals, is about to return with a new album called The Forest In Me. Out in April, it finds them once again teaming with producer Guy Picciotto of Fugazi, who is billed in a press release as the band’s “secret third member.” That same release provides statements from all three:
Stereogum
Rae Sremmurd – “Sucka Or Sum”
The back-in-action Rae Sremmurd released their new single “Torpedo” in December, the day before they performed on Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve special. Now, with a performance coming up during the NFL’s Pro Bowl festivities Feb. 5 in Las Vegas, they’ve dropped another new track. “Sucka Or Sum,” which arrives with a video by Matt Swinsky, forgoes both the chirpy energy of the Brown brothers’ early work and the icy new wave vibes of their “Black Beatles” peak. Instead, it’s a hard-bouncing slow-creep that makes the most out of Swae Lee’s way with a melody. Watch below.
Stereogum
Today My Friend You Drunk The Venom
The Drin are a band out of Cincinnati led by Dylan McCartney. By their own description, they “seamlessly transport between post-punk, acid guitar jangle, and krautish experimentalism.” They’ve got a new album out today with the eye-catching title Today My Friend You Drunk The Venom; having grabbed your attention, the album rewards it.
Stereogum
Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover Arctic Monkeys’ “Do I Wanna Know?,” Innit
It’s been nearly a decade since the Arctic Monkeys released their purring, stomping jealous-lover jam “Do I Wanna Know?” In that time, it’s probably become the band’s signature song, even as the Arctic Monkeys themselves have taken off in different aesthetic directions. “Do I Wanna Know?” has more than a billion streams, and it’s the only Arctic Monkeys song that’s ever made the Hot 100. Over the years, a whole lot of artists have covered “Do I Wanna Know?,” including Dua Lipa, Sam Smith, Chvrches, and Hozier. Now, Kelly Clarkson has taken a stab at it, too.
Stereogum
The Number Ones: Daniel Powter’s “Bad Day”
In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. Your whole life, you’ve wanted to sing. It’s the thing that you love the most...
Stereogum
Hear The First Single From Smokey Robinson’s New Album Gasms
Smokey Robinson recently announced his first new album in almost a decade. It’s called Gasms. The Motown legend’s most recent album was 2014’s Smokey & Friends, which saw him collaborating with the likes of Elton John, James Taylor, and John Legend. He’s also shared the album’s lead single, “If We Don’t Have Each Other.”
Stereogum
Watch Lil Baby Make His SNL Debut
The Atlanta rapper Lil Baby made his Saturday Night Live debut this weekend as the musical guest opposite host Michael B. Jordan. Lil Baby’s immersive new album It’s Only Me came out back in October, and he performed two tracks from it, “California Breeze” and “Forever,” both of which peaked in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 the week after his album was released. Check out the performances of both tracks and his SNL promo below.
Stereogum
Tsunami Reunite For The First Time In Two Decades
The Virginia indie rock band Tsunami are one of the many acts reuniting for Numero Group’s 20th anniversary festival, which will take place in Los Angeles in February. But before that — like the Hated and an upcoming performance from Codeine — they got together back on the East Coast before heading out West. Last night, Tsunami played their first show in over two decades at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, NY. Check out some video from the concert below.
Stereogum
Television’s Tom Verlaine Dead At 73
Tom Verlaine, the influential guitarist, songwriter, and frontman of ’70s art-rock greats Television, has died. The news was confirmed by Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of Patti Smith, who said he died “after a brief illness.” Verlaine was 73. Born Thomas Miller in Denville, New Jersey in...
