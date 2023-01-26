ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

outlooknewspapers.com

City Officials Join Nation in Mourning Mass Shootings

First published in the Jan. 28 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. As millions were mourning the victims of the Monterey Park shooting that left 11 people dead and nine injured during a Lunar New Year Eve celebration on Jan. 21, Glendale officials also offered their condolences to the families of the victims of the tragedy.
GLENDALE, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Burroughs’ Kulikov Earns All-CIF Honors

First published in the Jan. 28 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The CIF-Southern Section released its All-CIF selections for the 11-man football season. Junior quarterback Chris Kulikov represented the Burroughs High School varsity team as the lone local player selected for All-CIF Division IX honors. Kulikov had a strong...
BURBANK, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Council OKs San Fernando Reconfiguration

First published in the Jan. 28 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank City Council decided Tuesday to reconfigure a three-block portion of San Fernando Boulevard to be more pedestrian-friendly by altering the flow of vehicle traffic to one way. The one-year pilot program is part of a larger city goal to enhance pedestrian safety in Downtown Burbank.
BURBANK, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Friends In Deed Opens Bad Weather Supplies Program

First published in the Jan. 26 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Friends In Deed heads into their 35th year of providing winter support to individuals experiencing homelessness during inclement weather in the cold months. The organization conducts their Bad Weather Supplies program to register clients in the system for...
PASADENA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Huntington Celebrates Lunar New Year

First published in the Jan. 26 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Celebrate the Lunar New Year and welcome the Year of the Rabbit during The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens’ Chinese New Year Festival on Feb. 4 and 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine.
PASADENA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

BPD Arrests Robbery Suspect After Searching Homes

First published in the Jan. 28 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank Police Department arrested a robbery suspect Wednesday after searching homes on North Orchard Drive. The incident occurred at about 3 p.m., after officers responded to Starz Liquor, located at 1800 West Olive Ave., regarding a robbery...
BURBANK, CA

