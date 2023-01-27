ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

redcuprebellion.com

When will the time arrive for change with Ole Miss basketball?

Saturday’s 82-60 loss to Oklahoma State was not something shocking to Ole Miss basketball fans who have become apathetic in a season that went off the rails in December. The Rebels (9-12, 1-7 SEC) have ten more games this season, but it seems the writing is clearly on the wall head coach Kermit Davis will not be back next season. For the first time this season on Saturday, it looked like even his players had “let go of the rope” in the second half. Granted, the team was down two of its best scorers - the talent gap was enormous and telling in his fifth season at the helm.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Jacob Gonzalez, Hunter Elliott given preseason All-American honors by Baseball America, D1Baseball

On Monday, Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez was named as a 2023 preseason All-American by D1Baseball.com and Baseball America, adding to other preseason accolades. His teammate, left-hander Hunter Elliott, was given All-American honors by just D1Baseball. Baseball America named Gonzalez their first-team shortstop and their No. 3 pure hitter. Baseball...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Three-star Brandon High School wide receiver whiz Lester Miller takes preferred walk-on deal with Ole Miss

Ole Miss added a surprise, late addition to its 2023 class on Monday, as Brandon (Miss.) High School wide receiver Lester Miller committed to a preferred walk-on opportunity in Oxford. Miller is a 6-2, 165-pounder. He is rated as a three-star prospect by the industry-generated 247Sports Composite index and as the No. 263 wide receiver in America and the No. 43 player in the state of Mississippi's 2023 class.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

What makes Garrett Wood an Ole Miss team captain?

Ole Miss infielder Garrett Wood played in less than half of the 65 games his team competed in a year ago, starting in only six of them. Last season, Wood batted .152 in 33 at-bats, getting five runs, five hits (with two doubles) and an RBI. However, that wasn't a factor in him being named team captain by his teammates for the 2023 season.
OXFORD, MS
Yahoo Sports

Why Alabama football coach Nick Saban was at Lake Cormorant to visit top recruit

Kamarion Franklin was a popular prospect this past week. Alabama’s Nick Saban, Tennessee’s Josh Heupel and Ole Miss’s Lane Kiffin were just a few of the more than 30 coaches who stopped by Lake Cormorant this past week making their pitch to Franklin, the No. 1 recruit in Mississippi and the No. 5 defensive lineman prospect nationally in the class of 2024.
LAKE CORMORANT, MS
247Sports

Flash Sale | Get 75 percent off Inside the Rebels until 11 o'clock tonight!

OXFORD, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Carpenter honored as a ‘Top CEO’ in Mississippi

Mississippi Business Journal recognized Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Nancy Carpenter as a “Top CEO” at a Thursday breakfast at the Old Capitol Inn in Jackson. Honorees were selected for “excelling in their respective fields while impacting their companies and communities,” a press release from CVB...
COLUMBUS, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Walker announces candidacy for Mississippi House District 7

A Southaven tour bus company operator has announced that he is running as a Republican for the Mississippi House District 7 seat being vacated by retiring incumbent Steven Hopkins. Dr. Progeorlan Walker said he will fight hard to bring money to north Mississippi for much needed infrastructure improvements and will...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Pain at the Gas Pumps With No Relief in Sight

It’s costing you an extra 28-cents a gallon—or more– to fill up your car compared to two weeks ago. That’s how much the average price for gas has risen across Mississippi. AAA says we’re now back near the price we were paying in mid-November with the statewide average at $3.16. In Neshoba County, prices have jumped about 35 cents in the past two weeks with the average price up about 33 cents in Leake County and about 30 cents in Attala County. Despite the increases, the auto club says Texas is the only state with cheaper gas prices right now.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
247Sports

247Sports

