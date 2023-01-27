ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridianville, AL

WAFF

North Huntsville residents react to new growth in area

Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday morning boat crash. Four arrested after shooting, vandalism spree in Hartselle. Updated: moments ago. The suspects were allegedly seen shooting out of a car and throwing large rocks into the windshields of moving...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Emergency personnel searching for missing boater on Tennessee River

The suspects were allegedly seen shooting out of a car and throwing large rocks into the windshields of moving vehicles, parked vehicles and homes. North Huntsville residents react to new growth in area. Updated: 6 hours ago. WAFF's D'Quan Lee reporting. How increasing egg prices impact local diners. Updated: 6...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Trailer destroyed in Toney fire

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Three fire departments were called to a Toney trailer park on Opp Reynolds Road early Sunday morning to extinguish a trailer fire. Huntsville Emergency Medical Services (HEMSI), the Toney, Bobo and Hazel Green fire departments were all on the scene. According to officials on the scene,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Shots fired into Huntsville home

The Huntsville Police Department says shots were fired into a home on Sunday evening. It happened in the 2800 block of Penland Avenue. No one was injured, police say. The investigation is ongoing.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
southerntorch.com

Police Pursuit Vehicles for DCSO

FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook) The DeKalb County Commission held its second meeting of the new year on Tuesday, January 24. The Commission is resuming its pre-covid schedule with two monthly meetings, on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. County Administrator Matt Sharp brought...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WAFF

4 arrested after vandalism spree in Hartselle

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police in Hartselle say they’ve arrested four people in connection with a vandalism spree in the city. 18 year old Randon Black Jr. and three juveniles are charged with Criminal Mischief, Throwing or Shooting Deadly or Dangerous Missile into an Occupied Vehicle and Receiving Stolen Property. The juveniles were not identified due to their ages.
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

Morgan County Jail Seeking Part time Help

Athens City Council members told Alabama Department of Environmental Management they are strongly opposed to a planned asphalt plant being built just outside of city limits. The City of Huntsville announced further improvements to the Sandra Moon Complex. Amidst Tyre Nichols’ body camera video release, Alabama body camera video can...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Kitchen Cops: Huntsville assisted living facility scores poorly

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The weekly Kitchen Cops report is in, and an assisted living facility in Huntsville is at the bottom of the score sheet. Harbor Chase on Whitesport Circle in Huntsville scored a 76. Madison County Health Inspectors wrote it up for foods at the wrong temperature, build-up inside tea nozzles, dirty and chipped plates mixed in with clean ones, missing soap at two hand sinks and hot water in the restrooms not reaching a proper temperature.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Decatur woman killed in Saturday evening crash

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening near EVa. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Sharon Allen, 41, was a passenger who was killed when the Ford F-150 she was in left the road and struck multiple trees.
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

Report: Apartment boom continues in Huntsville

The Rocket City is rapidly becoming Apartment City. According to the 2022 Huntsville Development Review, the number of new apartment units increased by almost 65% in the past year in a city that has grown more than 5.8% since the 2020 Census. “We’re making sure we have the housing for...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Passenger killed in Limestone County car crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A passenger was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Limestone County Friday afternoon, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. West said the driver was heading south on Alabama Highway 251 near VanDyke Road and lost control of the car. The driver was taken to Huntsville...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Recreation improvements in south Huntsville

Catch up on local North Alabama high school basketball. Athens City Council proposes resolution to potential asphalt plant. Athens City Council members told Alabama Department of Environmental Management they are strongly opposed to a planned asphalt plant being built just outside of city limits. Amidst Tyre Nichols’ body camera video...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

