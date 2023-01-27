Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Did Britney Spears fans go too far or is she to blameCheryl E PrestonVentura, CA
California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orangeRoger MarshCalifornia State
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
Authorities order everyone to leave town that's also home to Harry & Meghan due to bad weather and warnings of mudslidesVictorMontecito, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Related
Yardbarker
Cito Gaston is apparently among the possible candidates to be considered for the Hall of Fame by the Era Committee this year
The Era Committee, which is also known as the Veterans Committee, is how players, managers, umpires, etc. get voted into the Hall of Fame if they didn’t make it during their 10-year eligibility on the BBWAA ballot after they retired. Much like the standard Hall of Fame vote, there are 16 members on the Era Committee and a person needs 75 percent of the votes among that committee to be elected into Cooperstown.
Joe Mauer to be inducted into Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame
Mauer retired from baseball in 2018. He's also eligible to be inducted into Cooperstown in 2023.
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Kirk Gibson Signs; Branch Rickey Selected To Hall Of Fame
On Jan. 29, 1988, Kirk Gibson signed a three-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers just one week after he was among seven players to be granted free agency by an arbitrator who ruled MLB team owners were colluding to drive down salaries. The former Detroit Tigers outfielder was the...
KSDK
Scott Rolen talks about call to the Hall of Fame
Scott Rolen was recently elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. He talks about the call and his family's reaction.
This Day in Phillies History: Phillies Trade a Hall of Famer to the Cubs
On this day in Philadelphia Phillies history, the Phillies traded Larry Bowa and Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg to the Chicago Cubs.
Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts
A former World Series MVP is trying to make a comeback in 2023, and his attempt supposedly is off to a good start. The agent for Cole Hamels said in December that the former pitcher wanted to try to pitch again in 2023. On Friday, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Hamels threw... The post Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling win the “WILLIE, MICKEY & THE DUKE” award
Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling reflect on winning the “WILLIE, MICKEY & THE DUKE” award. Longest-Tenured Broadcast Trio in Mets History.
MLB All-Star Game 2023: Projecting 2023 All-Star lineups, All-Star Game info
The MLB All-Star Game is one of the best traditions in sports, with the best players in Major League Baseball
KGET 17
Foothill High to hold Hall of Fame dinner
Mike Maggard and Ned Perminter joined 17 news to talk about Foothill High School’s upcoming Hall of Fame dinner on March 25 at the Bakersfield Country Club. The Foothill High Hall of Fame honors and celebrates the achievements of its alumni who have accomplished their dreams and aspirations, according to Maggard.
Yardbarker
Jeff Kent Disappointed By ‘Unfair’ Hall Of Fame Voting Results Over Recent Years
Jeff Kent was among the several former Los Angeles Dodgers on the 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot, which he fell short in and no longer is eligible for Cooperstown through the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA). In his 10th and final year of eligibility appearing on the...
On this day in history, Jan. 29, 1936, National Baseball Hall of Fame elects first members
The National Baseball Hall of Fame elected its first members five members – Ty Cobb, Babe Ruth, Honus Wagner, Christy Matthewson and Walter Johnson – on this day in history, Jan. 29, 1936.
Comments / 0