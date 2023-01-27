Read full article on original website
WBKO
Hilltoppers lose fifth straight after falling to FAU 70-63
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Men’s Basketball team lost its fifth straight after falling to FAU. An uneven 3-point shooting night caused the Hilltoppers to fall 70-63 to the No. 21 Owls. They extended their winning streak to 20 games, the longest active streak in the nation.
wcluradio.com
Glasgow High’s Starr signs to play with University of the Cumberlands
GLASGOW — Glasgow High football player Chase Starr signed a letter of intent Friday to play with the University of the Cumberlands. Starr has played football for four years. During that time, he was named to the 2021 SKY Conference Second Team Defense, and the 2022 SKY Conference First Team Defense. He was also a part of the 2020 and 2021 District Championship teams and was named to the 2021 Regional Championship team.
WBKO
Warren East Football Head Coach resigns after six years
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After six seasons at the helm of Warren East Football, Head Coach Jeff Griffith will be resigning from the head coaching position. In his personal statement he says “I have informed my players of my decision to resign my position as head football coach at Warren East High School, and with that will soon be retiring from education after 28 years. I am confident in leaving the football program with a strong returning nucleus of players with high expectations heading into the 2023 season. The underpinnings of the program are as strong as they have been from middle school to high school in a long time.”
yoursportsedge.com
Hoptown Girls’ Winning Run Ends at Grayson County
Playing some of their best basketball despite a shortened bench, the Hopkinsville girls’ basketball team rode a three-game win streak into a matchup at Grayson County on Saturday. However, the Lady Tigers were turned away 66-56 for the Lady Cougars’ sixth win in their last seven outings,. The...
WBKO
WKU alum to appear on “Wheel of Fortune”
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A former Western Kentucky University alum will be spinning the wheel and buying vowels from Pat Sajak and Vanna White on the hit television game show, Wheel of Fortune. Buddy Wren was born and raised in Oklahoma City but moved to Bowling Green to get...
WBKO
Reptile and exotics show comes to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Reptile and Exotics Show took place at Sloan Convention Center on Saturday afternoon, bringing reptiles native to countries all around the world, to south central Kentucky. Although all the animals were available for purchase, this family-friendly event encouraged everyone to encounter the...
WBKO
Cheetah Clean Auto Wash opens doors to newest location on Campbell Lane in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cheetah Clean Auto Wash has officially opened the doors to its sixth branded location on Thursday, Jan 26. Located at 1550 Campbell Lane in Bowling Green, this site makes their fourth owned and operated car wash within the Bowling Green-Warren County area - the company has over 15,000 subscribed members and supports over 100 jobs in the region.
WBKO
Fountain Row set to expand hours to 7 days a week
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Beginning this spring, Fountain Row, Bowling Green’s entertainment destination center, will begin operating seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fountain Row currently allows customers to purchase alcohol and carry it publicly within the center’s designated boundaries, provided that the beverages...
wkyufm.org
'This has nothing to do with politics': Bowling Green chapter of NAACP launches investigation into incident at local restaurant
The Bowling Green-Warren County branch of the NAACP has launched an investigation into the ongoing controversy surrounding former Louisville Metro Police officer Jonathan Mattingly, a Republican Women’s Club, and Anna’s Greek restaurant in Bowling Green. Earlier this month, Mattingly and gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles were invited to speak...
WBKO
Wet wintry week ahead!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Overnight into Sunday, showers will become more widespread and steady throughout the morning. Winds will be breezy out of the south with possible wind gusts up to 30 mph. Monday morning lingering showers are still possible but the afternoon should start to dry out. Monday...
WBKO
Wintry mix Monday evening into Tuesday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Scattered showers and clouds roll through the area Sunday evening into Monday morning. Monday afternoon will remain dry until our next round of showers moves in around 9pm. With temperatures dropping down into the lower 30s Monday evening, freezing rain and drizzle could cause slick spots on the roadways.
WBKO
BG Freedom Walkers protest outside of Anna’s Greek Restaurant
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Just days after protesting outside of Anna’s Greek Restaurant, the BG Freedom Walkers decided to voice their frustrations once again. The BG Freedom Walkers and other protestors gathered outside of Anna’s on Monday, but the restaurant was closed for the evening. They protested once more, but this time urging the people of Bowling Green to boycott the restaurant alongside them.
953wiki.com
Carter Lumber Co. To Invest $8.1 Million, Create 86 Full-Time Jobs With New Warren County Location
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 26, 2023) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced leaders at Carter Lumber Co., one of the nation’s largest lumberyard businesses, will expand its presence in Bowling Green with an $8.1 million investment creating 86 quality jobs. The new construction is part of the company’s rebuilding efforts following the devasting tornadoes that impacted much of Western Kentucky in December 2021.
WBKO
‘Nashville’s Most Wanted’ suspect arrested in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One of “Nashville’s most wanted” fugitives who’s been on the run for years has been arrested in Bowling Green, according to police. 26-year-old Jose Demaso Hernandez was on Nashville’s top 10 most wanted list for his role in a deadly vehicle crash that left 2 people dead and injured 3 others including a child in August of 2020.
WBKO
FIRST ALERT: Hazardous winter weather possible tonight
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We hit a midnight high in the 40s earlier today, but temperatures will only crash from here on out. Most of today looks partly cloudy and cool, with afternoon temperatures in the 30s before ur next frontal system arrives later this afternoon. A first alert weather day has been issued because of the hazardous winter weather expected late tonight and into early Tuesday. Moisture and warmer air will ride up and over colder air at/just above the ground to cause a period of light freezing rain (possibly mixed with sleet, esp. N of BG) to get going late Monday evening. The best chance for seeing icing/glazing comes roughly between 9pm Mon and about 6am Tue.
WBKO
Ohio County officials put out house fire
WBKO
First post-COVID concert held in Scottsville series
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Two local musicians took the stage in one of the first post-COVID concerts in the Allen County - Scottsville Arts Council’s Community Artist Series. “We started reviving the Arts Council after COVID. We had an Americana music festival called Norro Fests, and we had several...
103-year-old WWII veteran laid to rest in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Tri-State community paid their respects to a WWII hero Saturday morning. Noble Midkiff passed away at his Whitesville home on January 20, 2023, his obituary states. The home sat upon the same ranch where he born 103 years ago. “He married his sweetheart, Ada Tinius Midkiff, of Whitesville, Dec. 6, […]
wkyufm.org
Protesters ask for "human decency" following recent controversy at Anna's Greek Restaurant in Bowling Green
On Saturday, members of The Bowling Green Freedom Walkers protested for a second time in response to a controversial event hosted by Anna’s Greek Restaurant in downtown Bowling Green. The group marched from Warren County Library to the corner of 12th and State Street, in front of Anna’s Greek Restaurant where a dozen protesters rallied with chants of “say her name” and held signs in protest of the Greek restaurant.
WBKO
Glasgow PD investigating possible explosive device
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glaswgow Police Department is investigating a possible explosive device. They are currently on the scene in reference to a suspicious device located inside a residence. One person has been detained so far. Glasgow Police are also being assisted by the Kentucky State Police and...
