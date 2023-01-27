Read full article on original website
WAFF
North Huntsville residents react to new growth in area
Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday morning boat crash. Four arrested after shooting, vandalism spree in Hartselle. Updated: moments ago. The suspects were allegedly seen shooting out of a car and throwing large rocks into the windshields of moving...
WAFF
Emergency personnel searching for missing boater on Tennessee River
The suspects were allegedly seen shooting out of a car and throwing large rocks into the windshields of moving vehicles, parked vehicles and homes. North Huntsville residents react to new growth in area. Updated: 6 hours ago. WAFF's D'Quan Lee reporting. How increasing egg prices impact local diners. Updated: 6...
6 displaced, 1 injured in early morning Toney fire
The Toney Volunteer Fire Department (TVFD) says six people were displaced and one person was injured after a structure fire on Opp Reynolds Road.
WAFF
Trailer destroyed in Toney fire
TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Three fire departments were called to a Toney trailer park on Opp Reynolds Road early Sunday morning to extinguish a trailer fire. Huntsville Emergency Medical Services (HEMSI), the Toney, Bobo and Hazel Green fire departments were all on the scene. According to officials on the scene,...
WAFF
As residential developments and opportunities in North Huntsville grow, so do concerns of gentrification
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At the site where J.O. Johnson High School once stood on Cecil Fain Drive is now the epicenter for growth in the north Huntsville area. “It’s amazing because I grew up on this side of town. It always had a pretty bad rep for crime,” said Bree Garth, a north Huntsville resident whose been in the Rocket City her whole life.
WAAY-TV
Shots fired into Huntsville home
The Huntsville Police Department says shots were fired into a home on Sunday evening. It happened in the 2800 block of Penland Avenue. No one was injured, police say. The investigation is ongoing.
southerntorch.com
Police Pursuit Vehicles for DCSO
FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook) The DeKalb County Commission held its second meeting of the new year on Tuesday, January 24. The Commission is resuming its pre-covid schedule with two monthly meetings, on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. County Administrator Matt Sharp brought...
WAFF
4 arrested after vandalism spree in Hartselle
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police in Hartselle say they’ve arrested four people in connection with a vandalism spree in the city. 18 year old Randon Black Jr. and three juveniles are charged with Criminal Mischief, Throwing or Shooting Deadly or Dangerous Missile into an Occupied Vehicle and Receiving Stolen Property. The juveniles were not identified due to their ages.
WAFF
Morgan County Jail Seeking Part time Help
Athens City Council members told Alabama Department of Environmental Management they are strongly opposed to a planned asphalt plant being built just outside of city limits. The City of Huntsville announced further improvements to the Sandra Moon Complex. Amidst Tyre Nichols’ body camera video release, Alabama body camera video can...
Madison County investigators identify pair in connection to laundromat damage investigation
Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) investigators were asking for the public's help in identifying two people they believe may have caused damage to a Hazel Green laundromat.
WAFF
Kitchen Cops: Huntsville assisted living facility scores poorly
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The weekly Kitchen Cops report is in, and an assisted living facility in Huntsville is at the bottom of the score sheet. Harbor Chase on Whitesport Circle in Huntsville scored a 76. Madison County Health Inspectors wrote it up for foods at the wrong temperature, build-up inside tea nozzles, dirty and chipped plates mixed in with clean ones, missing soap at two hand sinks and hot water in the restrooms not reaching a proper temperature.
Will buying chickens save you money on high egg prices?
With the national average price for a dozen eggs at nearly $4, people are becoming more inclined to buy chickens to raise at home. But is raising chickens all it's cracked up to be?
SUV collides with home in north Alabama
A vehicle ran into the side of a home in Athens Wednesday.
WAFF
Decatur woman killed in Saturday evening crash
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening near EVa. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Sharon Allen, 41, was a passenger who was killed when the Ford F-150 she was in left the road and struck multiple trees.
One dead, one injured in Limestone County crash
A single-car accident early Friday left one person dead and another person injured, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West.
Decatur woman dies in single-vehicle crash near Eva
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has confirmed that a Decatur woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Morgan County Saturday afternoon.
Report: Apartment boom continues in Huntsville
The Rocket City is rapidly becoming Apartment City. According to the 2022 Huntsville Development Review, the number of new apartment units increased by almost 65% in the past year in a city that has grown more than 5.8% since the 2020 Census. “We’re making sure we have the housing for...
Huntsville USPS worker indicted for destroying and hiding mail
A former United States Postal Service (USPS) employee in Huntsville has been indicted for destruction of mail during a 6-month period in 2018.
WAFF
Passenger killed in Limestone County car crash
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A passenger was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Limestone County Friday afternoon, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. West said the driver was heading south on Alabama Highway 251 near VanDyke Road and lost control of the car. The driver was taken to Huntsville...
WAFF
Recreation improvements in south Huntsville
Catch up on local North Alabama high school basketball. Athens City Council proposes resolution to potential asphalt plant. Athens City Council members told Alabama Department of Environmental Management they are strongly opposed to a planned asphalt plant being built just outside of city limits. Amidst Tyre Nichols’ body camera video...
