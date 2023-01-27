ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Louisville football adds a pair of local prospects

University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm has added a couple more local walk-on prospects. The Cardinals picked up commitments from preferred walk-ons Jaxon Panariello, a linebacker from St. Xavier High School, and DeSales lineman James Tyson. Both players have made recent visits to check out the program and talk with the new staff.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy