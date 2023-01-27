Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Despite having a near iron-clad constitution, impervious to the ill effects of consuming spicy food, a popular chili crisp oil brand wreaks havoc on me. I wanted to love it but also found the flavor to be too specific; sesame oil and other ingredients give it a distinct flavor that limits its usefulness for a variety of dishes. So, fueled by my love of spicy condiments, my search went on to find the perfect, universal chili oil–until I found Momofuku’s.The famed restaurant chain founded...

