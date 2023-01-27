ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As NFL teams gut coaching staffs, the Steelers stay put

By Curt Popejoy
 3 days ago
Every NFL season there is a purge when it comes to assistant coaches and coordinators. But it certainly feels like this season the cuts have been even deeper than usual when it comes to good and bad teams clearing out their coaching staffs in hopes of improving for 2023. Big, proactive moves.

Then there are the Pittsburgh Steelers. If Pittsburgh has shown us anything under the watchful eye of head coach Mike Tomlin, it is that bold, radical moves aren’t really his style. Instead, Tomlin is one to stay the course, even to a fault at times and instead of working toward a huge improvement, prefers to take baby steps hoping to keep pace with the rest of the league.

Is this the best course of action? it remains to be seen but after watching the Steelers go from one of the worst teams in the NFL in the first half of the season to one of the best in the second half and a case can be made as to the improvements in coaching translating to the field.

But I want to pass the question off to you. Should the Steelers have cleaned house with the coaching staff like say the Dallas Cowboys did or is it better to stay the course? Let us know in the comments.

