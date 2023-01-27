Read full article on original website
Related
fox42kptm.com
Nebraska's leading economic indicator sees slight decline
Lincoln, Neb. (KPTM) — The Nebraska Leading Economic Indicator report, issued by the Bureau of Business Research, showed a slight decline in December. The report is overseen by UNL professor Eric Thompson, the chair of the UNL economics department. The indicator, designed to predict economic activity six months into...
etxview.com
In search of cheap power and land, crypto companies look to Nebraska
KEARNEY — On an 11-acre plot in Kearney sit dozens of what look like shipping containers. Inside the containers are racks and racks of computers. Thousands of computers, solving complicated math equations around the clock. Here on the outskirts of town, wedged between a solar field and a cornfield,...
etxview.com
Nebraska fights court action by seed companies to block AltEn from transferring funds
Six companies that formerly supplied AltEn with pesticide-coated seed have asked a federal judge to stop the defunct ethanol plant from taking steps to avoid paying for an environmental cleanup at its facility near Mead. Filed last year by Corteva, AgReliant, Beck’s Superior Hybrids, Winfield Solutions, Bayer and Syngenta, the...
News Channel Nebraska
Slama: LB 66 allows ATVs on rural roads
LINCOLN – State Sen. Julie Slama’s latest legislative column highlights her bill to allow ATVs for street use. Slama’s says LB 66 makes sense for rural life, where cities can already allow ATVs within city limits. The said ATVs and UTVs on rural roads allows people to...
North Platte Telegraph
In some Nebraska counties, aluminum shortage might mean you can't get the license plate number you want
Motorists in some Nebraska counties who have staked claim to the same license place number for years may have to memorize a new number. Officials said that because of a national aluminum shortage, they weren't able to ship all of the new license plates to some counties before the old plates expire, said Betty Johnson, administrator of Nebraska's Driver and Vehicles Records Division.
Nebraska attorney general joins 24 other states in effort to block rule on ESG investing
LINCOLN — Nebraska has joined 24 other red states in a lawsuit seeking to block a new rule they claim frees up 401K managers to invest in so-called “environmental, social and governance” funds. The states argue that the U.S. Department of Labor is exceeding its authority by adopting a rule that allows fiduciaries to consider […] The post Nebraska attorney general joins 24 other states in effort to block rule on ESG investing appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
'Changing the scales of justice': New data highlights disparities in Nebraska evictions
OMAHA, Neb. — If a Nebraskan is facing eviction and doesn't have legal counsel, they will lose their home or apartment. That’s the message from lawyers asa new report to the Unicameral shows the disparity in legal representation between tenants and landlords. Data collected shows only about 9%...
nebraskanewsservice.net
Guns in Nebraska: Three hearings cover proposed future of firearm laws
Three bills which would alter Nebraska fire-arm laws were the topic of controversy on Thursday, Jan. 26, for four and half hours. Dozens of constituents gathered in front of the Judiciary Committee at the Nebraska State Capitol to testify on separate bills that would, respectively, waive training requirements for concealed carry permits, require suicide awareness training for the same permits and allow off-duty police officers to carry handguns when picking up their children on school grounds.
WOWT
Roughly 154,000 Nebraska residents apply for student loan forgiveness
A flasher was arrested, and a 14-year-old's fears relieved -- thanks to a Six On Your Side viewer. Four options presented for heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in Omaha. A final report has been prepared on the four options the city is considering to address heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in northeast Omaha.
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple northeast Nebraska counties remain in winter storm warnings
WAYNE, Neb. -- Several counties in the northeast Nebraska area are in winter storm warnings. According to the National Weather Service, winter storm warnings have been issued for 13 counties in northeast Nebraska. The counties involved are Antelope, Boyd, Brown, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Holt, Keya Paha, Knox, Pierce, Rock, Thurston,...
WOWT
Nebraska State Senator pushes for in-state sports betting
Very cold weather sticks with us tonight along with some light flurries. An Omaha dry cleaning business was the victim of an armed robbery Saturday. Omaha nonprofit holds bowling event for visually impaired. Updated: 12 hours ago. A local nonprofit hosts an event for the visually impaired community.
Nebraska lawmakers propose disability, racial impact statements for certain legislation
LINCOLN — Most legislation in the Nebraska Legislature includes a fiscal impact statement, a process two lawmakers encouraged the body’s Executive Board on Friday to expand to disability and racial impact statements for certain legislation. Legislative Bill 39 and Legislative Bill 54, introduced by State Sens. Carol Blood of Bellevue and Terrell McKinney of Omaha, respectively, […] The post Nebraska lawmakers propose disability, racial impact statements for certain legislation appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Nebraskans offer personal insights on bill to create state-funded Asian American commission
LINCOLN — Chueqa Yang told a legislative panel Friday that they weren’t always such an activist for the Asian American community. Born in Omaha to refugees who arrived in the U.S. 44 years ago, Yang grew up in a largely white area, with little exposure to their Hmong heritage outside the family home. Yang later […] The post Nebraskans offer personal insights on bill to create state-funded Asian American commission appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
fox42kptm.com
Health care leaders look to improve services in rural areas through policy change
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Health care leaders in Nebraska are looking for ways to improve care in rural areas of the state. To make this happen, the Nebraska Hospital Association (NHA) partnered with the Nebraska Rural Health Association (NeRHA). Tomorrow the two associations will present their concerns, and possible solutions...
rmef.org
New Reporting Tool Fights Nebraska Wildlife Crime
Below is a news release from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. For 2023, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents and try to reduce poaching nationwide. Helping law enforcement eliminate poaching in Nebraska just got a little easier, thanks to a...
1011now.com
Nitrate levels in Nebraska drinking water pose growing health concern
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraskans use water every day. To drink, cook, shower, clean, to survive. But experts are concerned about how much nitrate is in our drinking water. It’s a chemical you can’t see, smell or taste but may cause cancer. “When you ingest them they can...
klkntv.com
Snow mainly to our north, but arctic air coming this weekend
The pleasant, sunny weather that we saw to close out the week on Friday will be changing soon. By Friday night, snow starts west and moves eastward along the NE/SD border. Light snow will be possible in Lincoln, but most accumulating snow will fall to the north. Increasing clouds and...
klkntv.com
Brutal wind chills overnight, with more snow expected west
Lincoln saw light snow through Saturday, but most of the accumulations were in northern Nebraska. Snow showers are likely to continue into the early morning hours of Sunday, so final totals are not yet clear. As of Saturday afternoon, some of the more impressive snow reports came from Burton (13″), O’Neill (8″), Ainsworth (8″) and Bloomfield (7.9″).
klkntv.com
“I-80 is a pipeline for all kinds of criminal activity” including human trafficking
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Officials say the number of human trafficking cases prosecuted in Nebraska jumped from 0 to 92 between 2007 and 2022. That jump is due to a special task force created in 2015. The goal of Nebraska’s human trafficking task force is to increase awareness that...
News Channel Nebraska
More winter weather on the way for northern Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. – More snow could be on the way for northern Nebraska. A winter storm watch has been issued for 14 different Nebraska counties this weekend. The watch takes hold Friday evening and remains in effect until Saturday afternoon. The weather is expected to cover a patch of...
Comments / 1