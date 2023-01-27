ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Ellis, Purdue hold off No. 2 Ohio State 73-65

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — With Ohio State making a run in the fourth quarter, Purdue buckled down defensively and knocked off the No.2 Buckeyes. Abbey Ellis made a season-high five 3 pointers and Purdue earned its first top-five road victory in program history, beating Ohio State 73-65 on Sunday.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTOP

Police: 1 of 2 boys recovered after Amber Alert has died

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — One of the twin Ohio boys who became the center of a statewide AMBER Alert that garnered nationwide attention last month has died, authorities said. Columbus police said officers were sent to a home shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday on a report of a baby not breathing. Medics transported the baby, who was about 6 months old, to Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy