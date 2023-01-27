Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
redcuprebellion.com
When will the time arrive for change with Ole Miss basketball?
Saturday’s 82-60 loss to Oklahoma State was not something shocking to Ole Miss basketball fans who have become apathetic in a season that went off the rails in December. The Rebels (9-12, 1-7 SEC) have ten more games this season, but it seems the writing is clearly on the wall head coach Kermit Davis will not be back next season. For the first time this season on Saturday, it looked like even his players had “let go of the rope” in the second half. Granted, the team was down two of its best scorers - the talent gap was enormous and telling in his fifth season at the helm.
Jacob Gonzalez, Hunter Elliott given preseason All-American honors by Baseball America, D1Baseball
On Monday, Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez was named as a 2023 preseason All-American by D1Baseball.com and Baseball America, adding to other preseason accolades. His teammate, left-hander Hunter Elliott, was given All-American honors by just D1Baseball. Baseball America named Gonzalez their first-team shortstop and their No. 3 pure hitter. Baseball...
Three-star Brandon High School wide receiver whiz Lester Miller takes preferred walk-on deal with Ole Miss
Ole Miss added a surprise, late addition to its 2023 class on Monday, as Brandon (Miss.) High School wide receiver Lester Miller committed to a preferred walk-on opportunity in Oxford. Miller is a 6-2, 165-pounder. He is rated as a three-star prospect by the industry-generated 247Sports Composite index and as the No. 263 wide receiver in America and the No. 43 player in the state of Mississippi's 2023 class.
Hunter Elliott knows a thing or two about the type of competitor Mason Morris is
Ole Miss freshman Mason Morris and sophomore Hunter Elliott have a couple things in common. They're both from nearby Tupelo, they were both coveted Mississippi prospects and are both guys that never back down to competition. Two years after helping the Golden Wave reach the MHSAA Class 6A semifinals, both...
2024 O-tackle Isaiah Autry rekindles relationship with Ole Miss on Sunday
A lot has gone on around the recruitment of three-star, 2024 offensive lineman Isaiah Autry over the last few weeks. Ole Miss has replaced offensive line coach JakeThornton.
What makes Garrett Wood an Ole Miss team captain?
Ole Miss infielder Garrett Wood played in less than half of the 65 games his team competed in a year ago, starting in only six of them. Last season, Wood batted .152 in 33 at-bats, getting five runs, five hits (with two doubles) and an RBI. However, that wasn't a factor in him being named team captain by his teammates for the 2023 season.
Top performers from weekend one of Ole Miss preseason intrasquads. Tywone Malone went off Saturday
With the 2023 season just weeks away, the Ole Miss baseball team started preseason intrasquad play on Friday and continued the Saturday after. Here's some numbers from the weekend. On Friday, Mason Nichols had a solid day on the ground in just two innings, where he didn't give up a...
therebelwalk.com
Heart of a Rebel: Bus driver extraordinaire Raymond Carter and his love for Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. — Raymond Carter, the beloved bus driver for the Ole Miss baseball team, has a rich and storied history as a Rebel that goes far beyond driving the national champions. The Rebel Walk recently had the honor of speaking with Carter to learn more about him and his love for Ole Miss.
Yahoo Sports
Why Alabama football coach Nick Saban was at Lake Cormorant to visit top recruit
Kamarion Franklin was a popular prospect this past week. Alabama’s Nick Saban, Tennessee’s Josh Heupel and Ole Miss’s Lane Kiffin were just a few of the more than 30 coaches who stopped by Lake Cormorant this past week making their pitch to Franklin, the No. 1 recruit in Mississippi and the No. 5 defensive lineman prospect nationally in the class of 2024.
Mississippi high school basketball scores (girls): Live updates; live streams 1/27/23
Get the latest Mississippi girls high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network
Flash Sale | Get 75 percent off Inside the Rebels until 11 o'clock tonight!
FLASH SALE...Inside the Rebels is 75 percent off until 11 p.m. CT Monday. You get the market leader in Ole Miss sports coverage for 75 percent off for the next year! For just $26.85 you get a full year of inside-the-huddle coverage of Ole Miss football, baseball, men's and women's basketball, softball and other sports and a full dose of our around-the-clock recruiting coverage! It breaks fown to just $2.24 per month, 52 cents per week and just seven cents per day!
Pete Golding pulls the trigger on offer to Tupelo linebacker Tristan Jernigan. He reacts inside.
Tristan Jernigan left the Manning Center Junior Day with a big smile on his face Sunday night. That's because Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding liked what he saw and.
Commercial Dispatch
Carpenter honored as a ‘Top CEO’ in Mississippi
Mississippi Business Journal recognized Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Nancy Carpenter as a “Top CEO” at a Thursday breakfast at the Old Capitol Inn in Jackson. Honorees were selected for “excelling in their respective fields while impacting their companies and communities,” a press release from CVB...
Mississippi State Graduate Student Vanished On His Way To Meet Fraternity Brothers. Where Is Lester Jones, Jr.?
Lester Raymond Jones Jr. was a graduate student majoring in biomedical engineering at Mississippi State University. He was a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. Lester lived with his roommate on Collegeview Street in Starkville, Mississippi.
Mississippi man reports black panther sighting. Mississippi officials say no confirmed sighting has been recorded in state.
Bobcats might be a common sighting in Mississippi, but black panthers are a rarity. The last reported black panther sighting in Mississippi came from a man in Washington, just north of Natchez, in 2019. The Brookhaven Daily Leader reports that Bogue Chitto resident Douglas McLin said he saw a black...
magnoliastatelive.com
Mississippi landscape expert offers tips for getting yards into shape after harsh winter
When it comes to beautifying lawns and gardens, Jeff McManus knows his way around the grounds. As director of landscape services at the University of Mississippi, McManus has built a national reputation for excellence, resulting in the Ole Miss campus repeatedly being recognized as one of the most beautiful in the country.
DeSoto Times Today
Walker announces candidacy for Mississippi House District 7
A Southaven tour bus company operator has announced that he is running as a Republican for the Mississippi House District 7 seat being vacated by retiring incumbent Steven Hopkins. Dr. Progeorlan Walker said he will fight hard to bring money to north Mississippi for much needed infrastructure improvements and will...
kicks96news.com
Central Mississippi’s 75-mile long yard sale “Picking 35” set for April 1
“Picking 35” is coming back to Carthage and surrounding communities. Central Mississippi’s 75-mile yard sale is set for Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Yard sales will be set up on Hwy 35 from Walnut Grove to Vaiden and all points in between. Applications...
2 Memphis-area deputies under investigation after release of Nichols footage
Two Tennessee sheriff's deputies who were at the scene of the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis are under investigation in connection with the incident, officials said.
breezynews.com
Pain at the Gas Pumps With No Relief in Sight
It’s costing you an extra 28-cents a gallon—or more– to fill up your car compared to two weeks ago. That’s how much the average price for gas has risen across Mississippi. AAA says we’re now back near the price we were paying in mid-November with the statewide average at $3.16. In Neshoba County, prices have jumped about 35 cents in the past two weeks with the average price up about 33 cents in Leake County and about 30 cents in Attala County. Despite the increases, the auto club says Texas is the only state with cheaper gas prices right now.
247Sports
71K+
Followers
423K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0